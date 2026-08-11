The Curious Case Of IOCL Contracts: Notified Claims, Excepted Matters And The Contractor’s Remedial Deficit

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Contracts with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (“IOCL”) are commercially attractive because they offer scale, public-sector creditworthiness and strong credential value. The difficulty, however, lies in the claims architecture of certain IOCL General Conditions of Contract (“GCC”), under which a contractor’s monetary claims are arbitrable only if they qualify as “Notified Claims”, are preserved in the Final Bill and survive scrutiny under the excepted-matters mechanism. The result is not merely a strict notice clause; it is a contractual gatekeeping structure that can determine whether a contractor has access to arbitration at all.

1. Introduction: The attraction and the risk

For many engineering, procurement, construction and infrastructure contractors, an IOCL contract carries obvious commercial value. IOCL projects are usually high-value, technically demanding and reputation-enhancing. They also provide the comfort of dealing with a public sector undertaking whose solvency risk is materially different from that of private employers. These factors explain why contractors often accept IOCL tender conditions even when the GCC is not meaningfully negotiable.

The legal concern arises at the stage of claims, delay compensation, prolongation cost, additional payment and dispute resolution. The standard-form clauses considered by courts in IOCL disputes do not merely prescribe a procedure for claim submission. They define the class of contractor claims that may be referred to arbitration. Claims falling outside that definition are treated as excluded from the arbitral forum. In practical terms, the merits of the claim may never be examined if the claim fails at the threshold of notification, inclusion in the Final Bill or certification by the designated authority.

It is therefore more precise to describe the problem as one of remedial exclusion, not simply delay in payment. The contractor may have executed extra work, incurred prolongation cost or suffered loss due to employer-side events; yet the contractual structure may prevent an arbitral tribunal from adjudicating those claims if they were not notified and preserved in the manner required by the GCC.

2. The “Notified Claim” mechanism: A condition precedent to arbitrability

In Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. v. NCC Ltd.1, the Hon’ble Supreme Court considered IOCL clauses which defined a “Notified Claim” as a contractor’s claim notified in accordance with Clause 6.6.1.0. Clause 6.6.1.0 required the contractor to give written notice to the Engineer-in-Charge and Site Engineer within ten days from the relevant order, instruction or event giving rise to the claim. The notice was also required to state the nature of the claim, the grounds on which it was based and the amount claimed.

This is a material distinction. A general protest letter, request for extension of time, running correspondence, site hindrance record or reservation of rights may not, by itself, satisfy the contractual test unless it contains the particulars contemplated by the GCC. The clause is therefore capable of converting ordinary project correspondence into a jurisdictional controversy: was the claim validly notified and was it notified in the contractual sense?

Clause 6.6.3.0 added a second requirement. Any claim earlier notified under Clause 6.6.1.0 had to be separately included in the Final Bill through a Statement of Claims, supported by copies of the earlier notices. Clause 6.6.3.1 and Clause 6.6.4.0 then operated as waiver/discharge provisions for claims not properly reflected in the Final Bill. Thus, the claims regime had two cumulative stages: first, timely notification during execution; and secondly, preservation in the Final Bill at the closing stage.

Legally, therefore, the issue is not merely whether a claim is within limitation under the Limitation Act. The more immediate threshold issue is whether the claim falls within the contractual category of “Notified Claim” and, if so, whether it was included in the Final Bill in accordance with the GCC. If either requirement fails, IOCL may contend that the claim is outside the arbitration agreement altogether.

3. Clause 9.0.1.0 and the restricted arbitration clause

The arbitration clause considered in NCC was not an unrestricted “all disputes arising out of or in connection with the contract” clause. It was a restricted arbitration clause. Clause 9.0.1.0 referred to arbitration only disputes arising out of a Notified Claim of the contractor included in the contractor’s Final Bill and also claims of the owner against the contractor. This asymmetry is significant: IOCL’s claims could be pursued as owner’s claims, whereas the contractor’s claims had to pass through the Notified Claim and Final Bill filters.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court accepted this structure as a matter of contractual construction. It held that only the contractor’s Notified Claims included in the Final Bill in accordance with Clause 6.6.3.0 could be referred to arbitration. Consequently, a non-notified claim, or a claim not included in the Final Bill in the required manner, was treated as outside the purview of the arbitration agreement.

