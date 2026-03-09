Doping: A Violation Of Sporting Rules Or A Legal Offence?

When an athlete wins a medal, spectators usually see only his or her hard work and dedication. However, modern sport is no longer confined merely to the playing field.

When an athlete wins a medal, spectators usually see only his or her hard work and dedication. However, modern sport is no longer confined merely to the playing field. It has become an activity governed by an organized legal framework. Whether it is the Olympics, the Asian Games, or a National Championship, athletes today are judged not only by their performance but also by their compliance with rules. The most serious challenge within this regulatory system is doping.

Doping means the use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method by an athlete to enhance performance. This includes anabolic steroids, hormone injections, erythropoietin (EPO), blood doping, and certain stimulant drugs. All these are regulated under the World Anti-Doping Code issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The Code functions like an international sports regulation and is binding on almost all sporting federations. In India, the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021, implemented by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), operate on the basis of this Code.

Article 2.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code (Presence of Prohibited Substance) clearly states that the mere presence of a prohibited substance in an athlete's body constitutes a violation. Article 2.2 (Use or Attempted Use) penalizes the use or attempted use of such substances, while Article 2.3 (Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection) treats refusal or evasion of sample collection as a doping violation. Similarly, Article 2.6 (Possession of Prohibited Substance) and Article 2.8 (Administration or Attempted Administration) also bring coaches or support personnel within the scope of liability if they supply prohibited substances. The NADA Rules enforce these provisions in India.

The procedure in doping cases is also legal in nature. The athlete's sample is divided into two parts A - Sample and B - Sample. First, the A-Sample is tested. If a prohibited substance is detected, it is called an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF), and the athlete is notified. The athlete then has the right to request testing of the B-Sample. If the B-Sample also tests positive, it is treated as an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV), and disciplinary proceedings begin.

At this stage, an important doctrine applies, the principle of strict liability. According to the comment to Article 2.1 of the World Anti-Doping Code, an athlete is personally responsible for every substance found in his or her body, irrespective of intention. Unlike criminal law, where mensrea (guilty intention) must be proved, doping violations do not require such proof. Therefore, defenses such as “I did not know” or “the trainer gave it to me” carry limited value. The athlete has a duty of care to verify every medication and supplement consumed.

Upon allegation, a Provisional Suspension (Article 7.4, WADA Code) may be imposed, preventing the athlete from participating in competitions until the case is resolved. In the final decision, results may be disqualified (Article 9), medals and prize money may be forfeited, and under Article 10 (Sanctions on Individuals), a period of ineligibility generally ranging from two to four years may be imposed. Repeated violations may even lead to a lifetime ban.

Several important cases illustrate this framework. In the case of Indian wrestler “Narsingh Yadav” the relief granted at the national level was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on WADA's appeal, and a four-year ban was imposed. In the case of tennis player " Maria Sharapova, CAS held that the violation was unintentional and reduced the sanction. Cyclist “Lance Armstrong” was found guilty of systematic blood doping, and all seven of his Tour de France titles were stripped. These cases demonstrate that scientific reports are treated as strong evidence in sports law.

At the same time, athletes' rights are protected. Article 8 of the World Anti-Doping Code guarantees the right to a fair hearing based on the principles of natural justice. The athlete may be represented by legal counsel and may appeal from the NADA disciplinary panel to the appeal panel and ultimately to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. An athlete may seek a reduction of sanction under Article 10.5 (No Fault or Negligence), Article 10.6 (No Significant Fault or Negligence), or on the basis of a contaminated supplement. If medication is medically necessary, a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) under the International Standard for TUEs may be obtained in advance.

Thus, doping is not merely a violation of sporting rules but a serious sports-law dispute. A doping violation does not just deprive an athlete of a competition; it can destroy records, reputation, and sometimes an entire career. True victory in sport is achieved within the rules, because “just as in law” fairness holds greater importance than mere talent.

