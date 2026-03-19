TPM Consultants: January 2026 - Trade Remedial Actions

The Central Government, on 10th February 2026, continued the imposition of anti dumping duty on imports of Toluene Di-Isocyanate (TDI) having isomer content in the ratio of 80:20 from European Union and Saudi Arabia.

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Indian Updates

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Toluene Di-Isocyanate (TDI) from European Union and Saudi Arabia. (10 Feb)

The Central Government, on 10th February 2026, continued the imposition of anti dumping duty on imports of Toluene Di-Isocyanate (TDI) having isomer content in the ratio of 80:20 from European Union and Saudi Arabia. The continuation of anti dumping duty was recommended by the DGTR vide Final Findings Notification No.7/14/2024-DGTR, dated 12th November 2025. The anti-dumping duty imposed is in the range of USD 102.05 to 344.33 per MT.

Final findings issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Monoisopropylamine from China. (23 Feb)

The DGTR has issued the final findings in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Monoisopropylamine from China. The application for initiation of investigation was filed by Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited. The Authority concluded that there is significant dumping in the country. The volume of imports significantly increased in absolute and relative terms, leading to an increased market share for imports and corresponding decline for the domestic industry. The domestic industry suffered price suppression and price depression, and witnessed a steep decline in production, capacity utilisation, domestic sales and profitability. The likely impact of the anti-dumping duty on downstream products was observed to be minimal. In light of these observations, the Authority recommended imposition of anti-dumping duties on the imports of subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Initiation of anti-subsidy investigation into imports of PVC Suspension Resins from China. (26 Feb)

The DGTR initiated an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of PVC Suspension Resins from China, pursuant to an application filed by Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited, DCM Shriram Limited and DCW Limited. The Authority noted that there was prima facie evidence of producers and exporters from the subject country benefitting from subsidies granted by the Chinese government in the form of direct transfer of funds, provision of goods and services at less than adequate remuneration, tax and VAT incentives, preferential lending, grants, export financing and credit and equity infusion. It was noted that the exports of such subsidized goods have caused significant injury to the domestic industry in India. The Authority further considered it appropriate to examine the claims of retrospective imposition of anti-subsidy duty and has recommended the Ministry of Finance to direct provisional assessment of all imports of product under consideration pending conclusion of the investigation.

International Updates

Chapter 04 – Dairy produce; birds’ eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

China

Imposition of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Dairy Products from the European Union. (12 Feb)

Chapter 08 – Edible fruit and nuts; peel of citrus fruit or melons

United States of America

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fresh Winter Strawberries from Mexico. (13 Feb)

Chapter 15 – Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage products; prepared edible fats; animal or vegetable waxes

Mexico

Initiation of sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Epoxidized Soybean Oil from Argentina. (05 Feb)

Chapter 20 – Preparations of vegetables, fruit, nuts or other parts of plants

Australia

Termination of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Prepared or Preserved Tomatoes from Italy. (03 Feb)

European Union

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Prepared or Preserved Sweetcorn in Kernels from China. (05 Feb)

Affirmative determination issued by European Commission in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sweetcorn from Thailand. (17 Feb)

Chapter 25 – Salt; sulphur; earths and stone; plastering materials, lime and cement

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Active Anode Material from China. (17 Feb)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Final determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Sodium Nitrite from India. (12 Feb)

The USDOC has determined that the Indian exporter, Deepak Nitrite Limited, was not dumping the subject goods in the U.S. market during the period of review, that is 17th August 2022 to 31st January 2024. The duty was originally imposed in February 2023.

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Sodium Nitrite from India. (12 Feb)

The USDOC has determined that Indian exporters exported subsidized goods to the U.S. market during the period of review, that is 21st June 2022 to 31st December 2023. A subsidy rate of 12.01% and 6.07% was determined for the years 2022 and 2023 respectively. The duty was originally imposed in February 2023.

Other trade remedial actions

South Africa

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of the anti-dumping duty on imports of Soda Ash from USA. (19 Feb)

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Silicon Metal from Angola, Australia, Laos and Norway, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Laos and Thailand. (10 and 23 Feb)

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Calcium Hypochlorite from China. (13 Feb)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide from China. (26 Feb)

Chapter 29 – Organic chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports from Citric Acid and certain Citrate Salts from Canada and India. (17 Feb)

The USDOC has initiated parallel anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports from India. The application requesting imposition of duties was filed by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, and Primary Products Ingredients Americas LLC. The period of investigation for both the investigations is 1st January 2025 to 31 st December 2025.

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