IBBI Notifies The IBBI (Inspection And Investigation) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The IBBI, through notification dated 01.06.2026 has released the IBBI (Inspection and Investigation) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Inspection Amendment Regulations”) to amend the IBBI (Inspection and Investigation) Regulations, 2017 (“Inspection Principal Regulations”), in order to give effect to the changes brought about by the Amendment Act.

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The IBBI, through notification dated 01.06.2026 has released the IBBI (Inspection and Investigation) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Inspection Amendment Regulations”) to amend the IBBI (Inspection and Investigation) Regulations, 2017 (“Inspection Principal Regulations”), in order to give effect to the changes brought about by the Amendment Act.

The key amendments introduced by the Inspection Amendment Regulations are as follows:

The definition of ‘Disciplinary Committee’ under Regulation 2(1)(c) has been amended to align with the Amendment Act so that it may consist of one or more persons as provided under Section 220(1) of the IBC (Appointment of Disciplinary Committee) consisting of one or more persons from amongst the chairperson, whole-time members or officers not below the rank of the executive director. The definition of ‘Service Provider’ under Regulation 2(1)(j) has been amended to align with the definition of ‘service provider’ as provided under Section 3(31A) of IBC, to mean an insolvency professional, insolvency professional agency, information utility, registered valuer and any person falling within the category of persons notified by the Central Government, for rendering services in relation to insolvency and bankruptcy processes under IBC and is registered with the IBBI.

The Inspection Amendment Regulations came into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 03.06.2026.

Footnotes

1 IBBI (Inspection and Investigation) (Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

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