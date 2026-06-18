Arbitration Law May (2026) Arbitrtion Law Updates And Judgments

This decision significantly strengthens arbitral autonomy by establishing that limitation and timeliness of claims are matters for arbitral tribunals rather than courts to determine. The judgment has important implications for infrastructure contractors and public authorities seeking to avoid arbitration through threshold objections, while reinforcing the principle that contractual disputes should proceed to arbitration without excessive court intervention at the appointment stage.

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1. Section 11 Jurisdiction restricted to prima facie existenceof Arbitration Agreement, leaving Limitation and merit-based objections to the Arbitral Tribunal1

Impacted stakeholders- Public sector contracting authorities and Municipal bodies, Arbitrators and Arbitral Tribunals.

The Delhi High Court adjudicated a petition onthis issue seeking a transfer order in favour of him to appoint an arbitrator in the frame of Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, in relation to the disputes raised in the context of a public works contract. The respondent objected to the reference, arguing it was premature and that the claims were barred by limitation. The Court ruled that the objections are for the arbitral tribunal to determine, and not for the referral court to rule on. In reiterating the finding of the Supreme Court in SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Krish Spinning, the Court noted that its judicial oversight during the Section 11 stage is limited to determining existence of a valid arbitration agreement. In consequence, a single arbitrator was chosen to hear the cases. The Delhi High Court was asked to decide if objections to delay in invoking claims and delay in appointing an arbitrator undersection11oftheArbitrationandConciliation Act,1996(Arbitration Act)couldrenderappointment under that section ineffective. The respondent argued that the petitioner's claimswere precluded from being referred for arbitration as being ex facie time-barred. The Court did not accept this argument and determined thatissues oflimitation,late claims, and otherdisputed issues of law and fact are the sole province of the arbitral tribunal. Extensively relyingon the judgment in the case of SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Krish Spinning, the Courtreiterated that the only wayto test a valid arbitration agreement at the referral stage is toconduct a prima facie examination of the existence of an arbitration agreement and does not extend to adjudicate substantive defences. TheCourt found the arbitration clause to beundisputed, and accepted the arbitration mechanism as duly invoked, and appointed alone anarbitrator, reserving for the arbitral proceedings all the rights, claims and objections

Analysis

This decision greatly reinforces the concept of the arbitral autonomy, where limitation and timeliness of claims are generally arbitral issues and not issues for the court to refer. The judgment is likely to be unfavourable for any infrastructure contractor or public authorities who are attempting to avoid arbitration by raising ‘threshold’ objections and will help to get tribunals up and running quickly. The decision also upholds the contractual notion that disputes to be resolved by arbitration should be done without undue deference to court review at the appointment stage. Practical considerations include readiness of stakeholders to make and defend objections relating to limitations before the tribunal itself, which helps to increase efficiency, avoid delays in proceedings and ensure certainty of enforcement of arbitration agreements.

2. Supreme Court: Correction of Clerical Errors Under Arbitration Law Cannot Result in Modification of the Arbitral Award 2

Impacted Stakeholders- Public sector undertakings, MSME Manufacturing units and Private Government contractors

The problem began with the contracts awarded to Saryu Plastics Pvt. Ltd. by the Gujarat water supply and sewerage board for PVC pipes, and after an audit, it alleges that it was found that the Company had been paid more than it should have been. The parties' subsequent claims were settled by entering into arbitration agreement, which set a time limit of six months for the arbitral proceedings. The proceedings dragged on for several years, however, in all of this time the Board never filed comprehensive responses and did not attend many of the hearings. Eventually an arbitral award was issued in favour of the Company, which was challenged by the Board on the grounds that the arbitrator's mandate had expired and that there had been no oral hearing, in violation of the principles of natural justice. The Company then contended that the Board had been regularly involved in the proceedings throughout without objecting to the extension of the mandates and had thus acquiesced in the continuation of the arbitration. The Supreme Court accepted this proposition and ruled that a party to the arbitration proceedings who knows of the existence of the proceedings and fails to object to the arbitration within the time limit will not be allowed to challenge the award on a basis of its own conduct in the arbitration proceedings. The Court also determined the Board had been given sufficient opportunities to present its case and that any procedural prejudice suffered by the Board had been a result of the Board's own defaults. Significantly, the Court also quashed the modification of the award changing simple interest into compound interest, which it held was beyond the scope of Section 33(1)(a) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, which is limited to correcting clerical and arithmetical errors only.

