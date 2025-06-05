Game, Set And Match Monthly – May 2025

Our diverse and inclusive culture fosters innovative thinking, enabling us to craft exceptional legal strategies. Recognized for excellence, we attract top talent and maintain strong global networks, ensuring seamless support for cross-border matters and reinforcing our position as a trusted legal partner.

GAMING NEWS UPDATE

1. HMRL REMOVES OFFSHORE BETTING APP ADS FOLLOWING HIGH COURT PIL

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has removed all advertisements for offshore betting apps from its premises after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Telangana High Court. The PIL alleged that HMRL was promoting illegal betting platforms, including 1xBET, Fairplay, and Myjackpot777.

During the hearing, Advocate General A. Sudharshan Reddy informed the court that all such ads had been taken down. HMRL acted after receiving a notice from the court and a communication from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alerting them to the ads. The removal was carried out by L&T, HMRL's concessionaire, under Clause 17.5 of their agreement, which governs advertising activities.

2. UTTARAKHAND SET TO DRAFT NEW LAW TO REGULATE ONLINE GAMING

Uttarakhand is set to introduce a new gaming act aimed at regulating online gaming and clearly distinguishing it from gambling. The draft legislation, currently under preparation, responds to the rapid growth of online gaming platforms in India and the need for updated regulation.

The proposed Act will define and regulate online gaming, specifying which activities constitute gaming versus gambling. Notably, betting on team outcomes may be classified as gambling under the new law. The draft will soon be reviewed by the Law and Justice Department before moving forward for official implementation.

This move follows similar initiatives in other states, where Gaming Acts have enabled the licensing of online gaming companies and the imposition of a 28% GST on such services, boosting state revenues. Uttarakhand's new law is expected to provide regulatory clarity for online gaming companies and users, and improve oversight of financial transactions related to betting and gambling

3. ED REPORT REVEALS MASSIVE MONEY LAUNDERING IN INDIA'S ONLINE BETTING SYNDICATES

A recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) report has uncovered the scale and sophistication of illegal online betting operations in India, with platforms like Fairplay at the centre. These syndicates used manipulated algorithms to lure users—offering small initial wins to build trust, then ensuring consistent losses. Funds were collected through digital wallets and UPI transfers into "mule accounts" held by individuals or shell companies, often registered with payment aggregators to obscure the money trail.

The laundered money was routed through complex networks of shell firms and sent overseas via cryptocurrencies or fake import-export transactions. Some of these illicit funds were reintroduced into India as fake Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), giving the appearance of legitimate capital inflow.

In the Fairplay case alone, the ED has seized over ₹111 crore and identified assets worth ₹232 crore, with total illegal proceeds estimated at ₹4,500 crore. The report calls for stricter regulation of payment gateways and digital wallets, and a coordinated enforcement strategy to effectively disrupt these sophisticated betting syndicates.

4. CHHATTISGARH BANS OPINION TRADING PLATFORMS

The Chhattisgarh government has banned opinion trading platforms such as Probo, SportsBaazi, and TradeX, classifying them as online gambling under the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022. This move follows a Public Interest Litigation questioning the unchecked operation of such platforms despite the state's strict gambling law.

The High Court emphasized the risks these platforms pose to minors and rural users, urging swift central action to block access. The Act prohibits all forms of online gambling and betting where chance prevails, with severe penalties for violators, but exempts games of skill.

Regulators and industry bodies have also raised concerns about the influence of opinion trading apps, with calls for a nationwide ban and warnings about their potential impact on electoral integrity and financial security.

5. HARYANA GOVERNMENT NOTIFIES THE HARYANA PREVENTION OF PUBLIC GAMBLING ACT, 2025

The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025, was notified on May 21, 2025, vide the Gazette notification of the same date. This Act aims to curb public gambling activities, including betting in sports and elections, match-fixing and spot-fixing in sports, and keeping of common gambling house, and draws a distinction between a "game of skill" and "game of chance", where the former is defined as one where there is preponderance of skill over chance, encompassing games that rely primarily on a player's superior knowledge, training, attention, experience, and adroitness, even if an element of chance exists, and the latter as any game where there is a preponderance of chance over skill. The Act also allows the State Government to notify specific games as "games of skill" and excludes "games of skills" from the purview of "gaming".

The Act imposes stringent penalties for a variety of activities, including in relation to gambling, match-fixing and spot-fixing in sports, being a member of an organized gambling syndicate, for giving false identity and address, and for owning or keeping or having charge of a common gambling house.

