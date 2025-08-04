SC Affirms Limited Judicial Review: Upholding Committee Of Creditor's Commercial Wisdom In Insolvency Resolutions

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

The SC in Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (Formerly Known As Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited) v. 63 Moons Technologies Limited & Ors.,1 held that the legislature has given paramount importance to the commercial wisdom of the committee of creditors (‘CoC') and thus, a clause in the resolution plan pertaining to the treatment of recoveries from avoidance applications filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘IBC') should not be interfered with. The SC further held that while supersession is permanent in nature, the effect of suspension is temporary. Accordingly, the directors who are superseded by the RBI prior to the commencement of insolvency, are deemed to have vacated their offices and cannot claim any right to attend the meetings of CoC or to participate in the corporate insolvency resolution process (‘CIRP').

Footnote

1. Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. v. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 690.

Originally published 29 July 2025

