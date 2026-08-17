Government E-Marketplace: The Evolving Legal Landscape Of Digital Public Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), launched in 2016, has transformed public procurement in India by moving a substantial part of Government purchasing to a common, technology-driven platform.

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The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), launched in 2016, has transformed public procurement in India by moving a substantial part of Government purchasing to a common, technology-driven platform.1 Its policy intent is to replace discretion-heavy legacy systems with rule-based, technology-driven processes that improve transparency, efficiency, competition, and compliance. As the platform expands, with procurement volume surpassing INR 20 lakh crore (approximately USD 209.64 billion) since inception, its intersection with administrative law, constitutional mandates, competition law and corporate governance is becoming increasingly significant for all stakeholders. Some of the pertinent aspects in this regard are as follows:

Disqualification, technical glitches and procedural fairness: Digitisation does not dilute administrative-law requirements of fairness and transparency. In JBMD Enterprises v. Sr Dy CGDA AN , 2 the Delhi High Court considered a bidder whose GeM tender status was marked ‘Not evaluated’. Despite requests, the bidder was not provided reasons for its disqualification. The Court held that a participating bidder was entitled to know why its bid had been rejected and directed the tendering authority and GeM portal to provide reasons through a speaking order.

Digitisation does not dilute administrative-law requirements of fairness and transparency. In , the Delhi High Court considered a bidder whose GeM tender status was marked ‘Not evaluated’. Despite requests, the bidder was not provided reasons for its disqualification. The Court held that a participating bidder was entitled to know why its bid had been rejected and directed the tendering authority and GeM portal to provide reasons through a speaking order. A related issue is failure of the portal itself. Courts may adopt a more flexible approach where a genuine bidder demonstrates that timely participation was prevented by a technical malfunction beyond its control. This places an obligation on stakeholders to preserve evidence such as screenshots, error messages, helpdesk complaints, and timestamps when technical failures affect participation. The practical burden is particularly significant for smaller vendors, who may also face difficulties in complying with category-specific specifications, inspection requirements and frequently changing procedural requirements. The broader proposition is that automated processes cannot displace principles of natural justice, transparency, and reasoned decision-making.

Suspension, blacklisting and compliance-related consequences: GeM's Incident Management framework permits administrative action for violations including false documentation, fraudulent practices, collusive behaviour, and other marketplace-related defaults. Such action can have consequences extending beyond a particular transaction, including suspension of a seller's access to Government procurement. This raises questions of proportionality and procedural safeguards, particularly where a technical or inadvertent compliance failure may result in significant business interruption. The wider law on blacklisting reinforces the importance of due process: Courts have repeatedly required adequate notice and an opportunity to respond, and have objected to indefinite blacklisting.

GeM's Incident Management framework permits administrative action for violations including false documentation, fraudulent practices, collusive behaviour, and other marketplace-related defaults. Such action can have consequences extending beyond a particular transaction, including suspension of a seller's access to Government procurement. This raises questions of proportionality and procedural safeguards, particularly where a technical or inadvertent compliance failure may result in significant business interruption. The wider law on blacklisting reinforces the importance of due process: Courts have repeatedly required adequate notice and an opportunity to respond, and have objected to indefinite blacklisting. Related concerns arise from GeM's reliance on seller and buyer self-declarations and its OEM/certification framework. Where a declaration or authorisation is technically inaccurate but does not involve fraud or material prejudice, the appropriate consequence – correction, cancellation, recovery, suspension, or debarment – may not always be straightforward. The compliance burden is compounded by extensive documentation and verification requirements, where errors in certificates, authorisations or prescribed formats may result in rejection or further compliance action. Accordingly, sellers should verify declarations and supporting documents carefully, while authorities should ensure that adverse action is reasoned and proportionate.

Custom bids, data governance, and the evolving scope of GeM: Custom bids permit buyers to address specialised procurement requirements not adequately covered by standard catalogue categories. However, narrowly drafted specifications, OEM requirements, or eligibility conditions may raise concerns where they disproportionately favour a particular supplier or exclude otherwise capable competitors. Buyers should therefore be able to demonstrate an objective procurement rationale for material eligibility and technical requirements.

Custom bids permit buyers to address specialised procurement requirements not adequately covered by standard catalogue categories. However, narrowly drafted specifications, OEM requirements, or eligibility conditions may raise concerns where they disproportionately favour a particular supplier or exclude otherwise capable competitors. Buyers should therefore be able to demonstrate an objective procurement rationale for material eligibility and technical requirements. Bid-rigging, cartelisation and OEM-reseller relationships : Recent CCI proceedings demonstrate that GeM tenders are increasingly being examined through the lens of competition law. In two separate cases involving HP India Sales , 3 the CCI found that HP India had facilitated coordination among authorised resellers through exchange of commercially sensitive information, customer allocation, selective issuance of Manufacturer Authorisation Forms ( MAF ) and coordination of bids. The conduct amounted to cartelisation and was held to contravene Sections 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Competition Act, which prohibit agreements between competitors that result in bid rigging or collusive bidding. Taking a cue from this, companies participating in GeM should maintain compliance protocols covering customer allocation, pricing discussions, MAF issuance, and communications with competing distributors that align with the competition framework for a principal-agent distributor relationship.

: Recent CCI proceedings demonstrate that GeM tenders are increasingly being examined through the lens of competition law. In two separate cases involving , the CCI found that HP India had facilitated coordination among authorised resellers through exchange of commercially sensitive information, customer allocation, selective issuance of Manufacturer Authorisation Forms ( ) and coordination of bids. The conduct amounted to cartelisation and was held to contravene Sections 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Competition Act, which prohibit agreements between competitors that result in bid rigging or collusive bidding. Taking a cue from this, companies participating in GeM should maintain compliance protocols covering customer allocation, pricing discussions, MAF issuance, and communications with competing distributors that align with the competition framework for a principal-agent distributor relationship. Mandatory GeM procurement and competition concerns: Rule 149 of the General Financial Rules, 2017, which provides GeM procurement conditions, mandates procurement through GeM for goods and services available on the platform. While intended to standardise Government purchasing, mandatory adoption raises a broader competition-law question: can a Government-mandated procurement platform, if it acquires a dominant position, become subject to scrutiny for abuse of dominance? Section 60 of the Competition Act, 2002 gives the Act overriding effect over inconsistent laws. The issue is, therefore, not necessarily the validity of mandatory GeM procurement, but whether the operation of the platform could independently give rise to competition concerns, particularly if it forecloses competing e-procurement platforms or facilitates discriminatory or exclusionary practices.

Looking ahead, as GeM becomes more automated, its use of analytics to detect suspicious bidding may raise data-governance issues, particularly concerning the processing, retention, sharing and security of procurement data. Further legal questions may arise from the expansion of GeM's scope, including the potential inclusion of works contracts and wider adoption across State procurement, which may require greater harmonisation with State-specific procurement frameworks.

To alleviate and pre-empt some of these concerns, stakeholders are advised to adopt appropriate risk-mitigation measures. Sellers should maintain robust tender and documentation controls, preserve records of portal interactions, and verify OEM authorisations and declarations before submission. Buyers should ensure that specifications and evaluation criteria are objectively justified and that procurement decisions are adequately documented. GeM's framework also provides for administrative action based on platform analytics, complaints and other information, making ongoing compliance important beyond the point of bid submission. Ultimately, as GeM continues to evolve, its legal framework will need to develop alongside the platform to ensure that greater efficiency and automation remain consistent with fairness, competition, and accountability.

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