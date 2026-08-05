The Insolvency Process Is Not A Lever For Coercion: Supreme Court Reaffirms That Ibc Mechanism Is Reserved For Genuine Insolvency And Not For The Enforcement Of Money Decrees

The Supreme Court, in Anjani Technoplast Ltd. v. Shubh Gautam (2026 INSC 410) ('Anjani Technoplast'), has set aside the admission of a Section 7 petition filed by a decree holder against a solvent and functioning company. A Bench of P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, JJ. held that a decree holder who has the full machinery of civil execution available to him cannot invoke the insolvency jurisdiction as a substitute for execution proceedings.

Article Insights

Pragalbh Bhardwaj’s articles from King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Law Firm industries King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Government, Public Sector and Employment and HR topic(s)

I. INTRODUCTION:

The Supreme Court, in Anjani Technoplast Ltd. v. Shubh Gautam (2026 INSC 410) ('Anjani Technoplast'), has set aside the admission of a Section 7 petition filed by a decree holder against a solvent and functioning company. A Bench of P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, JJ. held that a decree holder who has the full machinery of civil execution available to him cannot invoke the insolvency jurisdiction as a substitute for execution proceedings.

The Court reaffirmed that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('Code') is not a recovery mechanism, and that its invocation by a creditor holding a final decree, against a solvent company, in the face of a genuine dispute over the quantum due, amounts to an abuse of process.

II. FACTUAL BACKGROUND OF THE DISPUTE:

The respondent, a money lender, advanced two short term loans to the appellant in 2010, carrying interest at 12.75% per annum and 3% per month respectively. Cheques furnished as security were dishonoured, leading to a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Two compromises were entered into between the parties in 2013 and 2016, and a summary suit was eventually decreed by the Delhi High Court on 11.01.2018 for Rs. 4,38,00,617/- with interest at 24% per annum. The decree attained finality when the Supreme Court dismissed the appellant's Special Leave Petition on 22.10.2021.

Respondent’s recourse to IBC instead of execution:

Rather than executing the decree, the respondent filed a petition under Section 7 of the Code before the NCLT on 13.12.2021, treating the decretal amount as a financial debt. The NCLT dismissed the petition, holding among other things that the appellant was a solvent, profit making company and that the respondent was misusing the insolvency process as a recovery tool. On appeal, the NCLAT reversed this finding and directed admission of the petition, relying on Dena Bank v. C. Shivakumar Reddy1 for the proposition that a money decree gives a financial creditor a fresh cause of action to invoke Section 7.

While the appeal against the NCLAT's order was pending before the Supreme Court, a separate and serious dispute arose over the actual amount due under the decree. The appellant discovered that the respondent's computation ignored substantial payments already made, and moved the Delhi High Court under Section 151 CPC for redetermination of the amount, a proceeding that is still pending. Separately, in income tax proceedings for Assessment Year 2012-13, the respondent had himself placed on record a computation before the ITAT showing dues of only about Rs. 96.48 lakh as on 31.03.2012, in contrast to the far larger amounts claimed before the civil court and later before the Supreme Court, which eventually touched over Rs. 12.51 crore.

III. ISSUE BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT

The central issue was whether, given the facts of the case, the insolvency process could be used as a substitute for the execution of a civil court decree, particularly where the company was solvent and the very quantum of the decretal dues was seriously disputed.

IV. ANALYSIS BY THE SUPREME COURT

The IBC is not a debt recovery mechanism

The Court reiterated the settled position that the Code exists for the revival and resolution of the corporate debtor, and not for the recovery of individual dues. It relied on Swiss Ribbons v. Union of India2, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure v. Union of India3, and the three judge Bench decision in GLAS Trust Co. LLC v. BYJU Raveendran4, all of which caution against the use of the Code as a tool of coercion or as a back door to recovery. The Court also referred to Tottempudi Salalith v. State Bank of India5, noting that while the Code incidentally results in satisfaction of dues, that is a byproduct of resolution and not its object.