Access the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025 here and the official Gazette Notification bringing the same into force here

6. PUNJAB & HARYANA HIGH COURT SEEKS CENTRE'S STAND ON PIL TO BAN OPINION TRADING PLATFORMS

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notices to the Centre, RBI, SEBI, Enforcement Directorate, and the Haryana government in response to a PIL seeking a ban on opinion trading platforms for allegedly promoting online betting. The PIL, filed by Advocate Anuj Malik, argues that these platforms enable users to wager on uncertain events such as sports outcomes, elections, and market movements—activities characterized as games of chance and thus illegal under the Public Gambling Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025.

The petitioner contends that these platforms operate under the guise of opinion trading, evade regulatory scrutiny, and use aggressive digital marketing and celebrity endorsements to target youth. The High Court's notice comes amid similar legal actions in other states and growing regulatory concern over the unchecked proliferation of such platforms. The matter is set for further consideration, with the petitioner seeking a prohibition on the promotion, advertisement, and operation of these online betting platforms.

7. VOLUNTARY SAFEGUARDS AND UNIFIED CODE AIM TO MAKE INDIAN ONLINE GAMING SAFER

A report by IndiaTech.org and Digital India Foundation (DIF) recommends India's online gaming sector adopt voluntary, player-centric safeguards instead of blanket bans to address risks like addiction and financial harm. The proposed Code for Responsible Online Gaming (CROG) outlines key measures including age verification, spending limits, self-exclusion tools, data protection, and ethical advertising.

CROG aims to unify India's fragmented regulations, promote responsible game design, and support industry growth in a market projected to reach ₹66,000 crore by 2028. The framework draws on global best practices from countries like the UK and Australia, favouring flexible, user-driven controls over punitive restrictions that often push players to unregulated platforms.

Major industry bodies have committed to the code, with mandatory compliance and independent audits for large operators. The report highlights the importance of balancing innovation with consumer protection to create a safer, more accountable gaming ecosystem in India.

8. PLAYING CARDS IN PUBLIC NOT ALWAYS MORAL TURPITUDE, RULES SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court of India has held that playing cards in public does not automatically amount to moral turpitude. The ruling came while restoring the election of a Karnataka man who was disqualified from a cooperative society board due to a minor public gambling conviction. The Court emphasized that not every act of playing cards constitutes inherently depraved conduct and noted the appellant was not a habitual gambler. It found the disqualification and annulment of his election to be highly disproportionate, clarifying that such recreational activities, absent aggravating factors, do not necessarily involve moral turpitude.

9. ASCI WHITEPAPER FLAGS RISKS, CALLS FOR REGULATORY CLARITY ON OPINION TRADING

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released a whitepaper, “Examining Opinion Trading in India,” highlighting the rapid growth and regulatory gaps in opinion trading platforms, which now have over 50 million users and handle more than ₹50,000 crore annually. These platforms let users bet on binary outcomes of real-world events, often promoted as skillbased games but resembling gambling in practice.

ASCI warns that aggressive and misleading advertising— especially on social media—exposes young and financially vulnerable users to significant risks, with no consumer disclaimers provided. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has clarified that opinion trading is outside its regulatory scope, leaving the sector in legal limbo.

ASCI urges urgent regulatory clarity: if permitted, strict advertising guidelines must be developed; if not, enforcement against unlawful promotion is needed to protect consumers.

10. SUPREME COURT SEEKS CENTRE'S RESPONSE ON PIL FOR NATIONWIDE BAN ON BETTING APPS

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Union government on a PIL filed by Dr. K.A. Paul seeking a nationwide ban on online and offline betting apps, and legal action against celebrities and influencers promoting them. The petition links betting platforms to rising youth suicides—citing over 1,000 such cases in Telangana—and alleges aggressive, misleading marketing targeting vulnerable users. Dr. Paul argued that the lack of central regulation has allowed betting apps to proliferate unchecked, urging a comprehensive law and accountability for celebrity endorsers. The Court declined interim relief but will hear the matter next on August 1, 2025.

11. ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT URGES STRONGER ONLINE GAMBLING LAWS, SETS UP EXPERT PANEL

The Allahabad High Court has called for urgent legislative reform to address online betting and gaming, highlighting the inadequacy of the colonial-era Public Gambling Act, 1867, which does not cover digital platforms or crossborder transactions. Hearing a case involving two UP residents accused of running an online betting operation, the court noted the Act's negligible penalties and lack of enforcement power in the digital era.

The court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to form a high-powered committee, chaired by Economic Advisor Prof. K.V. Raju and including experts in technology, finance, law enforcement, and taxation, to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for online gaming and betting. The court suggested measures such as centralized regulation, age restrictions, financial controls, and public awareness campaigns to address issues like addiction, financial harm, and cybercrime.

