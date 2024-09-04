The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence & The Future Of Personality Rights

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a long history that can be traced back to the eighth century BCE when Hephaestus created "attendants made of gold, which seemed like living maidens," as depicted in Homer's Iliad.

"Artificial intelligence is growing up fast, as are robots whose facial expressions can elicit empathy and make your mirror neurons quiver." – Diane Ackerman

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a long history that can be traced back to the eighth century BCE when Hephaestus created "attendants made of gold, which seemed like living maidens," as depicted in Homer's Iliad. The term "artificial intelligence" itself, however, was not coined until the 1950s, when John McCarthy defined it in 1955. AI systems use algorithms to process input data to predict outcomes, solve problems, and initiate actions. Historically, AI outcomes were evaluated by humans, but modern systems now autonomously assess accuracy through machine learning, creating a feedback loop that enhances AI predictions. The November 2022 launch of ChatGPT marked a significant moment for generative AI, accelerating digital transformation, especially in the legal profession. The foundational work in AI and law research can be traced back to the early 1970s when Buchanan and Headrick published "Some Examination of Some Problems Concerning Artificial Intelligence and Legal Reasoning."

The rapid development of generative AI has revolutionized content creation across various media, including music. Over the past year, generative AI has been increasingly used to accurately mimic well-known celebrities' voices and likenesses, a startling and unsettling trend. This surge in AI-driven creativity has sparked debates and highlighted complex moral and legal issues, primarily concerning intellectual property rights. The focus of these contentious discussions has expanded to include "personality rights," emphasizing the challenges and debates surrounding the unauthorized exploitation of individuals' unique traits in AI-generated content.

Personality rights, also known as individual rights of personality, protect a person's unique identity, including their name, voice, image, signature, popularity, expressions, gestures, mannerisms, distinctive character, and likeness. These rights are derived from laws related to property and privacy. Celebrities and other public figures frequently file legal cases when businesses use their characteristics for profit without permission, exploiting their reputation to boost sales. Therefore, well-known individuals must actively assert and defend their identity rights to prevent unauthorized use. It is crucial to reaffirm their names and likenesses to protect these rights and ensure their persona is not used for commercial gain without consent.

Recent advancements in Indian law have highlighted the complex interplay between personality rights, copyright, and privacy, especially in the context of artificial intelligence. In Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India & Others, the Delhi High Court ordered the suspension of specific domain names and issued injunctions against the unauthorized use of Anil Kapoor's name, likeness, and picture. The case is notable for its explicit mention of generative AI in the entertainment sector. Similarly, in Amitabh Bachchan v. Rajat Negi & Others, the Delhi High Court ruled that no third party could profit from the unauthorized use of Bachchan's image. Also, in Jaikishan Kakubhai Saraf v. Peppy Store, the Delhi High Court issued an order acknowledging the personality rights of actor Jackie Shroff, thereby granting him legal protection against non-permitted usage of his name, image, voice, likeness, and other unique aspects of his identity. Despite their significance, neither judgment clearly identifies the specific statutes providing these protections.

The current discussion explores the convergence of Indian intellectual property law, privacy rights, and personality rights, considering the explosive growth of generative AI and its transformative effects on content creation. As AI technology continues to evolve, understanding how legal frameworks can protect individuals' unique identities in the digital era is crucial.

AI-Powered Drawbacks & the Legal System

The rise of social media and digital platforms has significantly impacted personality rights in India. Public figures, from Bollywood celebrities to cricket legends, now place immense value on their names and images. As technology advances and the line between public and private life becomes increasingly blurred, courts and lawmakers are re-evaluating the boundaries of personality rights.

Since 2017, significant legal decisions and legislative initiatives have reshaped the understanding and enforcement of these rights. Given the vast amount of digital content, robust legal frameworks are needed to protect individuals from the unauthorized commercial use of their personalities. Celebrities are increasingly turning to the courts to safeguard their "personality rights," which allow them to control how their name, likeness, voice, and characteristics are used commercially. This article examines these court cases, the evolving landscape of content creation, and the new challenges posed by AI.

How does the Law Ensure these Rights are Protected & Prevent Malpractice?

