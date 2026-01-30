SEBI Simplifies The Requirements For Grant Of Accreditation To Investors

SEBI, by way of circular dated 09.01.2026 ("AIF Circular"), has introduced simplifications to the accreditation requirements for investors under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 ("AIF Regulations").

The key provisions of the AIF Circular include:

Investment managers may now finalize and execute contribution agreements with investors and initiate related operational procedures based on their assessment of the investor's eligibility, even while accreditation from an accreditation agency is pending. However, following conditions are required to be complied with: (a) any commitment made by such investor shall not be included in the calculation of the scheme's corpus until accreditation is obtained; and (b) schemes of Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") shall receive funds from such investors only after they obtain the accreditation certificate. The requirement to submit a detailed break-up of net worth as an annexure to the net-worth certificate has been eliminated. Additionally, it is now optional for the chartered accountant to specify the actual net worth figure in the certificate, provided they certify whether the investor meets the specified threshold. The modified documentation requirements are set out in the revised Annexure A to the AIF Circular. Trustees, sponsors, or managers of AIFs must ensure that the CTR prepared under Chapter 15 of the Master

1. Simplification of requirements for grant of accreditation to investors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.