Key Highlights Of GST Notification And Clarification Circulars In August 2025

GST Portal Updates

The GSTN team has released Gross and Net GST revenue collections for the month of July 2025. Detailed report may be viewed here.

The due date for filing GSTR-3B for July 2025 has been extended to 27 August 2025 for the districts of Mumbai (City), Mumbai (Sub-urban), Thane, Raigad, and Palghar in Maharashtra due to heavy rains.

Detail notification from CBIC may be view here.

As per the latest updates, Taxpayer could claim refunds under the category "On account of Assessment/ Enforcement/Appeal/Revision/Any other order: (ASSORD) only if:

Refund can be claimed regardless of the Demand ID status.

Only negative balances will be auto-populated in the refund form (RFD-01).

Refund are allowed even when the cumulative balance is positive or zero, provided any minor head has a negative balance.

Order numbers are now auto-suggested based on recent demand order associated with a negative balance.

For further guidance, a detailed manual and FAQ will be released soon at portal.

