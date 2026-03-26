Supreme Court Clarifies Minority Shareholder Buyouts And Valuation Guidelines Under Section 66

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The Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark judgment on March 10, 2026, in Pannalal Bhansali v. Bharti Telecom Limited & Ors1, clarifying the legal framework governing reduction of share capital under Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013. The judgment provides much needed guidance on valuation requirements and the scope of judicial review, while reinforcing the balance between corporate flexibility and minority shareholder protection.

I. CASE OVERVIEW

(A) Background and Corporate Structure

Bharti Telecom Limited (BTL) is a closely held, unlisted company with 1.09% of its shareholding held by individuals. BTL had been delisted from stock exchanges between 1999-2000. Its primary business has been holding a significant investment in Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL), a listed entity

(B) The Proposed Capital Reduction Scheme

BTL initiated a selective capital reduction under Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013, proposing to cancel 28,457,840 equity shares held by identified minority shareholders. The company originally proposed compensation of Rs. 163.25 per share, determined through an independent valuation exercise that applied a Discount for Lack of Marketability (DOLM).

The valuation methodology involved assessment of BTL's net asset value, primarily comprising its shareholding in BAL, with appropriate adjustments including DLOM to reflect the illiquid and unmarketable nature of BTL's unlisted shares. Additionally, BTL obtained a separate fairness opinion from an independent financial advisory entity supporting the valuation methodology

(C) Shareholder Approval and Tribunal Proceedings

The proposed capital reduction received overwhelming shareholder support, with more than 99.90% of shareholders approving the special resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Significantly, 76.35% of the identified minority shareholders present and voting also voted in favour of the reduction.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), after examining objections from certain shareholders, approved the capital reduction scheme but directed that dividend distribution tax should not be deducted from the consideration payable. Consequently, the NCLT enhanced the payout to Rs. 196.80 per share.

(D) Appellate Proceedings

Thirty-five shareholders who had initially voted in favour of the capital reduction filed appeals before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging the scheme on grounds of procedural impropriety, inadequate disclosure, flawed valuation methodology, and alleged unfairness. The NCLAT, by its order, dismissed the appeals and affirmed the NCLT's approval of the capital reduction. Eleven appellants then approached the Supreme Court.

II. SECTION 66 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 allows companies to reduce their share capital subject to shareholder approval and confirmation by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The provision permits reduction “in any manner,”2 offering companies considerable flexibility in structuring transactions whether by extinguishing liability, cancelling unrepresented capital, or returning excess capital. At the same time, the law set in procedural safeguards. Companies must notify regulators3 and creditors, and the Tribunal must ensure that creditor interests are protected before approving any reduction. This dual requirement forms the backbone of the statutory framework.

III. SUPREME COURT ANALYSIS AND KEY TAKEAWAY

(A) Valuation Reports Not Mandatory

A key takeaway from the ruling is the Court’s clear position that valuation reports are not a statutory requirement under Section 66. Unlike other provisions of the Companies Act, such as Sections 230, 232, 62 or 236, where valuation by a registered valuer is expressly mandated, Section 66 contains no such obligation.

The Court emphasized that capital reduction can be validly undertaken through a special resolution and Tribunal approval alone. While companies may choose to obtain valuation reports to enhance transparency and credibility, the absence of such reports does not invalidate the process. This finding significantly reduces procedural rigidity and aligns capital reduction with its intended role as a flexible corporate restructuring tool.

(B) Recognition of Market-Based Valuation Adjustments

The judgment also provides important clarity on valuation methodologies, particularly the use of the Discount for Lack of Marketability (DLOM). The Court upheld DLOM as a legitimate adjustment when valuing unlisted and illiquid shares, recognizing that such securities inherently lack ready market access.

Importantly, the Court grounded its reasoning in established accounting principles, including Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 113, which requires fair value measurement to consider market conditions and restrictions on transferability. By doing so, the Court affirmed that valuation is a contextual, expert driven exercise rather than a rigid formula.

The Court also states that as affirmed in Mihir H. Mafatlal v. Mafatlal Industries Ltd4., that valuation is an expert exercise left to professionals, and courts will not interfere unless the valuation is egregiously wrong.

This endorsement gives companies and valuers greater confidence in applying commercially accepted methodologies, provided they are reasonable and not manifestly unfair.

(C) Legitimacy of Selective Capital Reduction

Reaffirming established principles laid down in Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.5 the Court held that selective capital reduction, where specific shareholders are targeted for exit is legally permissible. Companies are not required to treat all shareholders identically in such transactions.

This recognition is particularly relevant for closely held companies seeking to streamline ownership structures or provide exits to minority investors. The decision highlights that differential treatment is not inherently oppressive, provided the process is fair and compliant with statutory requirements.

(D) Limited Scope of Judicial Review

A crucial dimension of the judgment concerns the limited role courts and tribunals play in reviewing capital reduction schemes. The Supreme Court emphasized that the tribunal's function is not to conduct fresh independent valuation or substitute the company's approach with its own assessment.

Drawing from Re: Cadbury India Limited6 and Re: Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd7., the Court articulated a four part test for evaluating substantive fairness:

Was a fair and reasonable value offered to minority shareholders. Did the majority of non-promoter shareholders vote in favour. The resolution read by any fair-minded and reasonable person, without microscopic scrutiny, finds it to be egregiously wrong offending the judicial conscience Has the valuer gone so off-track that the valuation result can only be wrong.

The tribunal's inquiry is confined to these core questions, and absent crossing these thresholds, courts should not interfere with commercial decisions taken by shareholders in accordance with statute.

(E) Stricter Standards for Minority Shareholder Objections

The ruling also raises the bar for minority shareholders challenging capital reduction schemes. Where a proposal has overwhelming shareholder approval and offers consideration consistent with or higher than prior benchmarks, objectors must demonstrate clear evidence of prejudice, arbitrariness, or bias. Mere disagreement with valuation methodology or price is unlikely to succeed. This places a premium on substantive, rather than technical, challenges.

(F) Practical Implications for Stakeholders

For companies, the ruling provides greater flexibility in structuring capital reduction transactions. While valuation reports are not mandatory, adopting robust valuation practices remains advisable to enhance transparency and reduce litigation risk. For minority shareholders, the decision underscores the importance of engaging actively in shareholder processes and substantiating objections with concrete evidence.

Conclusion

This ruling is an important step forward in Indian corporate law, especially in an area that has long been somewhat unclear. By settling the question around valuation requirements, recognising practical, market based approaches, and clarifying the extent of judicial intervention, the Supreme Court has brought much needed clarity to how capital reduction should work in practice.

At the same time, it does not take away the necessary checks. The Tribunal’s role and the emphasis on fairness continue to act as safeguards, ensuring that minority shareholders are not overlooked.

Overall, the decision strikes a sensible balance. It gives companies the flexibility they need while still protecting shareholder interests and provides a clearer path for carrying out capital reduction transactions with greater confidence.

Footnotes

1. Civil Appeal No. 7655 of 2025.

2. Companies Act, 2013, Section 66 (1)

3. Companies Act, 2013, Section 66 (2)

4. (1997) 1 SCC 579

5. 2005 SCC Online Del 674

6. 2014 SCC Online Bom 4934

7. Ibid.

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