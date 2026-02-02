ARTICLE
2 February 2026

SEBI Notifications On Reclassification Of REITs As Equity Related Instruments

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI has, by way of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025 dated October 31, 2025, amended the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, to provide for...
India Finance and Banking
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

SEBI has, by way of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025 dated October 31, 2025, amended the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, to provide for, amongst other things, the reclassification of investments made by Mutual Funds ('MFs') and Specialized Investment Funds ('SIFs') in Real Estate Investment Trusts ('REITs') as investments in equity related instruments.

Further, SEBI has, by way of its Circular dated November 28, 2025, provided, amongst other things, that:

i. investments in REITs from January 1, 2026, will be considered as investment in –equity related instruments;

ii. existing investments in REITs held by debt schemes of MFs and investment strategies of SIFs as on December 31, 2025, will be grandfathered; and

iii. any inclusion of REITs in equity indices will be done only after July 1, 2026.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More