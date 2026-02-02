ARTICLE
2 February 2026

RBI Amends Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts By A Person Resident In India) Regulations, 2015

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI') has, by way of a Notification dated October 6, 2025, amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts by a Person Resident in India) Regulations, 2015 (‘2015 Regulations').
India Finance and Banking
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The Reserve Bank of India ('RBI') has, by way of a Notification dated October 6, 2025, amended the Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts by a Person Resident in India) Regulations, 2015 ('2015 Regulations'). The following changes have been carried out pursuant to the amendment:

i. in Regulation 2 of the 2015 Regulations, the definition of International Financial Services Centre ('IFSC') has now been linked to the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019; and

ii. the erstwhile Regulation 5(CA) of the 2015 Regulations, has been substituted to state that a person (exporter) resident in India, may open, hold and maintain a foreign currency account with a bank outside India (or even in an IFSC), for realisation of full export value and advance remittance received by such exporter towards export of goods or services. Accordingly, funds in this account may be utilised by the exporter for paying for its imports into India or repatriated into India within a period not exceeding the end of: (a) three months in case of accounts maintained with banks in an IFSC; or (b) next month for all other jurisdictions, from the date of receipt of the funds after adjusting for forward commitments, provided that the realisation and repatriation requirements are in accordance with the 2015 Regulations. Prior to the amendment, the exporters did not have the facility to open a foreign currency account in an IFSC.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More