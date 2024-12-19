Key Agreements For Your Music Label

Recording Agreement:
Core Terms: Clearly outline the terms of the recording process, including the number of albums, royalty rates, advance payments, and delivery deadlines.
Ownership Rights: Define who owns the master recordings and underlying compositions. Typically, the label owns the master recordings, while the artist retains copyright ownership.
Marketing and Promotion: Specify the label's obligations to promote and market the artist's music.
Publishing Agreement:
Copyright Ownership: Determine ownership of song copyrights, usually held by the songwriter(s).
Mechanical Royalties: Outline the songwriter's entitlement to mechanical royalties for reproduction and distribution.
Synchronization Licenses: Address licensing for film, TV, and commercial use.
Performance Royalties: Cover the songwriter's share of performance royalties from public performances.
Artist Services Agreement:
Services Provided: Detail the services offered by the label, such as marketing, promotion, tour support, and legal representation.
Fees and Expenses: Specify fees for services and who is responsible for expenses.
Term and Termination: Outline the agreement's duration and termination conditions.
Joint Venture Agreement:
Partnership Structure: Govern the formation and operation of a joint venture with another entity.
Profit and Loss Sharing: Define how profits and losses are shared.
Decision-Making Authority: Specify decision-making processes.
Exit Strategy: Address the dissolution process and asset distribution.
