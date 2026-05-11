Capital Is Not The Constraint. Structure Is.

The problem surfaces during legal due diligence for a follow-on transaction. A new lead investor issues a term sheet with conditions. The conditions require simplifying the cap table first.

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Introduction

The problem surfaces during legal due diligence for a follow-on transaction. A new lead investor issues a term sheet with conditions. The conditions require simplifying the cap table first. The GC pulls a three-year-old Shareholder Agreement. A minority investor holds a consent right over equity issuances. The company cannot take the new capital without that consent. The negotiation has already shifted.

What the company signed at Series A and what it believes it signed are rarely the same Shareholder Agreement. That gap is where transactions stall.

The governance structure is assumed to flex when a transaction is clearly beneficial. That assumption does not hold when incentive structures have drifted. A fund approaching its lifecycle end carries obligations to its own LPs that the Shareholder Agreement was not drafted to account for. The document did not anticipate that the company would evolve while the governance provisions around it stayed fixed.

The Problem Is Wider Than the Document

Most cap tables have a blocking minority. Most companies find out where it sits during a transaction, not before.

A formal consent right is the visible instrument. Compliance is the invisible one. A minority shareholder who withholds cooperation on statutory filings, delays board signatures, or raises objections through the auditor creates the same deal-stopping outcome without invoking a single clause. Poor or withheld compliance does not require a veto to be effective. It requires only that the company needs something the shareholder controls. It surfaces when the pressure is highest.

The problem compounds when the promoter seeks personal liquidity alongside the company transaction. A small shareholder holding a right of first refusal over the promoter’s shares, or whose own exit is contractually linked to the promoter’s transfer, can block or delay the secondary sale without touching the primary transaction. The promoter cannot exit cleanly. Both transactions stall simultaneously.

Where the minority shareholder entered through the RBI approval route, the delay carries a cost that compounds. FEMA pricing guidelines require exit valuation to be determined by a SEBI-registered valuer. If methodology is disputed, or if the process runs long, the primary transaction cannot close cleanly. Bridge capital raised to sustain operations carries interest. The promoter pays to wait for a process that cannot be accelerated. The cost is structural, not negotiated.

The Document Needs to Be Read for What It Does, Not What It Says

A Shareholder Agreement is typically treated as an administrative record, something signed at closing and filed thereafter. Under transactional pressure, it operates differently. Clause 4.2 read against the Charter’s Section 3 may together produce a deadlock trigger that neither clause creates alone. One investor withholding consent activates it. The label on the document is irrelevant. The interconnection between clauses controls the outcome.

The harder problem is misaligned incentive structures across the cap table. One party needs a $50M exit today. The other builds toward $500M in five years. No contract resolves that gap entirely. What resolves it is recognising that a consent right is a financial instrument, not just a governance provision. It carries a value that can be negotiated. The transaction becomes possible when both sides price the instrument correctly rather than argue about it.

Good practice treats the Shareholder Agreement as a live document, not a historical one. Every consent right across all historical rounds is mapped periodically, including informal side letters and email confirmations never formally documented. The output is a consent matrix ranked by ease of amendment. The smallest blocking position, formal or informal, is identified before a transaction forces the question.

The Point Where Options Close

The door closes during the bridge loan negotiation. The company needs capital within 72 hours. A consent right over future financings is granted to close quickly. No sunset clause is attached. No deemed consent mechanism is included. The option to syndicate or time-limit the consent right existed at signing. That window closed when the ink dried.

The second closure happens during the up-round. Maximum leverage over existing shareholders exists at that moment. Governance clean-up is deferred instead, the deal is already complex, the capital is needed, and the moment passes. A consent right appropriate at 25% seed ownership survives unchanged at 2% Series D. A 2018 angel consent right survives into a 2026 IPO process unchanged because nobody made the ask when the leverage existed to make it.

Cap table complexity should be disclosed to the incoming lead investor early. The new investor becomes a co-architect of the clean-up. Amendment or exit is structured as a closing condition. Where FEMA timelines apply, that process begins earlier still, the regulatory clock runs independently of the transaction.

What Options Remain and What Determines Viability

The first option is using incoming capital as a forcing function. A new lead investor who conditions closing on cap table simplification creates structural leverage that did not previously exist. Viability depends entirely on the remaining runway. With six months of cash, the alternative to a clean-up is worse for all parties. The leverage inverts based on time, not merit.

The direct buyout remains the least visible option. Where fund lifecycle and company trajectory have diverged, a direct economic exit aligns both interests cleanly. Cash resolves what argument cannot.

Where a FEMA-governed exit is involved, none of these options accelerates the regulatory timeline. The only variable is when the process starts. Every week of delay is bridge interest the promoter absorbs.

What Survives the Experience

The companies that come through this rebuild their Shareholder Agreements with threshold decay clauses. Board seats and consent rights fall away below 5% ownership. Governance scales automatically with the cap table. The self-cleaning mechanism sits inside the document rather than depending on future negotiation.

The GC builds a consent tracking system ahead of every material initiative, mapping which clauses a proposed action triggers and which shareholders hold informal leverage through compliance. In future rounds, protective provisions are countered with pre-approved carve-outs at signing. Deemed consent timelines mean silence within ten business days becomes approval by contract. Where foreign shareholders are involved, FEMA exit mechanics are built into the SHA at entry, not discovered at exit.

The structure serves the company. It no longer governs it. The company that builds this is no longer asking permission. It is writing the terms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.