TPM Newsletter: March 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Mandatory online submission and online payments against Show Cause Notices and other proceedings under provisions of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 (11 Feb)

In line with the Government's objective to promote ease of doing business and facilitate a paperless trade environment, the Director General of Foreign Trade has digitised the process of Enforcement-cum-Adjudication and other associated actions under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 (FTDR Act). Replies to Show Cause Notices and other information requests during proceedings under the FTDR Act such as the process of Adjudication, Appeal and Review must be compulsorily made online through the DGFT portal. Further, payment of penalties levied by orders under the FTDR Act must be mandatorily made against the corresponding online ECA/Appeal or Review file, as applicable.

Procedure notified for application for allocation of quantities for import of Calcined Petroleum Coke and Raw Petroleum Coke for financial Year 2025- 26 (12 Feb)

On 11th March 2024, the Ministry of Commerce notified the procedure for allocation of quantities for imports of Calcined Petroleum Coke for use in aluminium industry and imports of Raw Petroleum Coke for CPC manufacturing industry for the year 2024-25. In furtherance to that, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has invited applications for import of CPC for use in Aluminium industry for 0.8 million MT and import of RPC for CPC manufacturing industry for 1.9 million MT for the financial year 2025-26.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.