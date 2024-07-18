Induslaw Deal Report - Namma Yatri

Our firm advised Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited ("Namma Yatri"), in relation to its funding by Google, Blume Ventures, Antler, others 1

Namma Yatri is India's first ride hailing app built on a truly open network providing complete transparency in ride booking for both drivers and customers.

Deal amount: USD 11 million (approx.)

INDUSLAW Team:

Anindya Ghosh (Partner), Anantha Krishnan Iyer (Partner), Aishwaria Ramanan (Senior Associate) and Arnab Chakraborty (Associate).

Other law firms involved:

Khaitan & Co. – Google

Constellation Blu – Blume Ventures

Argus Partners - Antler India/Antler Global

