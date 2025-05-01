GST On Legal Services & Advocate Fees Explained

Many people seek legal aid, but what about the charged GST? This article details the changes made to the Indian indirect taxation system regarding the GST on legal services.

Many people seek legal aid, but what about the charged GST? This article details the changes made to the Indian indirect taxation system regarding the GST on legal services. Continue reading as we simplify the confusing topic of GST on advocate fees to learn how it affects you when it applies to legal services in India. Before we discuss the applicability of GST on legal services, it is crucial to define GST briefly because the country is still unclear about its concepts and application.

India imposes an indirect tax known as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the delivery of goods and services. The GST was implemented to replace indirect taxes with a single, unified tax to alter the nation's economy. But in the end, it received a lot of criticism. Let's see whether GST applies to legal consultancy fees in India.

Requirement for GST on Legal Services

GST registration becomes mandatory for advocates, senior advocates, or advocacy firms offering legal services, whether exempt or taxable, under the following conditions:

Registration is required if the turnover of an advocate, senior advocate, or advocacy firm surpasses the GST registration threshold. Forward Charge Tax Payment: GST registration is necessary if tax is to be paid on a forward charge basis.

Additionally, when legal services are provided to a corporate body with a turnover exceeding Rs 40 lakh, GST is applicable under the reverse charge mechanism.

Taxability of Legal Services

The applicability of GST on legal services depends on the nature of the service provider and the recipient, with specific provisions for individual advocates, law firms, and senior advocates.

Individual Advocate or Firm of Advocates

If services are provided to a corporate body with a gross turnover exceeding the registration threshold, GST is applicable under the reverse charge mechanism.

Senior Advocate

Services are provided to:

Individual advocate or firm of advocates

Another senior advocate

A corporate body with gross turnover exceeding the registration threshold.

However, certain circumstances exist where legal services provided are exempt, as discussed in the previous section.

What is the GST on Legal Services?

GST on legal services in India is charged at 18%. However, certain legal services provided to government, local authorities, and charitable organizations are exempt. Businesses availing legal services can claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) for applicable GST.

Services by a Partnership Firm of Advocates or an Individual Advocate (Excluding Senior Advocates)

Legal services to another advocate or partnership firm of advocates

Legal services to any person other than business entities

Legal services to a business entity with an aggregate turnover up to ₹20,00,000 (₹10,00,000 in special category states) in the preceding financial year.

Services by a Senior Advocate

Legal services to any person other than business entities

Legal services to a business entity with an aggregate turnover up to ₹20,00,000 (₹10,00,000 in special category states) in the preceding financial year.

SAC Codes and GST Rates for Legal Services

Below is a table detailing the SAC codes, descriptions, GST rates, and other relevant information for various legal services:

Description of Services SAC Code Rate (%) CESS (%) Effective Date Rate Revision Legal And Accounting Services 9982 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Legal Advisory And Representation Services Concerning Criminal Law 998211 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Legal Advisory And Representation Services Concerning Other Fields Of Law 998212 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Legal Documentation And Certification Services Concerning Patents, Copyrights And Other Intellectual Property Rights 998213 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Legal Documentation And Certification Services Concerning Other Documents 998214 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Arbitration And Conciliation Services 998215 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Other Legal Services N.E.C. 998216 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Financial Auditing Services 998221 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Accounting And Bookkeeping Services 998222 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Payroll Services 998223 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Other Similar Services N.E.C 998224 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Corporate Tax Consulting And Preparation Services 998231 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Individual Tax Preparation And Planning Services 998232 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18% Insolvency And Receivership Services 998240 18 Nil 01-07-2017 18%

RCM on Legal Services

When a contract for legal services is made with another attorney or law firm, the RCM on legal services is likewise in effect. It also applies when legal services are rendered in the taxable territory by another attorney or law firm.

The recipient is responsible for paying taxes due to the reverse charge under the "Goods and Services Tax and Legal Services" mechanism. According to Section 9(3) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, the service recipient is responsible for paying and depositing the GST on legal services received by the client directly to the government (pdf). Lawyers must first register to supply legal services under the GST system's reverse charge process. Legal service costs are subject to GST, just as other service providers with an aggregate income of more than Rs. 20 lakhs.

