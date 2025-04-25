Enhancing Efficiency: Proposed Reforms In Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

We’re Acuity Law, founded in November 2011 by Souvik Ganguly. We’re a team of young and energetic lawyers and professionals who love what we do.

We work with a wide range of clients on India law matters – from Indian and multinational companies to banks, funds, and financial institutions. We also advise company founders, management teams, international law firms, investment banks, financial advisors, and government agencies on different kinds of transactions.