The legal consequence is severe. The contractor is not merely met with a defence on merits; the contractor may be told that the arbitral tribunal lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate the claim at all. This is why the IOCL framework must be analysed as a restricted-arbitrability regime rather than as an ordinary claims-management clause.

4. The General Manager’s threshold determination and the natural justice critique

Clause 9.0.2.0, as considered in NCC, excluded certain matters from the scope of arbitration and required them to be decided by the General Manager before the arbitral proceedings could proceed. These matters included whether a contractor’s claim was a Notified Claim and whether such Notified Claim had been included in the Final Bill in accordance with Clause 6.6.3.0.

The Supreme Court held that the arbitral tribunal had no jurisdiction to decide these excluded matters. Once the General Manager, on the basis of the material on record, takes a conscious decision that a particular claim is not a Notified Claim, such claim cannot be referred to arbitration under that contract architecture.

From a contractor’s perspective, this creates a legitimate natural justice concern. The official deciding the threshold issue is an officer of IOCL, not an independent adjudicator. The critique is not that the General Manager is personally biased in every case; the sharper legal objection is institutional. A party-associated authority is empowered to decide whether claims against its own organisation may enter arbitration at all. This raises a serious tension with the principle nemo judex in causa sua, even if courts have, on contractual construction, recognised the enforceability of the mechanism in the NCC line of authority.

The more legally precise way to frame the criticism is therefore as follows: the GCC creates an internal, employer-side jurisdictional screen for contractor claims. That screen has received judicial recognition in the context of the specific restricted arbitration clause, but it remains open to criticism as a matter of fairness, procurement policy and equality of bargaining power in standard-form public contracts.

5. Section 28 of the Contract Act: A difficult but necessary argument

Section 28 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 declares void, to the relevant extent, agreements which absolutely restrict a party from enforcing contractual rights through ordinary legal proceedings, limit the time within which such rights may be enforced, or extinguish rights/discharge liability on expiry of a specified period so as to restrict enforcement. On first principle, a contractor may argue that a ten-day notification clause coupled with waiver and discharge language has the practical effect of extinguishing contractual rights.

However, the Section 28 argument must be advanced with care. In the IOCL notified-claims jurisprudence, the court’s reasoning has not been that a contractor’s civil remedy is always substantively destroyed in all fora. Rather, the reasoning has focused on the scope of the arbitration agreement: the parties have agreed to arbitrate only a limited class of disputes, namely Notified Claims included in the Final Bill, while other disputes are treated as excluded/excepted from arbitration. This allows the clause to be defended as a definition of arbitrability, not merely as a private limitation period.

The contractor-side response is that form should not defeat substance. Where the combined effect of the notice clause, Final Bill clause, waiver language and internal GM determination is to deprive the contractor of any effective remedy for employer-caused loss, Section 28 and public policy concerns deserve closer scrutiny. The argument is strongest where the clause operates not as a reasonable evidentiary or administrative requirement, but as a forfeiture mechanism in a non-negotiated public procurement contract.

6. The Supreme Court position in NCC: What it decided and what it did not decide

NCC is the controlling authority for the IOCL notified-claims architecture considered in that case. The Supreme Court recognised three important propositions. First, the arbitration clause was restricted and did not extend to all disputes. Secondly, whether a contractor’s claim was a Notified Claim and whether it was included in the Final Bill were excluded matters under Clause 9.0.2.0. Thirdly, these questions had to be decided by the General Manager before the arbitration could proceed; the arbitral tribunal could not assume jurisdiction over them.

At the same time, the article should avoid overstating NCC. It should not be read as an all-purpose rule that every IOCL claim in every contract is barred unless the contractor has complied with identical clauses. The outcome depends on the precise wording of the contract, the claim correspondence, the Final Bill, any reservation of rights, the conduct of the parties and the dispute resolution clause. NCC is powerful because the clauses there were drafted as a restricted arbitration regime and the Court gave effect to that structure.

The practical consequence is nevertheless clear. Contractors operating under materially similar IOCL GCC provisions must treat claim notification as a jurisdictional precondition. Delay events, extra work, prolongation costs, price variation disputes, wrongful deductions and EOT-linked monetary claims should be notified in writing with particulars and value, updated when quantification changes and carried into the Final Bill through a separate statement of claims.