Existence of an efficacious alternative remedy

The respondent held a final money decree and had the ordinary remedy of execution under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 available to him. He chose not to avail of it, and instead moved under Section 7 barely two months after the Special Leave Petition was dismissed. The Court found this conduct significant, particularly since the appellant was shown to be a solvent, revenue generating company with a workforce of 95 employees, and had repeatedly deposited substantial sums before the High Court and the Supreme Court in compliance with its undertakings.

Dena Bank6 does not confer an unqualified right to invoke Section 7

The Court accepted that a decree in favour of a financial creditor can, as held in Dena Bank, give rise to a fresh cause of action for initiating Section 7 proceedings. It clarified, however, that this proposition does not operate as an automatic entitlement. Whether invocation of the Code amounts to misuse remains a fact specific inquiry in each case, to be examined on its own facts and circumstances.

A genuine dispute over the quantum of debt undermines the foundation of the claim

The Court placed considerable weight on the inconsistency in the respondent's own case. Before the ITAT, he had shown dues of about Rs. 96.48 lakh. Before the civil court, he claimed over Rs. 4.38 crore. Before the Supreme Court, his own computation touched over Rs. 12.51 crore. The Court held that a party who takes such contradictory positions across different forums cannot treat the quantum of the alleged debt as a settled and undisputed matter, which is what the insolvency process presupposes.

Pending civil proceedings are the appropriate forum for the dispute

The appellant's application under Section 151 CPC before the Delhi High Court, seeking redetermination of amounts due after crediting payments made, remained pending and undetermined. The Court held that this was a matter of execution and computation properly before the High Court, and not one that the NCLT or NCLAT was equipped, or intended, to resolve.

V. OBSERVATIONS OF THE SUPREME COURT AND THE JUDGMENT

The Court set aside the NCLAT's order dated 01.11.2022 and restored the NCLT's order dismissing the Section 7 petition. It clarified that it was not disturbing the decree dated 11.01.2018, which remains final, and that the respondent remains at liberty to pursue execution of that decree in accordance with law.

The Court also referred to Section 65 of the Code, which penalises the fraudulent or malicious initiation of insolvency proceedings, as underscoring the legislative intent that the Code cannot be misused as a lever to coerce payment.

Moreover, costs of Rs. 5,00,000/- were awarded to the appellant.

VI. CONCLUSION

The existence of a money decree, however final, does not by itself entitle a creditor to invoke the insolvency jurisdiction in preference to execution. The Code exists to revive a corporate debtor in genuine distress. It was never conceived as a faster or more convenient route to the same end that execution proceedings already serve.

For counsel advising financial creditors, the judgment carries a practical lesson that goes beyond the facts of this case. A decree in a client's favour is not, without more, a ticket to a Section 7 petition. What matters is whether the corporate debtor is actually distressed or is instead a solvent enterprise with an ongoing business. It matters equally whether the debt claimed is free of real dispute, since a creditor who has advanced inconsistent figures for the same claim before different forums, be it a civil court, an arbitral tribunal, or tax authorities, invites scrutiny of the very existence of the debt rather than merely its quantum. And it matters whether execution remains open and effective, because the presence of that remedy is itself a reason to hesitate before reaching for the Code.

Taken together, what this really points to is bigger than one appeal being decided one way or another. This marks out where the boundary of the insolvency jurisdiction lies. The mechanism is reserved for cases of genuine insolvency or financial distress, and not for the enforcement of money decrees. A creditor who already holds an adequate remedy in execution cannot elect to set that remedy aside simply because a decree happens to exist, and press instead for a process built for corporate resolution rather than individual recovery.

Footnotes

1 (2021) 10 SCC 330

2 (2019) 4 SCC 17

3 (2019) 8 SCC 416

4 (2025) 3 SCC 625

5 (2024) 1 SCC 24

6 (2021) 10 SCC 330

https://ksandk.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.