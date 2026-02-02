SEBI Notifications On Reclassification Of REITs As Equity Related Instruments

SEBI has, by way of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025 dated October 31, 2025, amended the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, to provide for, amongst other things, the reclassification of investments made by Mutual Funds ('MFs') and Specialized Investment Funds ('SIFs') in Real Estate Investment Trusts ('REITs') as investments in equity related instruments.

Further, SEBI has, by way of its Circular dated November 28, 2025, provided, amongst other things, that:

i. investments in REITs from January 1, 2026, will be considered as investment in –equity related instruments;

ii. existing investments in REITs held by debt schemes of MFs and investment strategies of SIFs as on December 31, 2025, will be grandfathered; and

iii. any inclusion of REITs in equity indices will be done only after July 1, 2026.

Originally published 30 January 2026

