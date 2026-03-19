Facilitating Global Trade: RBI’s New Regulatory Reforms

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India’s growing integration with global markets has necessitated a regulatory framework capable of supporting increasingly complex cross-border commercial and financial transactions. In recent years, the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has undertaken a series of regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening India’s trade ecosystem while simultaneously simplifying compliance obligations.

Two significant recent regulatory developments in this direction are the notification of the Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2026 (“Guarantees Regulations”) and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026 (“Export & Import Regulations”).

While the Export & Import Regulations streamline the operational aspects of cross-border trade transactions, the Guarantees Regulations enhances access to trade finance and credit support. Viewed together, these measures illustrate the RBI’s calibrated approach towards enabling trade expansion while maintaining regulatory oversight and financial stability.

Modernizing India’s Export & Import Regulatory Framework

A key pillar of international trade regulation in India is the framework governing the realization and payment of monies relating to exports and imports. The new Export and Import Regulations represent a significant consolidation and modernization of this regime.

The new Export and Import Regulations notified on January 13, 2026 (which shall come into force from October 01, 2026) supersede the earlier Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2015 while streamlining the single unified structure for exports and imports of goods, services and software.

By consolidating these provisions, the RBI seeks to simplify compliance and eliminate fragmentation in the regulatory oversight of cross-border trade transactions. The revised framework introduces uniform reporting requirements while also revising norms governing payments, documentation and operational processes in cross-border trade transactions.

One of the notable features of the revised framework is the introduction of clear timelines for the realization and repatriation of export proceeds. Exporters are generally required to realize the full value of exports within 15 (fifteen) months from the date of shipment (in case of goods) or the date of invoice (in case of services), while project exports may follow the payment terms specified in the underlying contract. The framework also extends the realization period to 18 (eighteen) months where exports are invoiced or settled in Indian Rupees.

At the same time, payments for imports are now required to be made in accordance with the contractual terms agreed between the parties in the underlying contract, reflecting a shift towards a more commercially aligned regulatory approach. Further, an authorised dealer is also empowered to grant extensions for the realization of export proceeds upon being satisfied with the reasons cited by the exporter.

Equally significant is the continuation of the unified reporting mechanism as per the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (“EDPMS”) and the Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (“IDPMS”) under the revised framework while now stipulating a timeline of 5 (five) working days to upload trade documents thereon. Further, for transactions of up to INR 10,00,000 (Indian Rupees Ten Lakhs) or its foreign currency equivalent, the RBI permits closure of EDPMS/IDPMS entries based on a self-declaration from the trader confirming the realization of export proceeds or completion of import payments. Such declarations may be submitted to the AD Bank on a consolidated quarterly basis, enabling bulk reconciliation and simplified compliance.

Through these changes, the Export & Import Regulations attempt to strike a balance between simplifying cross-border trade compliance and improving transparency and regulatory oversight.

Reforming the Cross-Border Guarantee Regime

The RBI also notified the Guarantees Regulations, 2026 on January 06, 2026 which supersedes the earlier Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2000.

The revised regulations represent a shift from a restrictive approval-based regime to a more principle-based and facilitative regulatory structure. The earlier regulations adopted a restrictive framework under which cross-border guarantees involving Indian residents were generally prohibited unless they fell within specific permitted categories or had obtained prior approval from the RBI.

In contrast, the new Guarantees Regulations adopt a significantly more facilitative approach by introducing a principle-based framework under which cross-border guarantees are generally permissible provided the underlying transaction is not prohibited under the FEMA and the surety and principal debtor are eligible to lend or borrow under the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018. Certain exceptions to this eligibility requirement are also recognised, including guarantees issued by Authorised Dealer Banks (“AD Banks”) against counter-guarantees or full collateral, guarantees issued by Indian agents of foreign shipping or airline companies for statutory liabilities in India, and guarantees where both the surety and principal debtor are residents of India.

This shift towards a principle-based framework significantly enhances flexibility for businesses engaged in international trade transactions. Further, the framework introduces a structured reporting mechanism, requiring guarantee transactions to be reported to AD Banks on a quarterly basis in a prescribed format. These reporting obligations enhance transparency while ensuring that the RBI retains visibility over cross-border financial trade exposures.

Strengthening the Financial Architecture for Cross-Border Trade

Taken together, the Export & Import Regulations and the Guarantees Regulations represent complementary components of India’s evolving trade framework. While the Export & Import Regulations streamline the operational aspects of cross-border trade, such as declarations, payment mechanisms and monitoring processes, the Guarantees Regulations strengthen and simplify the financial system that supports such transactions.

International trade depends not only on the movement of goods and services across borders but also on the availability of trade finance instruments such as bank guarantees, letters of credit and other credit support mechanisms. These instruments enable exporters to secure payment obligations and allow importers to access goods without immediate settlement, thereby mitigating transactional risks.

By modernizing both the operational and financial dimensions of cross-border transactions, the RBI’s recent reforms reduce regulatory friction, enhance transparency and strengthen the ease of doing business for Indian entities participating in global trade. Broadly, these measures ensure that India’s foreign exchange regulatory framework remains responsive to the evolving demands of international commerce while continuing to improve financial stability and regulatory oversight.

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