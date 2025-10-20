ARTICLE
20 October 2025

IBBI CPE Guidelines 2025: Mandatory In-Person Learning For Insolvency Professionals Explained (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

India Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Divy Lotia
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued a major update for Insolvency Professionals (IPs): the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Guidelines Amendment 2025.

In this video, Divy Lotia from IndiaLaw LLP breaks down the key changes that will shape professional development under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

Key Highlights of the 2025 Amendment:

Annual Credit Requirement: IPs must complete a minimum of 30 CPE credit hours per calendar year (with an exemption in the year of registration).

2. Mandatory In-Person Learning: The most significant change introduces a required in-person component that increases over time:

2026: 40% of total credits

2027: 50% of total credits

From 2028: 60% of total credits

Expanded Subject Areas: The amendment explicitly includes vital new topics like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), fraud detection, and updates on IBC case law and regulatory compliance.

Applicability: These requirements apply even if your registration is suspended or your authorization for assignments has ended, emphasizing ongoing professional growth.

The IBBI's focus is clear: boosting the competence and ethical standards of IPs to ensure the effective implementation of the IBC. Non-compliance could affect an IP's registration status.

Authors
Divy Lotia