7. The 2025 Simplex order: An interim development, not a final pronouncement

The discussion of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. v. Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.2 must be framed cautiously. The Supreme Court’s order dated 03 March 2025 in SLP (Civil) Diary No. 7028/2025 was an interim order. IOCL relied on NCC and submitted that only notified claims of the contractor could be referred to arbitration. The Court extracted relevant passages from NCC, observed that the Delhi High Court appeared prima facie to have erred in treating the existence of an arbitration clause as undisputed, issued notice and stayed the operation of the impugned order.

Accordingly, Simplex should not be cited as a final Supreme Court ruling conclusively deciding the merits. Its correct use is narrower: it shows that the Supreme Court was, at the interim stage, inclined to apply NCC’s notified-claims reasoning to a similar dispute and was concerned that the High Court may have left the arbitrability issue to the tribunal despite the NCC framework.

This distinction matters for legal accuracy. A final judgment binds differently from an interim order granting notice and stay. For a publishable article, Simplex should be described as a continuing reinforcement of the NCC approach at the interim stage, not as a concluded adjudication of all issues between IOCL and Simplex.

8. Counter-claims, Set-off and the Transstroy tension

One of the most contentious features of the IOCL GCC considered in NCC is its treatment of contractor set-off and counter-claims. Clause 9.0.1.0 permitted IOCL to prefer owner’s claims as counter-claims if a contractor’s Notified Claim was referred to arbitration. By contrast, the contractor was not entitled to raise as set-off or counter-claim any claim which was not a Notified Claim included in the contractor’s Final Bill. This creates an evident asymmetry.

Contractors may rely on National Highways Authority of India v. Transstroy (India) Ltd.,3 where the Supreme Court emphasised the value of counter-claims and set-off under Section 23(2A) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. The Court held, in that factual setting, that once the relevant dispute had entered arbitration, a narrow interpretation preventing counter-claims would defeat the purpose of Section 23(2A) and encourage multiplicity of proceedings.

The Transstroy argument is important but must be presented with nuance. Transstroy did not involve the same IOCL restricted-arbitration and excepted-matters structure considered in NCC. Therefore, Transstroy may not automatically override a contract which expressly excludes non-notified contractor counter-claims from arbitration. Nevertheless, Transstroy supplies a strong policy and statutory argument against mechanical rejection of counter-claims that arise from the same contract, same termination, same delay period or same overlapping factual matrix already before the tribunal.

The legally precise contention is this: where a contractor’s counter-claim is in substance part of the same dispute already referred to arbitration and where it falls within the arbitration agreement, Section 23(2A) favours adjudication in the same arbitral proceeding. However, where the contract is construed, following NCC, as excluding non-notified contractor claims from the arbitration agreement itself, the contractor must first confront the restricted-arbitrability and excepted-matter barrier. This is the unresolved tension between NCC-style contractual exclusion and Transstroy-style statutory consolidation of counter-claims.

9. Commercial impact on MSMEs and Contractors

The commercial effect of this legal architecture is acute for small and mid-sized contractors. Infrastructure execution involves front-loaded expenditure on labour, equipment, plant, materials, bank guarantees and site establishment. Where employer-side delays, drawing changes, access restrictions or late approvals prolong performance, the contractor may incur genuine additional cost long before it can fully quantify the financial impact.

A ten-day claim-notification window, if applied rigidly to complex cumulative delay events, may be difficult to reconcile with the realities of construction administration. Many losses become measurable only after the delay event has developed over time. The strict notified-claims framework therefore incentivises defensive claim correspondence throughout execution. Contractors must issue notices early, quantify provisionally where necessary, update the claim as evidence develops and preserve contemporaneous records.

For MSMEs, the risk is not merely legal. Rejection of claims on notification grounds can block receivables, affect working capital, trigger banking stress and weaken the contractor’s ability to participate in future public tenders. When coupled with liquidated damages, risk-and-cost execution, performance security encashment or holiday-listing consequences under applicable policies, the notified-claims regime can become a serious financial pressure point.

