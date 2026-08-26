Why Global Companies Are Choosing India In 2026: The Legal Perspective

For years, the case for setting up in India was built largely around its market size, talent pool and cost advantages. Those factors remain important, but the legal and regulatory architecture is increasingly becoming part of the investment case.

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For years, the case for setting up in India was built largely around its market size, talent pool and cost advantages. Those factors remain important, but the legal and regulatory architecture is increasingly becoming part of the investment case. In 2026, India has introduced four consolidated Labour Codes, replaced its six-decade-old income-tax legislation, strengthened its international financial centre at GIFT City and eased certain restrictions on foreign investment from countries sharing a land border with India.

None of these reforms makes India a low-friction jurisdiction. They do, however, signal a broader movement towards clearer rules, consolidated legislation, defined thresholds and more predictable regulatory processes. For multinational businesses assessing a new market, that shift in legal architecture can be as important as headline tax rates or operating costs.

Employment Law Finally Has One Reference Point

India’s four Labour Codes: Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 came into effect on 21 November 2025, rationalising 29 existing central labour laws.

For foreign companies, the consolidation provides a more coherent statutory framework than the earlier system of multiple central labour statutes. At the same time, the transition involves substantive compliance changes.

One important change concerns the definition of “wages”. The much-discussed 50% rule does not require basic pay itself to constitute 50% of an employee’s total compensation. Instead, where specified allowances and benefits exceed 50% of remuneration, the excess is added back into wages for statutory calculations. This can increase the base used for calculations such as provident fund and gratuity for certain compensation structures.

The transition has also been structured to avoid an abrupt regulatory cutover. Existing registrations, licences and certain arrangements continue during the transition period, with current implementation guidance indicating a one-year transitional period ending on 20 November 2026.

For global employers, therefore, the benefit is not simply fewer laws. It is the prospect of a more consolidated framework, even though businesses will still need to account for state-level implementation and the operational changes arising from the new Codes.

A Tax Code Built for Greater Clarity

The Income-tax Act, 2025 marks one of the most significant changes to India’s direct-tax framework in decades. It received Presidential assent on 21 August 2025 and replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961 with effect from 1 April 2026.

The reform is primarily structural rather than a wholesale change in tax policy. The new Act contains 536 sections and 16 schedules, compared with 819 sections and 14 schedules under the 1961 Act. The Income Tax Department has highlighted the use of clearer drafting, consolidation of provisions, removal of redundant provisions and more direct cross-referencing as key features of the new legislation.

The new legislation also replaces the earlier distinction between “previous year” and “assessment year” with the concept of a tax year, while transitional provisions preserve existing rights and pending proceedings under the old legislation.

For multinational businesses, the significance lies less in any single rate change and more in the attempt to make the statute easier to navigate. A clearer legislative structure can reduce compliance friction and make tax planning and risk assessment more predictable, although the new framework will inevitably generate its own body of interpretation as businesses and authorities begin applying it.

GIFT City Is Becoming a Serious International Financial Hub

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has evolved considerably beyond its original role as an emerging financial zone. It now provides a dedicated regulatory framework for international banking, fund management, insurance, capital markets and other financial services under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The IFSC enjoys a distinctive legal position. Although physically located in India, it is treated as a deemed foreign territory for relevant FEMA and financial-regulatory purposes, allowing financial institutions operating there to undertake certain transactions in foreign currencies within a framework designed specifically for international financial services.

Its tax framework has also become more attractive. Eligible IFSC units can benefit from significant tax incentives, including a tax holiday that has been expanded under the 2026 framework to 20 consecutive years within a 25-year period for qualifying units.

The framework has also been strengthened for global fund managers. From 2026, offshore mutual funds and ETFs can, subject to the applicable conditions, relocate to GIFT IFSC on a tax-neutral basis without triggering capital gains tax merely because of the relocation.

These developments strengthen GIFT City’s proposition as an Indian base for international financial activity and give global investors an alternative to more established financial centres such as Singapore and Dubai.

Foreign Investment Rules Have Become More Flexible

India has also modified its foreign direct investment framework for investments from countries sharing a land border with India.

Under the earlier framework introduced through Press Note 3 (2020), investments from such countries were subject to the government approval route. In March 2026, the Union Cabinet approved amendments introducing greater clarity and flexibility.

Under the revised framework, investors with non-controlling beneficial ownership of up to 10% can invest through the automatic route, subject to applicable sectoral caps, entry conditions and reporting requirements. The amendments also introduce an expedited 60-day decision timeline for investments from land-bordering countries in specified manufacturing activities, including capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components and polysilicon/ingot-wafer manufacturing.

The changes are particularly relevant for global investment funds and multinational groups with complex ownership structures. They do not remove national-security or sectoral restrictions, but they provide greater certainty around transactions that fall within the newly defined thresholds and categories.

The Pattern Across All of It

None of these reforms individually makes India a low-friction market. Labour compliance still requires attention to state-level implementation. The new tax legislation will develop through interpretation and litigation. GIFT City remains a specialised financial centre rather than a universal alternative for every business, and foreign investment from land-bordering countries continues to be subject to important conditions.

Taken together, however, the reforms point towards a broader change in India’s regulatory environment: a move away from fragmented legislation and open-ended processes towards consolidated rules, defined thresholds, specialised regulatory frameworks and clearer timelines.

For a global company deciding where to establish its next subsidiary, manufacturing operation, financial platform or investment vehicle, that evolution matters. India’s appeal in 2026 is therefore not simply about the size of its market or the cost of operating there. Increasingly, it is also about whether the legal system provides enough clarity for businesses to plan, invest and scale with greater confidence.

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