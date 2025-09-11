Foreign Manufacturers Certification Scheme (Video)

self

Here, we break down the Foreign Manufacturers Certification Scheme (FMCS), what it is, why it matters, and how it impacts global manufacturers looking to export products to India.

From compliance challenges and certification processes to real world case studies and insider tips, Divy and Saswata bring you clear, insightful, and engaging conversations every episode.

Whether you are a manufacturer, compliance consultant, or simply curious about international trade, this channel will help you understand FMCS in a simple, practical, and relatable way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.