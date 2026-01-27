DPDP Act 2023 Navigating The Road To Enforcement (Video)

self

IndiaLaw LLP presents the webinar "DPDP Act 2023: Navigating the Road to Enforcement", hosted on 21 January 2026. This session delivers actionable insights for businesses preparing for India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act compliance amid its phased rollout.

Key Highlights

DPDP Act Snapshot: Core provisions on consent (explicit and deemed), data principal rights (access, correction, erasure, grievance redressal), significant data fiduciary obligations, breach notifications, and cross-border data transfers.

Enforcement Timeline: DPDP Rules notified on 14 November 2025; phased compliance over 18 months, with full enforcement by 13 May 2027 (Phase 1: external impacts now; Phase 2: consent ecosystem; Phase 3: all obligations).

Practical Roadmap: Gap assessments (DPDP Vs GDPR), privacy policy updates, DPIAs for high-risk processing, DPO appointments, security safeguards, vendor contracts, and audit trails to mitigate penalties up to INR 250 crores.

Speaker

Appurva Bhatia, Head - Data Protection & Security, IndiaLaw LLP, shares expert guidance on FAQs, Data Protection Board powers, and operational readiness strategies.

