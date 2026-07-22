High-Stakes IBC Recovery: Coordinating Section 95 Actions Against Personal Guarantors With Parallel Debt Recovery Strategies

ALA is a boutique commercial law practice offering end-to-end corporate-commercial legal solutions to Indian and foreign businesses. We offer a wide range of services tailored across sectors for private clients, startups and mature businesses. We have a cost-effective technology based model supported by a large network of associates. Commercial transactions and advisory is our forte, which includes contract management and standardization. Our disputes profile is advising and strategizing from a pre-dispute stage, and managing and driving the litigation across all courts and tribunals including the High Court, the NCLT and SAT

Article Insights

Nitin Jain’s articles from Agama Law Associates are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in India

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

Lenders increasingly evaluate recovery across every available layer of credit support rather than treating corporate insolvency as a standalone proceeding. A default is no longer assessed only against the borrower’s assets, security package or restructuring prospects; it is measured by the speed and effectiveness with which multiple recovery mechanisms can be coordinated. This shift has been driven not only by evolving judicial interpretation but also by recent legislative reforms to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, reforms that have materially altered the insolvency framework governing personal guarantors to corporate debtors. Against this backdrop, two important judicial decisions delivered in early 2026, together with the recent insertion of Section 96(4) by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026, have significantly reshaped creditor recovery strategies and the corresponding defence available to corporate debtors and personal guarantors.

In Sushant Chhabra v. Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd. & Anr. (March 2026), the NCLAT Principal Bench held that a Section 95 application filed against a personal guarantor, while an earlier Section 95 application against the same guarantor is still generating an interim moratorium under Section 96 is void ab initio, and that this defect is not cured merely because the earlier application is subsequently withdrawn. The Bench nonetheless granted the creditor liberty to file a fresh application once the moratorium had lapsed. Concurrently, to insulate solvent enterprises from coercive tactical actions, the Supreme Court in GLS Films Industries Private Limited v. Chemical Suppliers India Private Limited (April 2026) reinforced the “plausible dispute” standard under Section 9, clarifying that the presence of a documented, pre-existing commercial dispute legally forces an instant threshold dismissal.

The legislative position has, however, evolved following the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026. By inserting Section 96(4), Parliament has clarified that the interim moratorium under Section 96 shall not apply where an application is filed for initiating the insolvency resolution process against a personal guarantor to a corporate debtor. As a result, creditors are no longer automatically restrained from pursuing parallel recovery or enforcement proceedings merely because an application under Section 94 (by the debtor) or Section 95 (by a creditor) has been filed in respect of such personal guarantor. The amendment curtails the tactical use of the interim moratorium as a shield against enforcement and reinforces a creditor-centric framework by allowing recovery actions to continue simultaneously.

Whether coordinating a multi-front pincer strike across parallel forums or defending corporate equity from predatory operational debt claims, institutional participants find that survival now hinges on immediate, programmatic timing rather than isolated litigation.

Personal Guarantees Have Moved from Comfort to Pressure

For many boards and promoters, a personal guarantee was historically treated as a secondary comfort instrument. It sat behind the corporate facility, the borrower’s assets and the main insolvency process. Companies viewed it as a remote risk that would matter only after the corporate borrower’s assets had been exhausted.

Sophisticated lenders read the same instrument differently. Once a default occurs, the guarantee becomes a direct route to the promoter’s personal exposure. The bank is no longer limited to watching the corporate process unfold before turning to the promoter. It can pursue action against the personal guarantor as part of the first recovery response.

The pattern is becoming increasingly common. When recovery timelines compress, personal guarantees stop being symbolic. They become leverage. Promoters who assumed distance between corporate debt and personal exposure discover that the two are now commercially connected. Boards that treated guarantee risk as remote must reassess how promoter exposure affects settlement posture, restructuring conversations and lender negotiations.

Recovery Is Increasingly a Multi-Forum Strategy

The first visible step may be a lender initiating proceedings against a personal guarantor. The company may initially see this as just another legal proceeding. Recovery teams usually see it as one part of a wider recovery strategy.

