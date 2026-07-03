SEBI Issues Updated Master Circular For AIFs

SEBI, through notification dated 03.06.2026, issued the updated Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds (“AIF Master Circular”), consolidating the circulars released by SEBI with respect to Alternate Investment Funds (“AIFs”) after the previous master circular on AIFs was issued on 07.05.2024 (“Existing Master Circular”).

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SEBI, through notification dated 03.06.2026, issued the updated Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds (“AIF Master Circular”), consolidating the circulars released by SEBI with respect to Alternate Investment Funds (“AIFs”) after the previous master circular on AIFs was issued on 07.05.2024 (“Existing Master Circular”).

The Existing Master Circular on AIFs has been superseded by the AIF Master Circular and includes provisions of circulars issued by SEBI till 31.05.2026.

With the issuance of the AIF Master Circular, all directions/instructions contained in the circulars listed out in Annexure 21 to the AIF Master Circular shall stand rescinded to the extent they relate to AIFs.

* Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds.

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