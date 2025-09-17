Govt To Monitor MRP Revision Of 54 Commodities For 6 Months, Pursuant To GST Rejig

The Department of Revenue (TRU), vide Circular dated 9 September 2025, has directed all Central GST field offices to track commodity prices for the next six months, following the recent GST rate changes.

Accordingly, field formations have been instructed to report commodity-wise MRP data, before and after 22 September 2025, on a monthly basis. The first report is to be submitted by 30 September.

This exercise will cover around 54 commodities, including food, personal care, healthcare, education, energy items, and others.

A copy of the Circular along with the commodity list is enclosed herewith for your reference.

Our Comments

This directive highlights the government's focus on ensuring that the benefits of GST rate cuts are effectively passed on to the end-consumers.

With the Ministry of Consumer Affairs permitting businesses to revise MRPs of unsold stock until 31 December, it becomes crucial to not only update systems to align with the revised GST rates but also adjust the product pricing to mitigate the risk of anti-profiteering proceedings.

For any clarification or assistance in this regard, please feel free to reach out to us.

