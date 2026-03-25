AI Procurement Contracts And Pre-Series A Diligence

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Companies building with artificial intelligence tools face a specific challenge during early-stage fundraising. Venture capital diligence now includes detailed review of AI and machine learning procurement contracts. The questions being asked have become quite specific: Who owns the IP when AI generates outputs? How is data processing handled under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act? What liability framework applies if AI-driven features fail?

These aren’t theoretical concerns. They’re practical diligence questions that affect valuation discussions and term sheet negotiations.

Why AI Contracts Receive Scrutiny

Most technology procurement contracts address familiar issues: pricing, service levels, termination rights, basic indemnities. AI procurement introduces variables that standard SaaS agreements don’t adequately cover.

The core issue is that AI systems are probabilistic, not deterministic. Traditional software contracts assume predictable outputs. AI tools, by design, generate variable outputs based on training data and model architecture. This creates three specific gaps in conventional contract language:

Intellectual property ownership becomes ambiguous. When an AI tool generates code, content, or analysis, who owns that output? The customer who provided the prompt? The AI vendor whose model generated it? The training data sources that influenced the output?

Data processing obligations get complicated. AI tools often require access to customer data for training, fine-tuning, or generating contextual outputs. The DPDP Act has specific requirements for data processing agreements, consent mechanisms, and cross-border data transfers. Standard vendor agreements often don’t address these AI-specific data flows.

Liability allocation doesn’t match risk profiles. AI systems can produce inaccurate outputs, biased results, or confidently incorrect information (often called “hallucinations”). Traditional liability caps and indemnity frameworks weren’t designed for these failure modes.

What Shows Up During VC Diligence

Venture capital firms typically engage outside counsel for legal diligence during Series A and later rounds. These lawyers review “material contracts”which usually includes AI and technology procurement agreements if those tools are integral to the product.

Four questions come up consistently:

Does the company own the IP it’s building on? If the AI tool generates code or content that’s incorporated into the product, the diligence lawyer needs to confirm that the company has clear ownership or adequate licensing rights. Ambiguity here creates risk that the company doesn’t fully own what it’s selling to customers.

Are data processing arrangements DPDP-compliant? If the AI vendor processes customer data or user information, there should be a documented data processing agreement that meets DPDP Act requirements. Missing or inadequate DPAs create regulatory compliance risk.

What happens if the AI vendor relationship ends? Diligence teams look for vendor lock-in risks. If the AI tool is central to the product and the contract doesn’t address transition, portability, or alternative sourcing, that’s a business continuity risk.

How is AI-related liability allocated? If the AI tool generates problematic outputs that affect customers, who bears that risk? The startup, the AI vendor, or shared under some defined framework?

Common Contract Gaps

Most AI procurement contracts being used today were adapted from standard SaaS templates. The adaptations often don’t fully address AI-specific issues.

IP ownership clauses assume human creation. Standard language like “work product created by vendor is owned by vendor” doesn’t account for AI-generated outputs where the “creation” happened algorithmically based on customer inputs.

Data processing addendums are generic. Many contracts include DPDP-compliant DPA templates, but they don’t specifically address how the AI tool uses, trains on, or processes the data it accesses. The gap is in the detail.

Liability caps are designed for service interruptions, not output failures. A Rs. 10 lakh liability cap makes sense for API downtime. It doesn’t adequately allocate risk if the AI tool provides business-critical analysis that turns out to be materially incorrect.

Vendor dependencies aren’t managed through contracts. The contract might give strong termination rights, but if there’s no practical way to migrate to an alternative AI tool, those rights don’t address the underlying business continuity risk.

These gaps aren’t necessarily problems during normal operations. They become problems during fundraising diligence because they represent unquantified risks.

A Practical Framework for AI Procurement

Companies can address these diligence concerns through clearer contract drafting. The goal isn’t to eliminate all AI-related risk that’s not realistic. The goal is to allocate risk explicitly so that investors can evaluate it.

IP ownership for AI outputs: Specify that outputs generated through the AI tool using customer inputs or prompts are owned by the customer. If the AI vendor retains any rights (for example, to improve the model using aggregated, anonymized data), state that explicitly with clear boundaries.

Data processing specifics: Beyond the standard DPA template, document specifically what data the AI tool accesses, how it’s used (inference only versus training), where it’s processed (including any cross-border transfers), and how it’s protected. This addresses both DPDP compliance and investor concerns about data security.

Output accuracy and liability: Define what happens when AI-generated outputs are incorrect. Does the vendor have any obligation to validate outputs? What’s the liability framework if inaccurate outputs cause customer harm? This doesn’t need to shift all risk to vendors but it needs to make the allocation clear.

Vendor exit planning: Include practical transition provisions. Can the company export its data and fine-tune? Is there a defined transition period? What support does the vendor provide during migration? These provisions make termination rights meaningful rather than theoretical.

The DPDP Act Dimension

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act creates specific obligations when AI tools process personal data. Three requirements affect contract drafting, with additional regulator-specific overlays for entities supervised by the RBI or SEBI:

Data processor agreements: If the AI vendor is processing personal data on the company’s behalf, a compliant data processing agreement is required. This needs to specify purposes, processing activities, security measures, and retention. For RBI- or SEBI-regulated entities, this must also align with outsourcing, IT governance, and cyber risk management guidelines, including audit rights, data localisation or storage controls where applicable, incident reporting timelines, and regulator access provisions.

Consent architecture: If the AI tool generates outputs based on user data, the consent mechanism needs to cover that processing. The contract should clarify who’s responsible for obtaining and managing consent. For regulated financial intermediaries, this must be consistent with sectoral conduct requirements, customer disclosure standards, and fair processing obligations, ensuring that automated decision-making does not conflict with investor protection or fair lending expectations.

Cross-border transfers: Many AI tools process data on cloud infrastructure outside India. If personal data is being transferred across borders, the contract needs to address how that’s handled under DPDP requirements. For RBI- or SEBI-regulated entities, this may additionally trigger restrictions or supervisory expectations around data localisation, cloud outsourcing approvals, business continuity, and regulator inspection rights over offshore service providers.

These aren’t just compliance checkboxes. During VC diligence, they’re evidence that the company has thought through its data handling practices systematically, including how horizontal data protection law interacts with sectoral regulatory supervision.

When This Matters Most

For pre-revenue startups where the AI tool is primarily internal-facing (for example, using AI for customer support or internal analytics), these contract issues receive less diligence scrutiny. The AI tool is operational infrastructure, not core to the product.

For startups where AI is integrated into customer-facing products, SaaS tools with AI features, AI-driven analytics, content generation platforms these contracts become material very quickly. The AI procurement contract affects the company’s ability to deliver its product, which makes it central to valuation and risk assessment.

The earlier these contract structures get cleaned up, the smoother the diligence process. Renegotiating AI vendor contracts during active fundraising creates time pressure and sometimes weakens negotiating leverage.

Making This Actionable

For startups planning to raise Series A in the next 6-12 months, there’s a specific action item: review existing AI procurement contracts against this framework. For any gaps, determine whether they’re addressable through amendments or whether new contracts are needed.

For companies just starting to procure AI tools, building these provisions into contracts from the beginning avoids the need for cleanup later.

The investment isn’t in eliminating AI-related risk. It’s in making risk allocation clear enough that investors can evaluate it alongside other commercial risks.

Venture capital diligence won’t stop scrutinizing AI contracts. But clear contract structures turn that scrutiny into a straightforward checklist rather than an extended negotiation about unquantified risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.