Dispute Resolution And Arbitration Update

In The High Court of Delhi M/s JSW Ispat Steel Limited (Now known As JSW Steel Limited) [Appellant] Vs. M/s Gas Authority of India Limited [Respondents

HSA Viewpoint

By relying on precedents, the Hon’ble Court has fortified that while the powers under section 34 and 37 are limited, patent illegality is a valid ground for setting aside awards. " Patent illegality” is a valid ground for setting aside a domestic arbitral award under Section 34(2A) of the Act. Patent illegality involves an error of law that is "on the face of the award," such as violating the statute, contract terms, or the constitution. It has further reinforced that while arbitral tribunals enjoy wide autonomy in interpreting contracts, discretion is not unfettered and must operate within the confines of the legal parameters, contractual framework and pleadings. The ruling highlights that failure to consider material contractual provisions constitutes a jurisdictional error warranting judicial intervention. It also draws a clear distinction between permissible interpretation and impermissible rewriting of the basic understanding of contracts. By rejecting the tribunal’s attempt to introduce a pro rata adjustment mechanism contrary to fixed contractual terms, the Court has underscored the primacy of contractual certainty in commercial arbitration.