The insertion of Section 96(4) significantly strengthens this coordinated recovery strategy. Since personal guarantors to corporate debtors are no longer entitled to the benefit of an interim moratorium upon the filing of an application under Sections 94 or 95, lenders can continue enforcement proceedings under other statutory mechanisms without the automatic suspension that previously accompanied such filings. This enables creditors to pursue insolvency proceedings against the guarantor while simultaneously enforcing security interests or prosecuting other recovery actions, thereby reducing procedural delays and improving recovery prospects.

A bank may have proceedings before insolvency forums, enforcement steps under security documents, recovery actions before Debt Recovery Tribunals under the SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993 and, where required, writ remedies to address enforcement bottlenecks. Each forum has a different commercial function. One creates insolvency pressure. Another protects secured asset enforcement. Another addresses procedural obstruction. The objective is not to start multiple proceedings for the sake of it. It is to prevent a defaulting promoter from using forum delays as a negotiation strategy.

This changes how recovery desks behave. The question is no longer “which proceeding should be filed?” The real question is which sequence of actions gives the lender the strongest recovery position without weakening its commercial objective. That is where legal strategy becomes part of the overall recovery plan.

Healthy Companies Face the Opposite Risk

The same insolvency environment creates a different problem for solvent companies. A supplier dispute, defective shipment or withheld invoice may be framed by the vendor as a payment default. The company may see it as a routine commercial disagreement. The market may see the words “insolvency petition” before the company has explained the underlying dispute.

This is why defensive strategy also begins early. A healthy company cannot rely only on its balance sheet to defeat an abusive petition. The question before the tribunal is not whether the company is generally wealthy. The question is whether there was a genuine pre-existing commercial dispute before the insolvency process was invoked.

That distinction has important commercial consequences. Investors, lenders, rating agencies and customers do not always wait for legal nuance. They react to filing risk, disclosure risk and reputational signal. A company that has documented defective goods, quality objections, debit notes, inspection records and payment reservations before the notice arrives is in a different position from a company trying to reconstruct the dispute later.

Documentation Determines Commercial Leverage

In both recovery and defence, documentation is not a back-office function. It determines leverage.

For lenders, the record must show default chronology, guarantee invocation, borrower conduct, promoter exposure, asset tracking, enforcement steps and the commercial rationale for parallel action. A recovery file that only proves debt may be insufficient. A stronger file shows why coordinated action is necessary and why delay would weaken recovery.

For solvent companies defending vendor misuse, the record must show the opposite: that non-payment arose from a real commercial dispute, not inability to pay. Purchase orders, rejection notices, quality correspondence, inspection reports and contemporaneous payment objections become more important than later explanations of solvency.

The common problem is that companies prepare records for internal purposes, and those records do not always hold up when tribunals and external lawyers test them against legal standards. The answer is stronger evidence, not simply more paperwork. Every key document should answer a commercial question: what happened, when was it disputed, who was informed, what right was preserved, and what leverage remains?

The Strongest Strategies Preserve Optionality

Modern recovery and insolvency defence are increasingly shaped by timing. Banks lose bargaining strength when they wait too long to coordinate different recovery actions. Promoters lose negotiating flexibility when they underestimate their personal guarantee exposure. Healthy companies weaken their position when vendor disputes are not properly documented before a demand notice or insolvency petition arrives.

The strongest organisations do not wait until the dispute reaches a tribunal before managing insolvency risk. Banks build recovery strategies that coordinate forums without losing sight of settlement value. Boards of borrower groups monitor promoter guarantees as live governance exposure. Legal teams at solvent companies ensure commercial disputes are properly documented before they are used as leverage. Investment committees assess not only the legal merits of recovery, but also the timing and sequence of different recovery actions.

Recovery has moved beyond isolated legal proceedings to a more coordinated approach. The organisations that handle these situations well rarely rely on a single proceeding or a single legal argument. They keep their options open early, document disputes clearly, coordinate different proceedings carefully, and recognise that legal timing now has a direct impact on commercial outcomes. The 2026 amendment to Section 96 further reinforces this coordinated approach by ensuring that insolvency proceedings against personal guarantors to corporate debtors do not automatically interrupt parallel recovery and enforcement measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.