Webinar (DPDP) (Video)

DPDP Act Decoded: Navigating the Road to Enforcement" – This webinar offers a clear roadmap to compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. It covers key provisions like consent, data rights, breach notifications, penalties, and cross-border transfers. The session also explores AI's intersection with DPDP, global comparisons with EU regulations, and practical steps to minimize non-compliance risks. Led by expert Appurv Bhatia, it provides actionable insights for businesses to prepare ahead of enforcement.
