Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) Qualify For Design Registration Under The Designs Act: Calcutta High Court

In NEC Corporation v. Controller of Patents & Designs, 2026:CHC-OS:69, the Calcutta High Court delivered a landmark judgment clarifying that Graphical User Interfaces (“GUIs”) are not per se excluded from protection under the Designs Act, 2000.

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In NEC Corporation v. Controller of Patents & Designs, 2026:CHC-OS:69, the Calcutta High Court delivered a landmark judgment clarifying that Graphical User Interfaces (“GUIs”) are not per se excluded from protection under the Designs Act, 2000. Setting aside a batch of orders passed by the Controller of Patents & Designs rejecting GUI design applications, the Court held that a GUI displayed on an electronic device may qualify as a "design" under the Act, provided it satisfies the statutory requirements of novelty, originality and visual appeal.

The judgment marks a significant development in India's design jurisprudence by recognising that design protection is capable of extending beyond conventional physical products to digital interfaces, icons, screen layouts and other visual elements that form an integral part of modern electronic devices.

Brief Facts

The appeals arose from several orders passed by the Controller of Patents & Designs refusing registration of Graphical User Interface (GUI) designs filed by NEC Corporation and other technology companies.

The Controller rejected the applications principally on three grounds. First, it was held that GUIs are merely software generated images lacking permanence and therefore do not constitute "designs" applied to an "article". Secondly, since GUIs appear only when an electronic device is switched on, they were considered incapable of registration under the Designs Act. Thirdly, it was observed that GUIs constitute "artistic works" under the Copyright Act, 1957 and therefore cannot simultaneously receive protection under the Designs Act.

Aggrieved by these findings, the appellants preferred statutory appeals before the Calcutta High Court.

GUI Is a Visual Design and Not a Computer Program

A central issue before the Court was whether a GUI merely represents a computer program or whether it constitutes a registrable visual design.

Rejecting the Controller's approach, the Court held that a GUI is a visual component distinct from the underlying source code or object code that generates it. While a computer program may attract copyright protection as a literary work, the GUI represents the visual interface displayed on an electronic device and is judged solely by the eye.

The Court therefore held that the GUI and the computer program are distinct subject matters and cannot be conflated merely because one is generated by the other.

GUIs Are Not Per Se Excluded From the Definition of "Design"

Examining Sections 2(a) and 2(d) of the Designs Act, the Court held that the statutory definition of "design" is sufficiently broad to include visual features such as shape, configuration, pattern, ornamentation and composition of lines or colours applied to an article.

The Court observed that modern graphical interfaces comprise icons, menus, layouts, symbols, colour combinations and visual arrangements, all of which are capable of producing visual appeal.

Importantly, the Court held that neither Section 2(a) nor Section 2(d) contains any express exclusion preventing registration of GUIs. Accordingly, the Controller erred in treating GUIs as inherently outside the scope of the Designs Act.

A GUI Need Not Exist Independently of the Article

The Controller had reasoned that since a GUI is incapable of independent manufacture or sale, it cannot constitute a registrable design.

The Court found this reasoning legally unsustainable.

It observed that the Designs Act does not require the design itself to be an article; rather, the design must be applied to an article. The relevant article may be a mobile phone, computer monitor, display screen or any other electronic device, while the GUI represents the visual design applied to that article during its normal use.

The Court clarified that the determinative test is whether the visual appearance is capable of being judged solely by the eye when the article is put to its intended use.

Visibility During Normal Use Is Sufficient

The Court also rejected the argument that because a GUI is visible only when an electronic device is switched on, it lacks permanence necessary for registration.

The Court observed that several registrable designs become visible only during the ordinary operation or intended use of an article. The Designs Act does not require continuous or permanent visibility. It is sufficient if the design is perceptible during the normal use of the article.

Accordingly, the Court held that a GUI displayed on a screen during the ordinary operation of an electronic device may qualify as a registrable design, as it produces a visual effect judged solely by the eye.

Copyright and Design Protection Can Co-exist

Another important issue concerned the Controller's finding that GUIs qualify as "artistic works" under the Copyright Act and therefore cannot receive protection under the Designs Act.

Rejecting this reasoning, the Court held that the Designs Act and the Copyright Act protect different subject matters.

While the underlying software or source code may enjoy copyright protection as a literary work, the GUI protects the visual appearance presented to the user. Consequently, the mere existence of copyright in the software does not, by itself, preclude registration of the GUI as a design, provided the statutory requirements of the Designs Act are otherwise satisfied.

International Practice Supports Protection of GUIs

The Court also took note of developments in several foreign jurisdictions where GUIs are recognised as registrable industrial designs.

Referring to international practice, the Court observed that design law has evolved alongside technological innovation and increasingly extends protection to digital interfaces and virtual visual elements. In the absence of any express statutory prohibition, Indian law should not adopt an unduly restrictive interpretation that excludes such innovations from design protection.

Applications Must Be Considered on Their Individual Merits

Having found the Controller's interpretation legally erroneous, the Court set aside the impugned orders and remanded the applications for fresh consideration.

Importantly, the Court clarified that the judgment does not create automatic registrability of every GUI. Each application must still satisfy the statutory requirements under the Designs Act, including novelty, originality and compliance with other substantive provisions.

Conclusion

The judgment marks a significant milestone in India's design law jurisprudence by recognising that innovation in the digital economy extends beyond physical products to screen-based visual interfaces. The Calcutta High Court clarified that the Designs Act does not exclude GUIs from protection merely because they are software generated images lacking permanence, visible only when a device is switched on, and not an “article” capable of independent manufacture or sale. By recognising that the visual appearance of a GUI is distinct from the underlying computer program and may qualify as a registrable design when applied to an article, the Court has aligned Indian design law with contemporary technological realities and international practice. The decision is expected to significantly strengthen design protection for technology companies, software developers and manufacturers developing innovative digital interfaces.

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