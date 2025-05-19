Personal Data Protection Law – A Game Changer (Video)

self

In today's digital era, Data is one of the most valuable assets for businesses, governments, and individuals. With the exponential rise in data breaches, cyber threats, and privacy concerns, data protection has become a critical focus for organizations globally. Regulatory frameworks like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 have put pressure on companies to enhance their data protection practices. Data protection is not just about compliance; it has become a fundamental business strategy that can influence a company's reputation, customer trust, and operational efficiency.

In this webinar, we will explore why data protection is a game changer for modern organizations and how adopting robust data protection measures can significantly impact business continuity, customer relations, and regulatory compliance.

Data protection is no longer just a legal or IT issue but a strategic business priority that impacts organizational reputation, customer loyalty, and operational resilience. By implementing strong data protection practices, businesses can mitigate risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. This webinar will provide valuable insights on the recent data protection regulations in India and how organizations can adapt to the changing landscape of data protection regulations in India.

Key Discussion Points in the webinar are: