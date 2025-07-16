Redefining The Scope Of Differential Treatment Between Same Class Of Creditors

Our article has been published in the ET Legal World at: https://legal.economictimes.indiatimes.com//news/opinions/exploring-differential-treatment-of-homebuyers-in-insolvency-processes/121871547

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") was introduced as a comprehensive framework, aiming to facilitate the reorganization and insolvency resolution of corporate entities in a time-bound manner, with the primary goals of maximizing the value of assets, promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing credit availability. In addition to the above, one of the key objectives of the IBC is also to balance the interests of all stakeholders, including different classes of creditors. In real estate insolvencies, allottees of units/ apartments/ areas/ spaces constitute a significant stakeholder group as financial creditors. A unique situation is encountered during the corporate insolvency resolution process ("CIRP") involving real estate companies/ projects owing to the intricacies of project development/ construction phases, market timing and pricing strategies, which contribute to the treatment of homebuyers as a class. The differences in risk perception and financial stake significantly affect the standing of homebuyers as creditors once insolvency proceedings commence.

UNIQUE PROBLEM FACED BY HOMEBUYERS AS A CLASS OF CREDITORS

In a real estate CIRP, it is not uncommon that a project may have different phases, with each phase at different stages of development and construction or marketing, launch or sale. In such a situation, the cost inputs for completing each phase can vastly differ, which may result in different financial outlays and commercial proposals for each phase.

As an illustration, if a project consists of two buildings/ phases, it is possible that while:

Building 1 is completed, and its occupancy certificate (OC) applied for, but not yet offered for handover of possession, thereby each homebuyer in such a building/ phase would have paid almost 90% of its total amount at the same time;

Building 2 is at a very nascent stage of construction and would require significant time and amount to complete the construction, and thereby, each homebuyer in such Building 2 would have paid not more than of 30% of its total amount.

Now homebuyers in such a real estate company are financial creditors, but their status and situation would be very different from each other, therefore treating them equally will not be serving them justice. A resolution applicant will have to allocate very little amount for completion of Building 1 in the aforesaid illustration, and a very significant amount for completion of Building 2. Therefore, if a resolution applicant is bound to treat homebuyers of both buildings equally and require them to pay equal/ proportionate amount of money for completion of the project, the same would certainly not be fair treatment of homebuyers of Building 1.

The timing of commencement of construction and launch of different phases in real estate projects can have a substantial impact on its success, and consequently, on homebuyers of such phases. This presently poses a challenge as creation of separate sub-class of creditors within the same class and differential treatment to creditors within the same class is not contemplated. The concept of 'differential treatment' under the IBC can be understood as the permissible variations in how different creditors or classes of creditors are treated during the CIRP.

FAIR AND EQUITABLE TREATMENT.

The pari passu principle traditionally governs asset distribution in insolvency cases and stipulates that creditors of the same class should be treated equally. In this regard, the Supreme Court of India in Bharti Airtel Limited and Another v. Vijaykumar V. Iyer and Others, Civil Appeal No. 3088-3089 of 2020 has observed that: "The principle of pari passu though not explicitly mentioned in the IBC, is apparent as the edifice of Section 53 read with Section 52 of the IBC, as these provisions create a liquidation hierarchy with the stipulation that each class of creditors shall rank equally among each other."

It has been held in several judgments including in Swiss Ribbons Private Limited v. Union of India, (2019) 4 SCC 17 ("Swiss Ribbons Case") and in Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel India Limited, through Authorised Signatory v. Satish Kumar Gupta & Ors., (2020) 8 SCC 531 ("Essar Steel Case"), that preserving a corporate debtor as a going concern, while ensuring maximum recovery for all creditors being the objective of the IBC, there is obviously an intelligible differentia within creditors which has a direct relation to the objects sought to be achieved by the IBC. The Supreme Court has pointed out in Swiss Ribbons Case that "equitable" does not mean equal distribution; it means distribution which does justice to every stakeholder involved in the process.

The Supreme Court has also established in the Essar Steel Case that amended Regulation 38 of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 does not require equal payments to different classes of creditors, but rather that equals should be treated equally. It emphasized that the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors ("CoC") should guide the acceptance of a resolution plan, which may involve differential payments to various classes of creditors.

REFINING THE PRINCIPLE OF FAIR AND EQUITABLE TREATMENT.

Pursuant to the position laid down in the Essar Steel Case, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT"), Principal Bench, New Delhi in the matter of Sabari Realty Private Limited v. Sivana Realty Private Limited, Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 1162 of 2023 ("Sabari Realty Case") has recognized that even within the same class of creditors, differential treatment may be justified under specific circumstances. It is crucial that such differentiation must have a rational basis and is duly approved by the CoC. This wisdom extends to approving resolution plans that may treat creditors differently, as long as the treatment is justified and aimed at maximizing value:

Basis of Differentiation – The approved resolution plan in the Sabari Realty Case categorized homebuyers into two groups, i.e. 'affected' and 'unaffected' homebuyers. This categorization forms the crux of the differential treatment issue. Accordingly, 'affected' homebuyers were those whose allotments were made without obtaining a No Objection Certificate ( "NOC" ) from LIC Housing Finance Limited, the mortgagee of the project, and 'unaffected' homebuyers had allotments with proper NOCs. For 'affected' homebuyers, the resolution plan proposed cancellation of existing allotments and new allotments with reduced area, considering the amounts paid, whereas 'unaffected' homebuyers retained their original allotments.

