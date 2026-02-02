RBI Amends Foreign Exchange Management (Export Of Goods And Services) Regulations, 2015

RBI has, by way of a Notification dated November 13, 2025, amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations, 2015 ('Export Regulations') to extend key statutory timelines for export-related compliances:

i. Regulation 9 of the Export Regulations, which prescribes the timeline within which: (a) the full export value of goods/software/services exported by the exporters must be realised and repatriated to India; and (b) export of goods/software/services made by units in special economic zones (SEZ)/status holder exporter/export-oriented units, and units in electronics hardware technology parks, software technology parks, and bio-technology parks. This timeline has been extended from nine months to 15 months;

ii. Regulation 15 of the Export Regulations, stipulates compliances where an exporter receives an advance payment (with or without interest), from a buyer/third party named in the export declaration made by the exporter, outside India, timelines have been extended to three years from previous one year period:

a. exporter is now provided the flexibility to ensure that the shipment of goods is made within three years from the date of receipt of advance payment;

b. where the exporter is unable to ship the goods (either partly or fully), within the three years period from the date of receipt of advance payment, prior approval from RBI will be required for remittance towards refund of any unutilised portion of the advance payment or towards payment of interest, made after the expiry of one year; and

c. despite the three-year limitation, advance payment may be received by an exporter, where the export permits shipment of goods beyond three years from the date of receipt of advance payment.

Originally published 30 January 2026

