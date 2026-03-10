TPM Consultants: January 2026 - Key Highlights

Indian Updates

India places imports of Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke in Restricted List

India has changed its import policy for imports of Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke effective from 1st January 2026 to 30th June 2026. Low Ash Metallurgical Coke has been moved from Free List to Restricted List. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued Notification No. 53/2025-26 on 31st December 2025, amending the import schedule for HS codes 27040020, 27040030, 27040040, and 27040090.

The product placed in restricted list includes Low Ash Metallurgical Coke with ash content below 18% including coke fines and ultra-low phosphorous coke used for ferroalloy manufacturing. Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke now requires regulatory approval, while High-Ash Coke (ash content above 18%) continue to remain in the Free List.

From the WTO

Ninth Trade Policy Review of Thailand concluded

On 1st and 3rd December, the WTO Secretariat issued its report following the ninth trade policy review of Thailand. It was noted that the economy of Thailand shrank in 2020 due to the pandemic, particularly because of the collapse in tourism. However, the economy has now recovered gradually.

The Secretariat noted that the Thai economy has a very high trade-to-GDP ratio and was integrated into global and regional value chains, especially in manufacturing sectors such as electronics, automotive products, and agro-based goods. While merchandise trade rebounded, exports of services, notably tourism, have not fully recovered. When compared to the previous review, Thailand has undertaken reforms to modernise customs, improve trade facilitation, promote digitalisation, strengthen intellectual property protection, and support green transition policies. However, progress on broader structural reforms was found to be uneven.

Thailand maintained a robust regime governing global trade. High tariffs were maintained on some agricultural products and anti-dumping measures continued to be a primary trade defence instrument. Foreign investment remained subject to sector-specific restrictions, contributing to relatively modest FDI inflows. Thailand remained an active WTO member, participating in plurilateral initiatives and maintaining an extensive network of regional trade agreements, particularly within ASEAN. The review concluded that deeper and more consistent reforms in competition, investment, and regulatory frameworks were necessary for Thailand to enhance productivity, attract investment, and achieve its long-term development goals.

WTO members review five regional trade agreements and discuss transparency issues (02 Dec)

On 2nd December 2025, the WTO Committee on Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs) reviewed five regional trade agreements involving China, Ecuador, Israel, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Türkiye, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in line with the Transparency Mechanism for RTAs.

The Chair also summarized informal consultations held with members in September and October, on the challenges related to non-notified RTAs and the preparation of factual presentations. While there was broad convergence on some points, the Chair observed that several issues would require further discussion, should the Committee choose to pursue them. The WTO Secretariat also briefed members on RTA-related technical assistance activities carried out in 2025 and those planned for 2026. The next meeting of the Committee is scheduled for 3rd March 2026.

WTO Report highlights a sharp increase in tariff and other import measures, alongside initiatives aimed at facilitating global trade (02 Dec)

According to the latest annual overview by the WTO Director General, between mid-October 2024 and mid-October 2025, the WTO recorded a sharp rise in trade-restrictive measures, particularly tariffs, alongside continued efforts to facilitate trade.

Imports worth USD 2,640 billion, or 11.1% of global imports, were affected by new tariffs and other measures, which is more than four times the level seen in the previous period. The total trade impact reached nearly USD 3 trillion, including the export measures. This surge reflects growing protectionism, with almost one-fifth of global imports now subject to restrictive measures introduced since 2009.

At the same time, WTO members introduced 331 trade-facilitating measures on goods, covering over USD 2 trillion in trade, indicating a parallel commitment to maintaining trade flows. Global merchandise trade growth was projected at 2.4% in 2025 and is projected to be 0.5% in 2026, supported by front-loaded imports, demand for AI-related products and continued growth in developing economies.

Trade remedial actions, especially anti-dumping measures, remained a key policy tool, with high investigation rates and few terminations. In services, new measures were broadly stable and largely aimed at facilitation and regulatory improvements, including in digital services. Members also increased general economic support measures, particularly in strategic sectors such as environment, energy and agriculture. Overall, the report highlights a mixed global trade environment marked by rising protectionism but ongoing engagement, dialogue, and facilitation within the WTO framework.

China requests consultations with India over measures concerning Solar Cells and IT goods (23 Dec)

On 23rd December, China notified the Dispute Settlement Body of its request for consultations with India, in line with Article 4.4 of the WTO Dispute Settlement Understanding. The measures in question included tariffs imposed on certain IT goods, including solar cells and solar modules. China claimed that India maintained tariffs in the form of Basic Customs Duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on such IT goods, despite the obligations that India has under the WTO Information Technology Agreement. Under the Agreement, India agreed to eliminate tariffs on 15 classes of IT goods. The WTO Panel had earlier, in disputes initiated by the European Union, Japan and Taiwan, determined that by maintaining tariffs on IT goods covered under the IT Agreement, India violated its obligations under the Agreement.

Further, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme (Tranche I and Tranche II) with respect to the promotion of manufacturing of Solar Modules in India has also been challenged. China has claimed that under the PLI Scheme, the Government of India is providing cash grants to manufacturers of high-efficiency solar modules in India, conditional on fulfilment of certain local value addition requirements. China has claimed that the said PLI scheme violates the obligations under Article III:4 of GATT to accord national treatment to imported products. Further, it has been claimed that the scheme is in contravention of the TRIMS Agreement as well as the ASCM.

Other Global Updates

Court of International Trade clarifies its powers with respect to refund of IEEPA duties (15 Dec)

The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) recently issued an order in the case of AGS Co. Auto. Sols. v. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which impacts the ability of importers to preserve their right to refund of duties collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In the said case, the petitioners raised concerns that imports into the USA were now being liquidated, indicating that the tariff amount was being finalised and the window to oppose the duty was closing. While the request to suspend liquidation of the relevant entries was denied, the Court reaffirmed its power to order reliquidation and refunds, if the government had in fact unlawfully exacted duties. The importers can decide their course of action once the Supreme Court decides whether the IEEPA tariffs are legal, assuming that the decision is issued in the next few months.

Mexico increases tariffs across more than 1,000 tariff lines (29 Dec)

Mexico has introduced tariffs and/or increased existing import tariffs ranging from 5% to 50% on more than 1,000 tariff lines from 1st January 2026. The tariffs have been imposed on imports from countries that currently do not have any FTAs with Mexico, which includes India. Other than India, countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Taiwan, UAE, and South Africa, which do not have FTAs with Mexico, will be affected by these steep tariffs. The measure covers various categories of goods, including plastics, steel, appliances, aluminium, furniture, leather goods, paper products, automobiles, and glass.

