IBBI Continuing Professional Education Guidelines 2025: A Step Forward In Professional Excellence For Insolvency Professionals

Introduction

On 13 August 2025, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) issued the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Guidelines (Amendment) 2025, marking a significant update to the professional development framework for Insolvency Professionals (IPs). This amendment introduces mandatory in-person learning requirements and updates the CPE credit structure, reinforcing the statutory objective of ensuring professional competence in insolvency practice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

Legal Background

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) provides a comprehensive legal framework for resolution of insolvency and bankruptcy for corporate persons, partnership firms, and individuals. Section 196 of the IBC empowers the IBBI to regulate Insolvency Professionals, Insolvency Professional Agencies (IPAs), and Information Utilities.

Under this framework, the IBBI is authorized to prescribe codes of conduct, professional standards, and continuous education requirements for IPs to ensure they remain competent to perform their statutory functions, including acting as Resolution Professionals (RPs), Liquidators, and Insolvency Professional Entities (IPEs).

The original CPE Guidelines of 2019 mandated minimum annual CPE credits and outlined permissible learning activities. The 2025 amendment builds upon this foundation to introduce structured in-person learning and additional compliance requirements.

Key Highlights of the CPE Guidelines Amendment 2025

Annual CPE Credit Requirement

Each IP must complete a minimum of 30 CPE credit hours per calendar year.

No CPE requirement applies in the calendar year of registration.

Example: An IP registered on 30 June 2025 is exempt from CPE in 2025 but must comply from 2026 onwards.

Mandatory In-Person Learning

A specified portion of total CPE credits must be earned through in-person programs: 2026: 40% of total credits 2027: 50% of total credits 2028 onwards: 60% of total credits

This applies even if an IP's registration is suspended or their authorization for assignment has ceased, ensuring sustained professional development.

Approved Learning Activities

Participation in workshops, conferences, seminars, training programs, refresher courses, certificate courses, conventions, and symposia.

Acting as faculty in any approved program.

Publication of articles, books, or completion of higher academic qualifications in areas relevant to insolvency and bankruptcy law.

Prior approval from the relevant IPA is required if the program is organized by entities other than the IBBI or IPAs.

Expanded Relevant Areas for CPE

Topics now explicitly include: Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Fraud detection in insolvency practice Updates on IBC case law and regulatory compliance frameworks



Implications for Insolvency Professionals

The amendment underscores IBBI's commitment to enhancing the competence and ethical standards of IPs. Key implications include:

IPs must plan their CPE activities annually, ensuring compliance with both total and in-person credit requirements.

Failure to comply may affect registration status, impacting eligibility to act as RPs or Liquidators.

Expanded topics, including AML and fraud detection, highlight the growing intersection of insolvency law with financial crimes compliance.

Conclusion

The CPE Guidelines Amendment 2025 strengthens the regulatory framework for professional development of IPs in India. By mandating structured in-person learning and expanding the scope of relevant subjects, the amendment ensures that insolvency professionals remain equipped to handle the complexities of corporate and personal insolvency, thereby supporting the effective implementation of the IBC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.