The judgment also referenced international models like the UK Gambling Act, which mandates licensing, age verification, and anti-money laundering controls, and acknowledged the legal grey area around fantasy sports and games of skill in India. The court's move is a significant step toward modernizing India's online gambling laws and improving consumer protection.

12. CHHATTISGARH HC DIRECTS MONEY GAMING WEBSITES TO BLOCK SERVICES WITHIN THE STATE

The Chhattisgarh High Court, in the cases of SBN Gaming Network Private Limited v. State of Chhattisgarh (WPC No. 2515 of 2025) and Probo Media Technologies Private Limited v. Director General of Police and Ors. (WPC No. 2531 of 2025), respectively, heard petitions against the blocking order issued by the Chhattisgarh Police under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, directing the blocking of certain websites all over the country. The petitioners asserted that their platforms offer legally permissible “games of skill”, including rummy and prediction-based trading, respectively, which are exempted from the scope of the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The impugned order of the Inspector General of Police, dated May 5, 2025, directed nationwide blocking of sportsbaazi.com, probo.in, and tradexapp.co, alleging that the same were involved in online gambling activities.

The Court noted the settled legal distinction between “games of skill” and “games of chance,” emphasizing that “betting and gambling comes within List- 2 i.e. State List whereas "Skill Games" are covered under the IT Act, which is a matter of List-1 i.e. Union List”.

Accordingly, purely as an interim measure in both the proceedings, the Court restricted the petitioners from making their websites available in the State of Chhattisgarh but permitted the same to operate in the rest of the country.

SPORTS NEWS UPDATE

1. SPORTS MINISTRY HIKES FUNDING FOR NATIONAL SPORTS FEDERATIONS WITH EMPHASIS ON ACCOUNTABILITY AND PROFESSIONALISM

India's Sports Ministry has announced a significant increase in financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), coupled with mandatory structural reforms aimed at enhancing professionalism and performance. This move supports India's long-term goal of bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games and addresses inflation in sports training and infrastructure.

Key highlights of the revised norms include:

Funding Boost: National Championships: High-priority sports (e.g., hockey, athletics, boxing, shooting, wrestling): ₹90 lakh (up from ₹51 lakh) Other sports: ₹75 lakh International Events in India : Increased assistance to ₹2 crore

Salary and Allowances: Chief national coaches: ₹7.5 lakh/month (up from ₹5 lakh) Other coaches: ₹3 lakh/month (up from ₹2 lakh) Senior athletes' diet allowance: ₹1,000/day (up from ₹690) Junior athletes' diet allowance: ₹850/day (up from ₹480)

High-Performance Framework: NSFs must appoint a High Performance Director (HPD) Annual budget of ₹10 crore granted for HPD, CEOs, and high-performance management staff 20% of NSF budgets must be earmarked for grassroots development Identified high-performance athletes to get ₹10,000/month as dietary allowance during non-camp periods 10% of NSF budgets must go toward coaches' development, including skill upgrades for foreign coaches



Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the need for a “robust, accountable, and performance-driven sporting ecosystem” aligning with India's Olympic ambitions. While reaffirming the government's intent not to micromanage federations, the ministry has tightened oversight, especially in light of past administrative inefficiencies. New guidelines have also been issued for organizing national championships and the National Games by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

2. BCCI TO FUND OLYMPIC TRAINING CENTRES AS SPORTS MINISTRY RECONSIDERS OCI ATHLETE POLICY

In a significant development aligned with the Sports Ministry's ambition to establish dedicated Olympic training centres across India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering fully funding the training infrastructure and operations for two to three Olympic sports. According to ministry sources, this initiative aims to create specialised centres for each Olympic discipline, training around 100 to 200 athletes per sport across various age groups for the current and upcoming Olympic cycles. At a recent high-level meeting attended by 58 corporate entities, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla is said to have conveyed the board's willingness to adopt and finance such centres without any financial burden on the government. With suggestions that the BCCI may focus on sports like baseball, the initiative signals a new era of public-private partnership in India's Olympic ambitions. The BCCI has previously extended its support to Olympic sports, having donated Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association in the runup to the Paris 2024 Games.

Parallelly, the Sports Ministry is reconsidering a longstanding policy that bars Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) from representing the country in international sporting events. Originally instituted in 2008 by then Sports Minister MS Gill to promote indigenous talent, the rule excluded both Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and OCI cardholders from national representation. Now, with a renewed focus on raising standards in sports where India has traditionally underperformed, particularly football, the ministry is exploring a scheme that would allow OCI athletes to represent India.

3. ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIA IMPLEMENTS MANDATORY CLEARANCE POLICY FOR INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced a new policy requiring all Indian athletes to obtain prior written clearance before participating in any international events, including invitational competitions. The move aims to regulate athlete participation, safeguard their interests, and maintain the integrity of Indian athletics. The policy was adopted to ensure that the federation can keep track of athletes' activities and monitor the competitive level of events they participate in. AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo emphasized that the federation often remained unaware of athletes' performances abroad, which sometimes occurred in competitions not up to the required standard. By centralizing data on athlete participation and performance, the policy seeks to enhance transparency and consistency for rankings and selection processes.

The policy also addresses safety concerns regarding athletes participating in unsanctioned international events that might lack adequate infrastructure or medical support. AFI stresses that participation will be restricted to credible and officially recognized competitions. Furthermore, the policy aims to avoid complications related to doping controls by maintaining clear records of where athletes train and compete, which is crucial for compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) requirements.

4. FRENCH COURT ORDERS LANDMARK VPN CRACKDOWN TO TACKLE ILLEGAL SPORTS STREAMING

In a landmark ruling aimed at curbing illegal sports streaming, the Paris Judicial Court has ordered a block on over 200 pirate streaming websites, marking a significant victory for French broadcaster Canal+. The decision, which applies to the 2024–25 seasons of major sports leagues including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, and the Top 14 rugby competition, extends the reach of legal responsibility to VPN service providers for the first time.

Major VPN providers like NordVPN, Proton, CyberGhost, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN have been given a tight threeday deadline to implement technical measures to disable access to these sites through their services. Canal+ welcomed the decision as a crucial milestone, asserting that VPNs have now been officially recognised as technical intermediaries in the context of illegal broadcasting and must therefore take accountability. This move builds upon a multi-year anti-piracy strategy spearheaded by Canal+ and the French Professional Football League (LFP), which previously targeted ISPs, DNS providers, CDN services, and proxy tools. So far in 2024, Canal+ claims to have successfully obtained blocks on over 1,300 domain names.

5. ATP SEEKS DISMISSAL OF ANTITRUST LAWSUIT FILED BY PTPA AND PLAYERS OVER FORUM CLAUSE

The ATP Tour has filed a motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit initiated by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and players including Vasek Pospisil, Nick Kyrgios, and Anastasia Rodionova. The motion, presented in the Southern District of New York, argues that under a forum selection clause in ATP bylaws, all legal claims must be heard in Delaware, not New York.

The lawsuit, filed in March, accuses the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation (ITF), and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of colluding to restrict players' earnings and opportunities. Allegations include prize money caps, unfair revenue-sharing policies, and requirements to play under unsafe conditions.

In its legal brief, the ATP asserts the forum selection clause is binding, clearly communicated, mandatory, and reasonable. It emphasizes that players consent to ATP rules as a condition for participation and that Delaware is a logical, neutral venue for disputes. The ATP also seeks dismissal of claims concerning women players, stating it operates independently from the WTA, which governs women's tennis. Meanwhile, the ITIA filed a separate motion arguing it's not a proper party in the case, claiming its role is solely to uphold tennis integrity and not to engage in anticompetitive conduct. However, the PTPA accuses the ITIA of overreach and invasive practices, including excessive drug testing and aggressive investigations.

6. NASCAR APPEARS POISED FOR LEGAL WIN AS APPEALS JUDGES QUESTION INJUNCTION FAVORING MICHAEL JORDAN'S 23XI RACING

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, may face a legal setback as a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit expressed scepticism about a preliminary injunction granted in their favour. The case, which includes 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports as plaintiffs, challenges NASCAR's charter system under antitrust laws, claiming it restricts competition and suppresses team compensation.

The current hearing, however, centres solely on whether the injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell was appropriate. That injunction allowed 23XI and Front Row to operate under NASCAR charter terms without signing a standard mutual release, which other charter teams are required to sign. The judges questioned the legality of this court-modified agreement, with concerns raised that it essentially forces NASCAR into contracts it did not consent to. While the court has not yet ruled, the panel appeared to favour NASCAR's argument. Still, a final decision is pending, and both sides have been encouraged to pursue mediation.

7. PREMIER LEAGUE TO ENFORCE CAPTAIN-ONLY RULE FOR REFEREE INTERACTION FROM 2025-26 SEASON

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, only team captains will be allowed to approach referees during Premier League matches, in line with new guidelines approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The aim is to reduce referee intimidation and foster respectful conduct on the pitch.

Under the upcoming rules, referees can instruct players not to approach and issue yellow cards to those who do so without permission or act disrespectfully. If a goalkeeper is the captain, an alternate outfield player will be designated for match interactions. However, players may still speak to referees at other times in the game, outside designated moments.

