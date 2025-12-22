Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2025

- within Privacy, Tax and Criminal Law topic(s)
The DPDP act rules were notified on 13th Nov. DPD Act governs how organizations collect, use, store, and process personal data of individuals (“Data Principals”) in India.
DPDPA Implementation Timeline
Quick Reference Guide
Effective: November 13, 2025 (Notification Date)
- Data Protection Board of India established
- Board composition, qualifications & governance framework
- Rule-making powers activated
- No compliance obligations for organizations yet
PHASE 2: Consent Manager Ecosystem
- Consent Manager registration operational
- Technical & operational framework for consent management
- Optional for Data Fiduciaries
- Single point of contact for consent lifecycle
PHASE 3: Full Compliance & Enforcement
- All consent & notice requirements enforceable
- Security safeguards & breach notification mandatory
- Children's data protection requirements active
- Significant Data Fiduciary obligations active
- Grievance redressal requirements active
- Data Principal rights enforceable (access, correction, erasure)
- Cross-border transfer restrictions enforced
In terms of timelines for most of the provisions Govt gave 18 months lead time:
- provisions relating to Data Protection Board will be in effect from November 13, 2025
- provisions on Consent Manager will come into effect from Nov 13, 2026 (one year lead time
- All other provisions will come into effect from May 13, 2027 (18 months lead time)
Penalties (per instance)
|Violation
|Penalty
|Failure to take reasonable security safeguard to protect
|250 Cr
|Failure to give notice upon breach of personal
data
|200 Cr
|Breach in obligations owed to children
|200 Cr
|Breach of obligations of Significant Data
Fiduciaries
|150 Cr
|Breach of consent obligations
|50 Cr
|Breach of any other provision
|50 Cr