– The approved resolution plan in the Sabari Realty Case categorized homebuyers into two groups, i.e. 'affected' and 'unaffected' homebuyers. This categorization forms the crux of the differential treatment issue. Accordingly, 'affected' homebuyers were those whose allotments were made without obtaining a No Objection Certificate ( ) from LIC Housing Finance Limited, the mortgagee of the project, and 'unaffected' homebuyers had allotments with proper NOCs. For 'affected' homebuyers, the resolution plan proposed cancellation of existing allotments and new allotments with reduced area, considering the amounts paid, whereas 'unaffected' homebuyers retained their original allotments. Analysis – The aforesaid classification was found to be reasonable due to the mortgage conditions requiring NOCs for allotments. The NCLAT emphasized that the said case is not related to the distribution of any amount rather the resolution plan provides for ways and manner to complete the project and handover units to the allottees. The NCLAT emphasized the importance of respecting the commercial wisdom of the CoC in approving such classifications and treatments. Consequently, the NCLAT held that the differential treatment did not violate Section 30(2)(e) of the IBC, as it was based on a rational distinction and approved by the CoC, thus complying with the spirit of IBC. Thereby, it was held that the IBC permits reasonable differentiation based on valid criteria, subject to the approval of the CoC and compliance with the provisions of the IBC. While differential treatment is permissible, it must not be arbitrary or discriminatory. It requires a careful balance between equitable treatment and practical considerations for successful resolution.

– The aforesaid classification was found to be reasonable due to the mortgage conditions requiring NOCs for allotments. The NCLAT emphasized that the said case is not related to the distribution of any amount rather the resolution plan provides for ways and manner to complete the project and handover units to the allottees. The NCLAT emphasized the importance of respecting the commercial wisdom of the CoC in approving such classifications and treatments. Consequently, the NCLAT held that the differential treatment did not violate Section 30(2)(e) of the IBC, as it was based on a rational distinction and approved by the CoC, thus complying with the spirit of IBC. Thereby, it was held that the IBC permits reasonable differentiation based on valid criteria, subject to the approval of the CoC and compliance with the provisions of the IBC. While differential treatment is permissible, it must not be arbitrary or discriminatory. It requires a careful balance between equitable treatment and practical considerations for successful resolution. Broad Implications– The Sabari Realty Case recognizes the need to balance the interests of all stakeholders, including the practicalities of completing a real estate project. This judgment adopts a different framework for handling the complex web of stakeholder interests in real estate insolvencies, where homebuyers, lenders, and developers have intertwined rights and obligations. Further, it emphasizes that while the pari passu principle still exists, its application and interpretation have changed significantly. In today's corporate environment, where stakeholders demand both equity and fairness, a rigid application of pari passu is often impractical and may not serve the broader goals of insolvency resolution. A more nuanced distribution of assets allows flexibility for more effective resolutions that can potentially preserve value for all stakeholders.

Very recently, the issue of whether separate class of creditors can be created under the broad category of operational creditors and whether differential treatment inter-se the same class of creditors is permissible, was taken up in NCC Ltd. v. Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt. Ltd. & Ors., Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) No. 426 of 2020 ("Golden Jubilee Case"). The NCLAT, relying majorly on the judgments passed in the Essar Steel Case, the Sabari Realty Case and in Excel Engineering & Ors. v. Mr. Vivek Murlidhar Dabhade and Resolution Professional of New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd., Company Appeal (AT) (Insolvency) Nos. 85-86 of 2020, held that although the term 'Special Operational Creditor' as used in the resolution plan, is not found in IBC, it is for the successful resolution applicant to allocate the funds proposed to be distributed amongst the creditors based on his overall business plan and strategy for revival of the corporate debtor and to ensure viability and feasibility of such resolution plan. Exercise of the commercial wisdom by CoC is undertaken to look into various parameters including viability and feasibility of the resolution plan and once satisfied, as long as the operational creditors are provided at least the liquidation value with respect to their claims, such resolution plan providing differential treatment inter-se the same class of creditors can be approved as done in the Golden Jubilee Case.

CONCLUSION

Differential treatment of creditors within the same class under the IBC remains a nuanced and evolving issue, which allows for practical resolutions while striving to maintain fairness. It recognizes that in complex insolvency scenarios, a one-size-fits-all approach may not always yield the best outcome.

Under the framework of the IBC, a tailored approach to resolving the interests of homebuyers in different phases/ stages of a real estate project ought to be justified and essential, in case there is stark difference in their respective statuses, obligations, and construction progress. This tailored approach under CIRP ensures fairness and aligns with the objectives of the IBC to maximize asset value, protect stakeholders' interests, and ensure equitable distribution of available resources. However, any differential treatment must be justified, rational, and aimed at fulfilling the broader objectives of the IBC.

As the insolvency regime in India continues to evolve, the application of this concept will likely be further refined to address the diverse challenges faced in different sectors and scenarios. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India may consider allowing the creation of such sub-classes of homebuyers for different phases of the project to remedy the issue. This will ensure equitable treatment of homebuyers of a single project, the construction of which may be at different stages based on the phases.

Originally published 19 June 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.