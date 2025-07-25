Consent Or Coercion? Unpacking Misleading Data Privacy Practices

Have you ever clicked "I agree" without really knowing what you are agreeing to? You are not alone, and businesses often rely on that.

Consent is now the cornerstone of data privacy, including India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), in today's data-driven world. It empowers individuals to make informed choices about how their personal data is collected and used. Most of the data privacy laws around the globe mandate that consent must be clear, informed, and freely given. It is observed that many businesses often deploy misleading practices that blur the line between genuine consent and coercion.

This may expose the organizations to regulatory non-compliance and may also undermine customer trust. In this article, we will explore common misleading practices, their implications under DPDPA, and actionable strategies for businesses to ensure ethical and compliant data handling practices.

Key Misleading Practices

1. Manipulative Design: Dark Patterns

Dark patterns refer to design tricks that force users to make choices they would not normally choose. Examples include pre-checked consent boxes, which let users accept all cookies with a single click, but require several steps to opt out. Another example is consent walls, which block access unless users agree to share more data than is necessary.

How to Address This:

Provide clarity in managing privacy preferences to ensure user autonomy.

Provide access to services without requiring excessive data collection.

Regularly audit your platforms to identify and eliminate manipulative design elements.

2. Ambiguous Privacy Notices

In their privacy notices, many businesses utilize ambiguous or misleading language that is full of legal jargon, making it hard for users to comprehend how their data is used. This ambiguity conflicts with the requirements of privacy laws for informed, transparent consent.

How to Address This:

Draft privacy notices in simple and clear language that the average user can easily understand.

Consider including FAQs to explain complex terms and data practices.

Explain clearly in the privacy notice what data is collected, the purpose of data collection, and how it is used or shared.

3. Over-Collection of Data

Organizations often collect more personal data than is necessary for a stated purpose. This is tricky when such data is shared with third parties or used for unrelated activities without explicit user consent.

How to Address This:

Limit data collection strictly to what is required for the stated purposes.

Obtain explicit consent for secondary uses.

4. Disregarding User Preferences

Ignoring user requests, such as opting out of communication or continuing to track users after withdrawal of consent, erodes user trust and violates the Data Principal's rights.

How to Address This:

Ensure systems and processes are implemented to accurately record and enforce user preferences in real-time.

Conduct regular checks to ensure adherence to opt-out requests across systems and third parties involved in data processing.

Provide confirmation to users when preferences are updated, explaining the change in data usage.

Best Practices for Consent Management

To avoid misleading practices and ensure alignment with the DPDPA requirements, businesses should consider adopting the following best practices, including but not limited to:

Privacy by Design: Integrate privacy considerations into the design and development of systems, products, and services, ensuring transparency at every stage of development. Granular Consent Options: Provide users with the ability to choose how their data is used for a specific purpose rather than requesting blanket consent. Regular Audits: Conduct periodic reviews and user testing of consent mechanisms and privacy notices as well as data collection practices to identify risks and areas for improvement. User Education: Provide users with accessible resources such as guides, grievance redressal mechanisms, FAQs, videos, and infographics explaining their rights under the DPDPA and how to manage their privacy choices.

Conclusion

Organizations must treat data privacy as more than just a legal obligation; it is a strategic imperative that builds long-term credibility in an increasingly privacy-conscious digital economy. By prioritizing transparency, respecting user autonomy, and adopting ethical privacy practices, businesses can build trust while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

