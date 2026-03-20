TPM Consultants: March 2026 - Foreign Trade Policy

Extension of filing Annual RoDTEP Returns (05 Feb)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the period for filing of Annual RoDTEP Return (ARR) for FY 2023-24 from 30th November 2025 to 31st March 2026, with composition fee of ₹ 15,000.

Implementation of NPCI-based Workflow for Bank Account Validation in IEC Applications and Modifications (06 Feb)

In order to strengthen the IEC ecosystem, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has implemented integration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), with effect from February 2026. This has been done for real-time validation of bank account details furnished at the time of IEC issuance as well as IEC modification ensuring authenticity of IEC-linked bank accounts and enabling a fully digital, automatic and trusted trade facilitation framework. The process for IEC Applications / Modifications based on NPCI is available at the link herein.

Request for comments on the draft of 'The Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026' (09 Feb)

In the Union Budget 2025-26, the Government announced the implementation of the Bharat Trade Net as a Digital Public Infrastructure for trade. However, the Government notified that the existing legal framework does not fully recognise electronic trade documents or provide a comprehensive basis for cross-border digital trust services.

Accordingly, a draft 'The Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026' has been prepared to address these requirements. The Bill seeks to provide statutory recognition to electronic trade documents, enable trusted digital verification mechanisms, and facilitate secure cross-border exchange of trade records. Stakeholders and industry experts may provide their feedback, comments and suggestions by 11th March 2026. The Bill is available at the link herein.

Launch of various support schemes for MSMEs under NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA (20 Feb) The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has implemented the following support schemes for MSMEs. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Support for Alternative Trade Instruments Intervention under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – NIRYAT PROTSAHAN

1. The intervention seeks to strengthen access to export finance for MSMEs and to supplement bank-based export credit, with an initial focus on export factoring. Support for Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement (TRACE) under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – NIRYAT DISHA

2. The Support shall be limited to partial reimbursement of eligible expenditure incurred by MSMEs towards testing, inspection, certification, audits, traceability systems, and other conformity-assessment requirements. The Support aims to facilitate MSMEs in meeting regulatory requirements of importing countries Support for Logistics Interventions for Freight & Transport (LIFT) under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – NIRYAT DISHA

3, to address geographical disadvantages and logistics gaps affecting MSMEs in low export intensity areas. Support for Integrated Support for Trade Intelligence & Facilitation (INSIGHT) intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – NIRYAT DISHA

4. The assistance will aim to enhance export readiness, competitiveness, and market responsiveness through structured interventions. Support for Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing & Fulfilment (FLOW) under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – NIRYAT DISHA

5, to mitigate logistics related constraints faced by MSMEs in accessing overseas markets, and to facilitate improved delivery efficiency, reduced logistics costs and enhanced market responsiveness.

The Support schemes are applicable with immediate effect. Stakeholders may submit comments and suggestions on the Guidelines by 22nd March 2026. The Policy is available at the link herein.

Rationalisation of RoDTEP rate (23 Feb)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has restricted the benefit under the RoDTEP scheme for HS Lines as notified in Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE to 50% of the existing rates and, where applicable, 50% of the notified value caps with immediate effect. However, the reduced rates and value caps are not applicable for the export products falling under ITC HS Chapter 01 to 24.

Amendment in Handbook of Procedure with reference to EPCG scheme (26 Feb)

In order to provide relief to exporters, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Handbook of Procedure. In sectors where total exports in that sector/product group has declined by more than 5% as compared to the previous year, the Average Export Obligation for the year has been reduced proportionate to reduction in exports of that particular sector/product group during the relevant year as against the preceding year. Thus, the sector/product group that witnessed such decline in 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24 would be entitled for such relief. A list of product groups showing the percentage decline in exports during 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24 is available at the link herein.

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