Analysis

Judgment is a valuable addition to Indian arbitration law as it emphasises the principles of procedural fairness, party responsibility and finality of arbitral awards. The Supreme Court has now clarified that such 'strategic' intervention in arbitral proceedings and a subsequent challenge to the process on technical grounds, which were not raised during the proceedings is permitted, is barred by the law of estoppel and acquiescence. It is important for public bodies and companies that are routinely involved in long-term arbitrations. The Court’s narrow definition of what constitutes errors and omissions under Section 33 is also important, as it makes it impossible for parties and courts to use Section 33 to reargue the merits ofan award under the pretence of a correction. The decision also makes it clear that allegations of natural justice violation will be judged based on the complainant's conduct in the proceedings, which will make it more difficult for litigants to rely on a procedural disadvantage theycreated themselves to have an award overturned. On the whole, the decision enhances procedural control, restricts judicial intrusion after the awarding of an award and maintains the commercial finality which arbitration aims to ensure.

3. At the stage of appointments, Delhi High Court reiterates Arbitral Autonomy, referral courtto stay confined to existence of Arbitration Agreement3

Impacted Stakeholders – Hotel Owners, Hotel Management Companies, Hospitality Sector Investors, Commercial Contracting Parties and Arbitration Practitioners

Again the Delhi HighCourt ruled that the Court shall only intervene under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, if there is an arbitration agreement and not when the same is invalid. The Court noted that the agreement had a detailed clause for arbitration in New Delhi and petitioner had issued a notice under Section 21 of the Act, thereby invoking arbitration. It was not argued by the respondent that the arbitration agreement did not exist, nor that he objected to the reference of the disputes to arbitration, so the Court did not set up the arbitral tribunal.

Extending the principle in SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. v. Krish Spinning, the Court reiterated that the jurisdiction under Section 11 by a referral court does not extend to issues of fact, notion of accord and satisfaction, contractual defence or competing claims. In this regard, the arbitral tribunal has a jurisdiction which is exclusive, in accordance with the principle of competence-competence. The Court said it only has a facilitative role;to ensure that the agreement of the parties regarding the dispute resolution mechanism is put into practice where the parties have not reached consensus on the appointment of the forum. Hence, Ms. Ekta Kalra Sikri Advocate was appointed as the Sole Arbitrator to adjudicate the disputes worthof approximately ₹4 crores. At the same time, the attached Section 9 petition was remanded to the arbitral Tribunal as a Section 17 petition to ensure the issues relating to interim relief would also be considered as part of the arbitral proceedings.

Analysis

This decision upholds the principle of the rule of law, and further underscores that commercial litigants cannot delay arbitration by filing a motion for a hearing on the merits at the appointment stage. For arbitration clause hotel operators, project developers and business entities, it is important to note that, once there is a valid arbitration clause, questions around contractual performance, settlement, liability or even factual controversy will generally be determined by the tribunal in the arbitration, rather than the court that referred it. The judgment will accelerate the arbitral process, increase the certainty of arbitral process, and protect the party's choice of arbitration in the contract. Finally, the Court is able to ensure arbitral efficiency and minimise judicial involvement in the Section 9 proceedings through referring to the tribunal under Section 17 first. The Court also encourages arbitral efficiency and reduces parallel judicial involvement in the Section 9 proceedings by directing it to the tribunal pursuant to Section 17 earlier and thereby improving arbitration as a preferred method of commercial dispute resolution.