This regulation has already been followed in UEFA competitions and is expected to be ratified by the Premier League at its next annual meeting. IFAB will include the guidance in the 2025-26 Laws of the Game, effective from July 01, 2025, although its adoption remains strongly recommended rather than mandatory.

Special hand signals and “captain-only zones” will accompany the new rule, especially at grassroots and junior levels. These zones, extending four metres around the referee, can be enforced after major decisions to deter confrontational group protests.

8. ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET BOARD BANS TRANSGENDER PLAYERS FROM WOMEN'S CRICKET FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that transgender players will no longer be permitted to participate in women's and girls' cricket matches. This decision was made effective immediately and follows a similar move by the English Football Association (FA). According to the ECB's statement, only players whose biological sex is female will now be eligible to compete in women's and girls' cricket. However, transgender women and girls are still allowed to play in open and mixedgender cricket formats.

The ECB emphasized that its regulations have always sought to keep cricket as inclusive as possible while managing competitive fairness and safeguarding the enjoyment of all players. Nevertheless, the board stated that recent advice based on a UK Supreme Court ruling regarding the definition of “woman” in the Equality Act necessitated this policy change. The ruling clarified that the term “woman” legally refers only to individuals who are biologically female.

This wave of policy shifts in English sports follows the Supreme Court's interpretation of the Equality Act and echoes similar moves by the Scottish Football Association, which recently ruled transgender women out of women's football from the next season onwards. Both the ECB and FA acknowledged the difficulty these changes pose for transgender athletes who wish to compete in line with their gender identity but maintained that their priority is to ensure fair competition and compliance with legal guidance.

9. FRANCE MOVES CLOSER TO NATIONWIDE BAN ON HEADSCARVES IN SPORTS AMID ONGOING LEGAL AND SOCIAL BACKLASH

Salimata Sylla, a basketball player from France, has been barred from competitive play for wearing a hijab, despite her headscarf being approved for sports use internationally. Her case highlights a broader controversy in France, where several sports federations already ban religious clothing, particularly headscarves, under rules aimed at preserving secularism.

In May 2025, a bill backed by right-wing French senators proposing a nationwide ban on all religious head coverings in sports competitions passed its first legislative hurdle in the Senate. If approved by the National Assembly, this law would override individual federation policies and legally enforce what was previously a matter of internal regulation. Supporters claim the bill protects secularism and ensures neutrality in sport. Critics, including rights groups like Amnesty International, argue that the law targets Muslim women, is discriminatory, and violates both the French constitution and international human rights law, particularly the European Convention on Human Rights.

Sylla and others, including the advocacy group Les Hijabeuses, say the policy unfairly forces Muslim athletes to choose between their faith and their sport. France's highest administrative court had previously upheld the soccer federation's ban, prompting a case before the European Court of Human Rights.

10. STEVE MADDEN SUES ADIDAS IN U.S. COURT OVER STRIPES DISPUTE ON SNEAKERS

Footwear brand Steve Madden filed a lawsuit against Adidas in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleging that Adidas is improperly trying to block the sale of two Madden sneakers, Viento and Janos, due to their use of two non-parallel bands.

Steve Madden claims Adidas has a long history of lodging unfounded complaints over designs that bear no resemblance to its iconic three-parallel-stripe trademark and asserts that Adidas is attempting to monopolize the use of any banded design on shoes. The complaint argues that such designs are widespread in the fashion industry and should not be restricted.

Adidas' lawyers had recently demanded Madden halt sales of the Viento sneaker, citing likely consumer confusion, and indicated a possible challenge to the Janos design at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Steve Madden seeks a court declaration that its designs do not infringe Adidas' trademarks, allowing continued sales of both models. The company also noted that this dispute is separate from a prior lawsuit filed by Adidas in 2002, which was resolved by a confidential settlement in 2003.

11. CHINA URGES SPORTS BODIES TO REJECT 'GLADIATOR SHOW' ENHANCED GAMES

The Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) publicly condemned the upcoming Enhanced Games, scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas, calling it a "distorted competition" that turns pure sports into a drug contest. The Enhanced Games operate under the principle that banning performance-enhancing drugs does not protect athletes but rather stifle their performance. CHINADA criticized the event for allowing athletes to use banned performance-enhancing substances, offering prize money up to $500,000 per event, and undermining the World Anti-Doping Code, and urged the global sports community to stand united in rejecting the Enhanced Games, which lure athletes to risk their health while also feeding the public appetite for a so-called “gladiator show”.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.