Fundamental concepts of personality rights were established by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Haelan Laboratories Inc. v. Topps Chewing Gum, Inc. This landmark decision clarified that to protect well-known individuals from losing their right to publicity, compensation must be provided not only for authorized advertisements but also for the commercial value of the individual's image. The ruling emphasized that, unless explicitly authorized, unauthorized use does not typically result in payment. The right to publicity is derived from the right to privacy and is an intrinsic part of an individual's personality, as further defined by the Delhi High Court in I.C.C. International v. Arvee Enterprises. This right applies only to living individuals and does not extend to organizations that plan events or the events themselves.

Legally, personality rights consist of two tort-based rights: the right to publicity, which protects an individual's image from unauthorized commercial use akin to trademark protection, and the right to privacy, which prohibits public portrayal without prior consent.

In India, the evolution of personality rights is driven by ongoing judicial interpretations rather than legislative recognition under a distinct framework. The right to publicity is developing within the broader context of the right to privacy, which was recognized by the Indian Constitution following the landmark KS Puttaswamy judgment in 2017. Current legal provisions that recognize aspects of personality rights include Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and specific intellectual property rights laws, such as the Trademarks Act of 1999 and the Copyright Act of 1957, which primarily protect the moral rights of authors and performers, including actors.

Depicting the Evolution of Personality Rights with AI Advancements in Recent Cases

In Amitabh Bachchan v. Rajat Negi and Others, Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sought to protect his publicity rights from defendants involved in a fraudulent Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery scheme. The Delhi High Court recognized Bachchan's prima facie case and issued an ad-interim ex-parte injunction. The court noted that the defendant's unauthorized use of Bachchan's fame for financial gain could harm his reputation. The court's interim orders included directives to remove infringing websites and block access to associated phone numbers. This case underscores the judiciary's acknowledgment of celebrities' rights to control their public image, highlighting India's evolving landscape of personality rights protection. It also exposes gaps in current intellectual property laws and underscores the need for more robust statutory protection.

In Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India Pvt. Ltd., Anil Kapoor sought legal recourse from the Delhi High Court after discovering unauthorized use of his image, voice, likeness, and domain names. The court granted ex-parte interim relief, ordering an immediate halt to these unauthorized uses and the transfer of the domain names www.anilkappor.in, , Anil Kapoor sought legal recourse from the Delhi High Court after discovering unauthorized use of his image, voice, likeness, and domain names. The court granted ex-parte interim relief, ordering an immediate halt to these unauthorized uses and the transfer of the domain names www.anilkappor.in, www.anilkapoor.com, and , Anil Kapoor sought legal recourse from the Delhi High Court after discovering unauthorized use of his image, voice, likeness, and domain names. The court granted ex-parte interim relief, ordering an immediate halt to these unauthorized uses and the transfer of the domain names www.anilkappor.in, www.anilkapoor.com, and www.anilkapoor.net to Kapoor. Additionally, the court issued an injunction against using the word "JHAKAAS" in any manner associated with Kapoor. This case underscores the importance of protecting personality rights, especially in the digital age with AI tools, and sets a precedent for addressing domain name squatting and misuse of celebrity-associated phrases. The judgment reaffirms the courts' role in upholding public figures' rights and ensuring accountability for unauthorized exploitation.

Exploring Western Approaches: The Hollywood Actors' Strike & Its Implications

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, authorized a strike recently for the first time in 43 years, bringing the $134 billion American film and television industry to a standstill. The strike, which follows the Writers Guild of America (WGA) walkout, is driven by disputes over compensation and concerns about the impact of streaming services and artificial intelligence (AI). For an industry already grappling with the effects of the pandemic and technological advancements, the entertainment sector faces a pivotal moment with this strike. Studio executives now face the challenging task of resolving a significant labor dispute that could have long-lasting implications for the entertainment business's future.

Conclusion

The intersection of personality rights and generative AI presents a complex and dynamic landscape of opportunities and challenges for the creative industry. As technology evolves, the application of personality rights to AI-generated works and collaborations is becoming increasingly intricate, necessitating significant legal scrutiny and robust protections. The primary challenge lies in balancing the protection of individual rights with the encouragement of technological advancement. To achieve the best possible outcome, it is essential to develop a legal framework that can adapt to the rapidly evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence while steadfastly protecting individual rights. This approach will ensure that the creative industry can thrive in an era of exponential technological growth, harnessing the potential of AI while respecting and safeguarding the inherent rights of those who contribute to it.