4. Interlinked settlement Agreements, consent awards and Mortgage Disputes must be referredtogether to Arbitration: Delhi High Court Reinforces Pro-Arbitration Approach4

Impacted Stakeholders:Infrastructure companies, Joint Venture Partners, EPC Contractors, Foreign Investors and Commercial Arbitration Practitioners.

The Delhi High Court held that disputes arising out of the Joint Venture Agreement, the Settlement Agreement, the consent arbitral award, and the accounting of the mortgage could not be viewed in isolation, as they were inextricably interlinked and intertwined.

They had created a joint organization for the implementation of the big project in the area of highway infrastructure in 2017, which were offered by the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) and the Government of Gujrat. The parties have however, disagreed on various matters during the construction process, and subsequently agreed to resolve the claims by wayof a Settlement Agreement dated 21.12.2021 that was further incorporated in a Consent Arbitral Award dated 23.02.2022.

Later, more conflicts over alleged issues related to the settlement’s continuity, delay before projects were completed, and exposure of bank guarantees granted by Jiangxi emerged. The Petitioners stated that the bank guarantees for more than ₹106 crore were still “in peril of being called for” while the Respondent maintained that the claims were “mere speculation” and lacked “hardening off”. The court attributed the same explanation to the earlier invocation of arbitration and ruled it to be admissible in this regard and held that a fresh notice need not be sent under section 21 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (the “Arbitration Act”). The court also cited that arguments concerning the Settlement Agreement and the Consent Award and Mortgage Deeds formed a “bundle of one agreement” and should therefore be arbitrated by the same arbitrator. Accordingly, Justice (Retd.) Jayant Nath is appointed as Sole Arbitrator to adjudicate all the disputes between the parties were referred to arbitration and sole arbitrator Jayant Nath was appointed.

Analysis

The aforesaid judgement is indeed a good step towards mature India’s pro-arbitration jurisprudence, in recognizing the typical commercial scenario where various such contracts are interlinked to realize a single project involving use of infrastructure.

The court’s approach, refusing to artificially isolate the issues between the parties with respect to the Joint Venture Agreements, Settlement Agreement and Consent Award and Mortgage Deeds, was correct as it adopted the substance over from analysis. The court also gave some clarity to restrictions on section 21 notices (which would have been of benefit knowing that the technical objection cannot be used to stall arbitral proceedings which have at least commenced). Regarding the commercial side, the decision is for the sake of efficiency, prevention of multi-process, and to maintain efficiency in negotiated settlements that are memorialized in arbitral decisions. In making the decision, the court made it abundantly clear that providing the parties with a “best ofboth worlds” solution in the form of consolidated arbitral process rather than fragmented litigation will go in favour of the court.In such contracts as infrastructure or EPC, where huge sums of money are standing to be lost and recovered under the bank guarantees and securities, such a judgement will prove to be useful to define the applicable treatments of parties’ late post-settlement disputes before the arbitrator and judge, and will help to reinforce the arbitrator’s argument for use of arbitration as a first choice commercial dispute resolution mechanism.

Footnotes

1 Vijay Tyagi v. North Delhi Municipal Council, ARB.P. 527/2026 & I.A. 8260/2026, Delhi High Court, decided on May 4, 2026, reported as 2026 SCC OnLine Del 2771

2 Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. Saryu Plastics Pvt. Ltd., Civil Appeal Nos. 769–770 of 2026, Supreme Court of India, decided on 26.06.2026.

3 Cygnett Hotels and Resorts Private Limited v. M/s Tapobhumi Eco Projects Private Limited, ARB.P. 1001/2026 & O.M.P.(I)(COMM.) 237/2026, High Court of Delhi, decided on 29.05.2026.

4 M/s Jiangxi Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd. & Anr. v. M/s Varaha Infra Ltd., ARB.P. 247/2026 & O.M.P.(I)(COMM.) 23/2026, High Court of Delhi, decided on 26 May 2026, Neutral Citation: 2026: DHC:4730.

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