The GST council stated in August 2017 that legal services performed by attorneys, including Senior Advocates and law firms, are subject to GST under a reverse charge system. J.K. Mittal and Company have filed a writ petition contesting the legality of the GST on law firms, and "The GST Council, where the GST on attorney fees and services will be charged, has authorized this. That, too, falls under the reverse charge group mentioned by a junior and individual advocate. The Reverse Charge Mechanism's inclusion of attorneys and law firms in its cost structure raises it. As a result, it was made clear at the GST Council meeting that the GST on legal fees in India will be applied on a reverse charge basis.

In response, the finance ministry stated that clients in India are responsible for paying GST for lawyers as RCM on legal services.

Exemptions Available for Advocates, Senior Advocates, and Firm of Advocates

Under the GST regulations in India, specific exemptions apply to advocates, senior advocates, and firms engaged in advocacy services. These exemptions are outlined as follows:

Threshold Limit Exemption

Advocates or advocacy firms with an aggregate turnover not exceeding Rs. 20 lakh in a financial year are not obligated to obtain GST registration. However, this exemption is applicable only for services rendered to individuals and not businesses.

Services to Senior Advocates

If a senior advocate provides legal services to another senior advocate, such services are exempt from GST.

Services to Individuals

Legal services offered by advocates, including senior advocates, to individuals are exempt from GST if the fees charged are less than Rs. 1,000 per day.

Services to Court or Tribunal

Services provided by advocates, including senior advocates, to a court or tribunal are exempt from GST.

Services to Government

Legal services provided by advocates, including senior advocates, to the government, local authorities, or specified persons are exempt from GST.

While advocates, senior advocates, and advocacy firms might be exempt from GST registration under specific conditions, they must still adhere to other provisions of the GST law. This includes issuing proper invoices, maintaining records, and timely and accurate filing of GST returns. Additionally, if a registered business entity avails the services of an advocate, it may be required to pay GST under the reverse charge mechanism.

Application of GST to Legal Services and Advocates

Any legal services rendered by a lawyer or law firm to a business entity with a combined annual revenue of at least Rs. 20 lakhs are subject to a GST levy. When a senior advocate offers legal services to another advocate or firm of advocates, GST on those services is also due.

The taxation of legal services has not changed since the GST Law. The reverse and forward charges do not apply to attorneys and legal firms.

The Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act) and other GST laws have combined all indirect taxes into a single levy.

The CGST Act's Section 7 addresses charging when the term "supply" has been interpreted to embrace all kinds of providing products or services for consideration or both in furtherance of a company.

According to Article 279A of the Indian Constitution, the GST Council decided on the tax rate for legal fees for legal services. It carried over exclusions from the previous system.

Businesses that fall within the general category states and have a revenue of up to Rs. 20 lakh or up to Rs. 10 lakh are free from the tax (particular category states like North-East).

Since the government implemented the GST in July 2017, numerous adjustments have occurred. Senior advocates are a separate category in the reverse charge list for legal services subject to GST. They fall under the services listed under the reverse charge category.

All legal services, whether provided by a law company or an individual, are subject to payment under the Reverse Charge provision of the GST statute. No other output for law firms or attorneys who provide legal services is subject to GST responsibility since all of them would be exempt from GST applications for legal services.

However, if a law company offers legal services outside India, you should confirm its registration. In addition, you should keep an eye on how much foreign currency India receives.

Is GST Applicable to Legal Services?

Legal services are defined as follows under entry 2 (zm) of notification no. 12/2017 – Central tax (rate) as of the date, June 28, 2017: "Legal services are any services related to advising, consultancy, or assistance in any branch of law, in any manner, and include representational services before any court, tribunal, or authority."

It is also made clear that notification No. 13/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated 28.6.2017, (Serial No. 2). Among other things, it specifies the following service under reverse charge mechanism as "Services supplied by an individual advocate including a senior advocate by way of representational services before any court, tribunal, or authority, directly or indirectly, to any business entity located in the taxable territory, including where a contract for the provision of the Finance Act of 2009 brought legal services within the scope of indirect tax before imposing the GST on attorneys and law firms.

