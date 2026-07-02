SEBI Master Circular For Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs): Consolidating The Regulatory Framework

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Introduction

The regulatory framework governing Alternative Investment Funds (“AIFs”) in India has evolved through a series of circulars, operational guidelines, and regulatory clarifications issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). Over time, stakeholders were required to refer to multiple circulars to understand and comply with the applicable regulatory requirements.

To address this, SEBI issued the Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds bearing Circular No. SEBI/HO/19/34/11(6)2025-AFD-POD1/I/12928/2026, dated June 3, 2026, consolidating the existing circulars and operational instructions applicable to AIFs into a single, comprehensive document.

The Master Circular serves as a centralised reference for AIFs, investment managers, trustees, custodians, and other market participants. Rather than introducing a new regulatory regime, it streamlines compliance by bringing together dispersed regulatory guidance in one place, thereby improving accessibility, consistency, and ease of implementation.

Background

Since the introduction of the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, SEBI has issued numerous circulars and clarifications addressing operational procedures, investment conditions, disclosure requirements, governance standards, and investor protection measures.

The Master Circular consolidates these regulatory instructions into a single document, enabling stakeholders to access the applicable framework without referring to multiple circulars issued over several years.

The Master Circular rescinds and consolidates 31 earlier circulars and regulatory instructions issued by SEBI over the years. Notably, it supersedes the previous Master Circular dated 7 May 2024 and incorporates guidance relating to Private Placement Memoranda, valuation norms, investor due diligence, governance standards, co-investment frameworks, Angel Funds, regulatory reporting, overseas investments, and operational compliances into a single consolidated document.

Objective of the Master Circular

The primary objective of the Master Circular is to simplify regulatory compliance by consolidating the various circulars issued by SEBI into a single reference document.

Specifically, it seeks to:

Consolidate regulatory guidance applicable to AIFs;

Improve clarity and ease of reference for stakeholders;

Enhance regulatory consistency across the industry;

Promote efficient compliance with the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012; and

Reduce interpretational ambiguities arising from multiple standalone circulars.

By creating a unified compliance framework, SEBI has simplified the process of understanding and implementing regulatory obligations.

Key Areas Covered Under the Master Circular

1. Registration and Operational Requirements

The Master Circular consolidates the procedural requirements relating to the registration and ongoing operations of Alternative Investment Funds. It provides guidance on operational procedures, regulatory filings, and ongoing compliance obligations applicable throughout the lifecycle of an AIF.

2. Investment Conditions and Restrictions

The Circular consolidates the investment framework applicable to AIFs, including provisions relating to:

Investment conditions applicable to different categories of AIFs;

Diversification requirements;

Investment concentration limits;

Valuation principles;

Operational restrictions governing fund deployment.

These provisions seek to ensure prudent investment practices while maintaining alignment with the fund’s disclosed investment strategy.

3. Disclosure and Reporting Requirements

Transparency remains a key component of SEBI’s regulatory framework. The Master Circular consolidates various reporting and disclosure obligations relating to:

Periodic reporting to SEBI;

Investor disclosures;

Valuation reporting;

Disclosure of fees and expenses;

Maintenance of statutory records and documentation.

These requirements promote informed decision making and strengthen regulatory oversight.

4. Governance and Compliance Framework

The Circular also consolidates the governance expectations applicable to AIFs and their investment managers.

These include provisions relating to:

Internal compliance mechanisms;

Conflict of interest management;

Oversight responsibilities;

Risk management practices; and

Regulatory reporting obligations.

Strong governance remains fundamental to maintaining investor confidence and ensuring regulatory compliance.

5. Investor Protection Measures

Investor protection continues to remain central to the regulatory framework governing AIFs.

The Master Circular brings together provisions relating to:

Fair valuation practices;

Enhanced transparency;

Disclosure obligations;

Conflict management mechanisms; and

Regulatory oversight.

These safeguards strengthen accountability while protecting investor interests.

6. Overseas Investments and Other Operational Guidelines

The Circular also consolidates operational guidance relating to overseas investments, custodial arrangements, and other procedural requirements applicable to Alternative Investment Funds. This provides greater regulatory certainty for stakeholders undertaking domestic as well as overseas investment activities.

Key Clarifications and Operational Guidance

While the Master Circular is primarily a consolidation exercise, it also provides stakeholders with a single reference point for various operational clarifications previously issued by SEBI.

Some of the important areas covered include:

Operational procedures applicable to Alternative Investment Funds;

Reporting timelines and disclosure obligations;

Investment related compliance requirements;

Governance and oversight expectations; and

Other regulatory clarifications issued through earlier circulars.

Stakeholders should carefully review the Master Circular alongside the applicable AIF Regulations to ensure continued compliance.

Practical Significance for Stakeholders

The issuance of the Master Circular has several practical implications.

For fund managers and investment managers, it simplifies compliance by reducing the need to refer to numerous circulars while implementing regulatory requirements.

For legal and compliance professionals, the Circular provides a consolidated reference that improves efficiency in regulatory interpretation and implementation.

For investors, the Circular enhances transparency by consolidating disclosure, governance, and investor protection requirements within a single document.

Overall, the Master Circular contributes to greater regulatory certainty while reducing administrative complexity.

Benefits of the Consolidated Framework

The Master Circular offers several advantages to market participants, including:

Improved Accessibility

A single document replaces multiple standalone circulars, making regulatory requirements easier to locate and understand.

Efficient Compliance

A consolidated framework reduces the likelihood of overlooking applicable regulatory instructions.

Regulatory Consistency

The Circular promotes a more uniform interpretation and implementation of SEBI’s regulatory expectations.

Enhanced Governance

The consolidated framework reinforces SEBI’s continued focus on governance, transparency, accountability, and investor protection.

Key Takeaways

The Master Circular for Alternative Investment Funds represents an important step towards improving regulatory accessibility through consolidation.

By bringing together numerous circulars, operational guidelines, and regulatory instructions into a single document, SEBI has created a more structured and user friendly compliance framework.

Although the underlying legal obligations remain substantially unchanged, stakeholders now have access to a comprehensive reference document that simplifies regulatory navigation and promotes consistent compliance.

Fund managers, investment managers, trustees, custodians, legal advisors, and compliance professionals should familiarise themselves with the Master Circular to ensure continued adherence to SEBI’s regulatory expectations.

Conclusion

The Master Circular reflects SEBI’s continuing efforts to simplify the regulatory framework governing Alternative Investment Funds while reinforcing transparency, governance, and investor protection. By consolidating the applicable regulatory guidance into a single authoritative document, SEBI has made it easier for stakeholders to understand, implement, and monitor their compliance obligations. As India’s Alternative Investment Fund industry continues to grow, the Master Circular is expected