Buzzing With Insights: RNA At INTA 2025 In San Diego

Ranjan Narula, Rachna Bakhru, Rahul Sethi, and Abhishek Nangia recently returned from an engaging week at the INTA Annual Meeting 2025 in San Diego. The event brought together IP professionals from around the world for a packed schedule of panel discussions, meetings, and networking receptions.

The week offered valuable insights into emerging trends—ranging from the impact of AI on IP to evolving enforcement strategies in the digital space. It was also a chance to reconnect with the global IP community, exchange ideas, and strengthen cross-border collaborations.

INTA continues to be a vibrant platform for dialogue and innovation, and this year's meeting once again underscored the collective momentum driving the future of intellectual property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.