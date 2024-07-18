ARTICLE
18 July 2024

Induslaw Deal Report - Namma Yatri

I
IndusLaw

Contributor

IndusLaw logo
INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies.
Explore
Our firm advised Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited ("Namma Yatri"), in relation to its funding by Google, Blume Ventures, Antler, others Namma Yatri is India's first ride hailing app built on a truly open...
India Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our firm advised Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited ("Namma Yatri"), in relation to its funding by Google, Blume Ventures, Antler, others 1

Namma Yatri is India's first ride hailing app built on a truly open network providing complete transparency in ride booking for both drivers and customers.

Deal amount: USD 11 million (approx.)

INDUSLAW Team:

Anindya Ghosh (Partner), Anantha Krishnan Iyer (Partner), Aishwaria Ramanan (Senior Associate) and Arnab Chakraborty (Associate).

Other law firms involved:

  • Khaitan & Co. – Google
  • Constellation Blu – Blume Ventures
  • Argus Partners - Antler India/Antler Global

Footnotes

1 https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/funding/namma-yatri-raises-11-million-in-funding-round-led-by-bloom-ventures-antlerothers/articleshow/111772385.cms?from=mdr

2 https://www.moneycontrol.com/technology/ola-uber-challenger-namma-yatri-pilots-auto-cab-rentals-article-12769465.html

3 https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/google-invests-in-indian-open-source-app-namma-yatri-that-rivals-ola-uber-report101721194160824.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IndusLaw  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More