10. Why contractors still accept these contracts

The attraction of IOCL contracts must also be acknowledged. IOCL projects provide contractors with large-scale work, reliable public-sector payment capacity, technical credentials and banking comfort. A successfully completed IOCL project can enhance a contractor’s technical qualification, support future tender eligibility and improve the contractor’s market profile.

This commercial reality is precisely why the bargaining-power critique matters. In large public procurement, GCC terms are generally presented on a take-it-or-leave-it basis. A contractor may be formally free not to bid, but that is not the same as meaningful negotiation of risk allocation. The doctrine of party autonomy operates differently where one party drafts the entire contractual framework and the other must accept it to access public infrastructure work.

The legal system’s present position gives substantial weight to the written bargain. The policy question is whether public-sector standard forms should continue using clauses that allow genuine claims to be defeated at the threshold through internal certification and narrow procedural default. A public contract should protect public funds, but it should not convert procedural discipline into remedial forfeiture disproportionate to the contractor’s default.

11. Practical lessons for contractors operating under IOCL-style GCC clauses

The first practical lesson is documentary discipline. Every event that may lead to additional payment, compensation, EOT-linked cost, wrongful deduction, idling, escalation, extra work or disruption should be notified within the contractual period. The notice should identify the event, date of occurrence, responsible instruction/order/circumstance, contractual basis, factual grounds, preliminary quantification and supporting records. If exact quantification is not possible, the notice should state that the amount is provisional and will be updated as the impact crystallises.

The second lesson is continuity. A single initial notice may not be sufficient for continuing events. Contractors should issue periodic updates, preserve daily progress reports, hindrance registers, correspondence, site instructions, drawings, photographs, minutes of meetings, labour/equipment deployment records and cost records. The objective is to demonstrate that the claim remained alive and was not an afterthought at the Final Bill stage.

The third lesson is Final Bill preservation. Every notified claim that remains unresolved must be included separately in the Final Bill through a Statement of Claims with particulars and supporting notices. Claims should not be buried in general reservations. Any No Due Certificate, final bill endorsement or full-and-final settlement language must be handled with extreme caution and, where necessary, with express carve-outs for notified claims.

The fourth lesson is dispute strategy. Before invoking arbitration, the contractor must map each claim against the notification record, Final Bill statement and the GM/excluded-matter mechanism. A generic invocation of arbitration may fail if the contractor cannot show that the claims fall within the restricted arbitration clause.

12. Reform suggestions: protecting public funds without remedial forfeiture

A balanced public-sector claims clause can protect IOCL’s administrative interests without defeating genuine claims. First, the notice period for contractor claims should be reasonable and should distinguish between discrete events and continuing/cumulative delay events. Secondly, where quantification is not immediately possible, provisional notification should be recognised, with later substantiation through records.

Thirdly, the decision whether a claim is arbitrable should not be placed finally in the hands of an employer-side officer. At minimum, such determination should be subject to review by an independent dispute board, standing adjudicator or the arbitral tribunal at the jurisdictional stage. Fourthly, contractor counter-claims and set-off arising from the same dispute should not be rejected mechanically if their adjudication would avoid multiplicity and inconsistent findings.

Fifthly, public-sector standard forms should align with modern construction-contract practice by recognising continuing claims, contemporaneous substantiation, neutral dispute avoidance mechanisms and proportional consequences for non-compliance. Procedural default may justify evidentiary scrutiny, cost consequences or rejection of stale/unsubstantiated claims; it need not invariably result in total loss of access to arbitration.

13. Conclusion

The “curious case” of IOCL contracts lies in the contrast between commercial opportunity and remedial exclusion. IOCL projects remain valuable for contractors, but the GCC notified-claims mechanism considered in the reported cases can convert a project opportunity into a significant legal risk if claims are not notified, preserved and escalated with precision.

The present state of law, especially after NCC, requires contractors to treat the notified-claims process as a substantive condition precedent to arbitration, not as mere paperwork. At the same time, the fairness critique remains serious. A public-sector contract should secure timely execution and protect public money, but it should not enable genuine contractor claims to be defeated before an independent forum can test their merits.

The way forward is not to dilute contractual discipline. It is to make the discipline proportionate, transparent and neutral. Indian infrastructure contracting requires strong employers and viable contractors. That balance cannot be achieved if standard-form public contracts operate as one-sided instruments of risk transfer rather than as fair commercial frameworks for project delivery.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.