The intention was to apply the indirect tax system to all areas of economic activity. Thus, legal services that fell under the "legal consultancy services" category and were taxable were subject to service tax.

The Negative List Regime was Implemented in 2012 by the service tax law. The government has specifically exempted any legal services an individual or a law business provides from the GST. However, there is no exemption from the obligation to pay service tax in circumstances when the levy is made on a reverse charge basis. In other words, the client or service recipient was responsible.

As a result, attorneys and legal firms were not registered then. However, the GST on law firms and the GST on legal services must adhere to the newly established GST system of 2017.

Does that imply that the guidelines of the reverse charge mechanism apply to attorneys who work for organizations but are not employed by law firms? If a person does not now practice law, they must pay GST.

Previously, neither service providers nor recipients had to pay taxes. However, it was taxable if you obtained similar services from a non-attorney. However, there is GST on attorney and legal firm fees, but they are exempt from paying GST.

Therefore, a lawyer must first obtain GST registration before engaging in private practice or representing themselves. Legal professionals are not currently required to register under the GST. Additionally, since all taxes are a combination of one, you are not required to pay professional taxes.

GST Rates and HSN or SAC Codes for Advocates, Senior Advocates & Firms of Advocates

Under GST regulations in India, legal services provided by advocates, including senior advocates and advocacy firms, fall under the Service Accounting Code (SAC) 998212. The applicable GST rate for these legal services is 18%.

Here are the GST rates and HSN or SAC codes for some common legal services provided by advocates:

Legal Consultancy: HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18%

HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18% Drafting of Legal Documents: HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18%

HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18% Representation Before Any Court, Tribunal, or Authority: HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18%

HSN/SAC – 998212; GST Rate – 18% Arbitration Services: HSN/SAC – 998213; GST Rate – 18%

It's essential to note that while legal services provided by advocates are subject to GST, certain exemptions exist for services provided to individuals, by senior advocates, or to the government and specified persons, where no GST is levied.

In cases where a registered business entity engages the services of an advocate, GST may be payable under the reverse charge mechanism.

Conclusion

The service recipient must pay GST under the reverse charge mechanism, which applies to business entities receiving legal services, including representational services, from an advocate or senior advocate. Since legal professionals are generally exempt from GST registration, the burden of tax payment shifts to the business entity availing the service. If you require more details about GST on legal services, including compliance and GST registration fees, consult Vakilsearch for expert guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

GST applicable to legal services in India?

Yes, GST at 18% applies to legal services under RCM, where the recipient pays GST. Small businesses (below ₹20 lakh) and individuals are exempt.

What is the GST on advocate fees?

Advocate fees are taxed at 18% under RCM, where the recipient (business entity) pays GST. Individuals and small businesses (below ₹20 lakh turnover) are exempt.

What is the GST on lawyer fees?

Lawyer fees attract 18% GST under RCM, payable by the recipient. Services to individuals and small businesses (turnover below ₹20 lakh) are exempt from GST.

Is RCMapplicable on legal services?

Yes, RCM (Reverse Charge Mechanism) is applicable to legal services under GST. Legal services provided by an individual advocate or a firm of advocates to a business entity are considered a taxable supply. In such cases, the business entity receiving the service is responsible for paying the GST, not the advocate or law firm.

Do advocates and law firms need to pay GST?

No, advocates and law firms are exempt from paying GST. Instead, the business entity availing legal services is responsible for paying 18% GST under RCM.

Is GST applicable to legal services for individuals and small businesses?

No, GST does not apply to individuals and businesses with turnover below ₹20 lakh (₹10 lakh in special category states). Business entities must pay GST under RCM.

Can businesses claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) on GST paid for legal services?

Yes, businesses can claim ITC on GST paid under RCM for legal services. However, advocates and law firms cannot claim ITC since they do not directly pay GST.

What is the service accounting code (SAC) for legal services?

The SAC for legal services is 9982, covering advisory, representation, documentation, arbitration, and certification services, ensuring proper GST classification and compliance.

