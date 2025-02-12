Year In Review: TPM Perspective

- Assisted a mandatory respondent in the anti-dumping investigation by USDOC into exports of Aluminium Extrusions from India to USA, and succeeded in establishing absence of dumping.
- Succeeded in getting the anti-dumping duty eliminated for the mandatory respondent represented in the administrative review on exports of Carbazole Violet Pigment 23 from India to USA, from previous duty of 58.9%.
- Second consecutive administrative review, wherein a nil subsidy margin was determined for the mandatory respondent represented in the administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on exports of Off-the-Road Tyres from India to USA.
- Succeeded in getting the anti-dumping duty reduced for the mandatory respondent represented in the administrative review for exports of Off-theRoad Tyres from India to USA, from 8.57% to 2.76%.
- Successfully represented a major exporter from India in getting a refund investigation initiated with respect to anti-dumping duty on exports to the European Union.
- Successfully represented an exporter in the safeguard investigation in USA into exports of Polyester Staple Fibre from India.
- Represented domestic producers successfully in seeking increase in antidumping duty pursuant to an anti-absorption investigation into imports of PET Resin from China, in the first such investigation in India.
- Represented domestic industry in the second ever safeguard investigation for imposition of quantitative restrictions by India, which culminated in quotas being notified for imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke into the Country.
- Representing domestic industry in the second anti-absorption investigation initiated in India, of the anti-dumping duty on imports on Untreated Fumed Silica from China.
- Represented domestic industry successfully, post initiation, in three suo moto cases initiated by the DGTR concerning fragmented industries, into imports of Unframed Glass Mirror, Telescopic Channel Drawers, and Roller Chains.
- Represented a new producer in India, for imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Epichlorohydrin, to address retardation of industry, within 2.5 years of commencement of production in India.
- Assisted industry in seeking Minimum Import Price on imports of Glufosinate Technical into India.
- Assisted industry in seeking Minimum Import Price on imports of Soda Ash into India.
- Assisted industry in seeking reduction in tariff rate on imports of Copper Waste and Scrap falling under Customs Tariff code 7404 00 12, 7404 00 19 and 7404 00 22.
- Assisted industry in seeking reduction in tariff rate on Roasted Molybdenum under Customs Tariff code 2613 10 00.
- Represented industry in seeking notification of mandatory Quality Control Orders on H Acid (IS 8637:2020), K Acid (IS 11557:1986), and Vinyl Sulphone (IS 18340:2023).
- Assisted producers in getting the first BIS license, globally, for Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, H Acid, K Acid and Vinyl Sulphone.
- Successfully assisted more than 35 producers in seeking BIS licenses, including those in India and outside the Country.
