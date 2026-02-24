Legal Obligations Of Food Businesses Under FSSAI Registration And Licensing Regulations

Maheshwari & Co.’s articles from MAHESHWARI & CO. Advocates & Legal Consultants are most popular:

What are the legal obligations of food businesses under FSSAI licensing regulations? Understanding the intricate framework of FSSAI registration and licensing is vital for food business operators (FBOs) in India. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that all food businesses comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its subsequent regulations. This comprehensive legal structure ensures that food products meet stringent safety and hygiene standards, thereby protecting public health and maintaining consumer trust.

Non-compliance with FSSAI regulations can lead to severe penalties, including fines and potential business closures, emphasizing the critical importance of thorough legal adherence. For businesses, securing an FSSAI certificate not only satisfies legal requirements but also enhances credibility and market competitiveness.

What is FSSAI Licensing?

FSSAI licensing is a mandatory requirement for all food business operators (FBOs) in India. Established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the licensing system ensures that food products meet the required safety standards to protect public health. There are three types of FSSAI licenses: Basic, State and Central, each applicable based on the size and turnover of the business.

Importance of FSSAI Registration

FSSAI registration is fundamental for any food business operator (FBO) aiming to ensure compliance with food safety standards in India. This registration is not just a legal formality but a critical step towards maintaining public health and safety by ensuring that food products meet the stringent quality standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Legal Requirements for FSSAI Licensing

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that all FBOs must obtain an FSSAI license to ensure their operations comply with food safety standards as stipulated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Legal Requirements for FSSAI Registration

Eligibility:

Small food business operators with an annual turnover of up to Rs. 12 lakhs are required to apply for FSSAI registration.

Depending on the size and turnover of the food business, FBOs need to identify the appropriate type of FSSAI registration—Basic, State, or Central.

Basic Registration is for small businesses with an annual turnover up to Rs. 12 lakhs.

State License is required for businesses with an annual turnover between Rs. 12 lakhs and Rs. 20 crores.

Central License is necessary for large businesses with an annual turnover above Rs. 20 crores or those involved in import/export activities.

Application Process

Form Submission : FBOs must submit Form A, along with requisite documents, including proof of identity, address proof, and a list of food products to be handled.

: FBOs must submit Form A, along with requisite documents, including proof of identity, address proof, and a list of food products to be handled. Documentation: This includes the business constitution certificate (such as a partnership deed, certificate of incorporation for companies, etc.), list of food products to be dealt with, and a detailed plan of the processing unit if applicable.

Inspection and Approval:

A food safety officer conducts a mandatory inspection of the premises to verify the details provided in the application and ensure compliance with FSSAI certificate standards.

Approval: Upon successful inspection and verification, the FSSAI issues an FSSAI certificate, which must be prominently displayed at the place of business.

Fee Payment:

The licensing fee varies based on the type of license and the duration for which it is sought (1 to 5 years).

Compliance Requirements:

Food Safety Management System (FSMS):

FBOs must implement a FSMS based on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles to ensure food safety.

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Hygiene Practices (GHP):

Adherence to GMP and GHP as detailed in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011, is mandatory.

Periodic Testing and Quality Checks:

Regular testing of food products to ensure compliance with safety standards. The frequency and type of tests are specified by FSSAI.

Labelling and Packaging Compliance:

Ensuring that food labelling and packaging meet the requirements outlined in the regulations, such as including the license number and other mandatory information.

Renewal and Maintenance:

Renewal: The FSSAI license is valid for a period ranging from 1 to 5 years, depending on the fee paid. It must be renewed prior to expiry to avoid penalties and business disruptions.

Compliance Records: FBOs must maintain records of food safety compliance, including periodic testing and audits, to ensure continuous adherence to the regulations.

Obligations for Different Types of Food Businesses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates specific obligations for different types of food businesses to ensure comprehensive food safety compliance. Each category of food business has distinct requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011. These obligations ensure that all food products meet the necessary safety and hygiene standards to protect public health.

I. Petty Food Manufacturers and Retailers

Petty food manufacturers and retailers typically include small-scale vendors, home-based food businesses, and street food vendors. These businesses have simpler compliance requirements due to their limited scale.

Obligations:

FSSAI Registration : Petty food manufacturers with an annual turnover of up to Rs. 12 lakhs must obtain FSSAI registration rather than a license. The registration process involves filling out Form A and submitting it to the local authority.

: Petty food manufacturers with an annual turnover of up to Rs. 12 lakhs must obtain FSSAI registration rather than a license. The registration process involves filling out Form A and submitting it to the local authority. Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) : Compliance with GHP as outlined in Schedule 4, Part I of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011. This includes maintaining cleanliness, proper waste disposal, and ensuring personal hygiene of food handlers.

: Compliance with GHP as outlined in Schedule 4, Part I of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011. This includes maintaining cleanliness, proper waste disposal, and ensuring personal hygiene of food handlers. Labelling Requirements: Basic labelling requirements, such as displaying the FSSAI registration number, product name, and ingredients.

II. Small and Medium Food Manufacturers

Small and medium food manufacturers have more extensive operations and thus face stricter compliance requirements.

Obligations:

FSSAI State License : Required for businesses with an annual turnover between Rs. 12 lakhs and Rs. 20 crores. The application involves submitting Form B along with required documents.

: Required for businesses with an annual turnover between Rs. 12 lakhs and Rs. 20 crores. The application involves submitting Form B along with required documents. Food Safety Management System (FSMS) : Implementation of FSMS based on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles to manage food safety risks.

: Implementation of FSMS based on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles to manage food safety risks. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP): Adherence to GMP as detailed in Schedule 4, Part II. This includes proper maintenance of premises, equipment sanitation, and staff training.

III. Large Food Manufacturers and Processors

Large food manufacturers and processors operate on a vast scale and thus have the most stringent compliance requirements.

Obligations:

FSSAI Central License : Required for businesses with an annual turnover above Rs. 20 crores or those involved in import/export activities. The application involves submitting Form B and detailed documentation.

: Required for businesses with an annual turnover above Rs. 20 crores or those involved in import/export activities. The application involves submitting Form B and detailed documentation. Advanced FSMS : Robust FSMS with detailed HACCP plans and regular audits by certified third-party agencies.

: Robust FSMS with detailed HACCP plans and regular audits by certified third-party agencies. Comprehensive GMP and GHP: Adherence to the highest standards of GMP and GHP as outlined in Schedule 4, Part III and IV. This includes advanced sanitation protocols, pest control measures, and staff health checks.

IV. Importers and Exporters

Importers and exporters of food products have additional obligations due to the cross-border nature of their operations.

Obligations:

FSSAI Central License : Mandatory for all importers and exporters. They must submit Form B along with specific import/export documentation.

: Mandatory for all importers and exporters. They must submit Form B along with specific import/export documentation. Import Clearance : Imported food products must undergo clearance from the FSSAI at the port of entry, ensuring they meet Indian food safety standards.

: Imported food products must undergo clearance from the FSSAI at the port of entry, ensuring they meet Indian food safety standards. Export Compliance: Ensuring that exported food products comply with the destination country's food safety regulations and obtaining necessary certifications.

V. Food Retail Chains and Supermarkets

Large food retail chains and supermarkets have extensive operations and thus face stringent regulatory requirements.

Obligations:

FSSAI State or Central License : Depending on the scale of operations and annual turnover, these entities must obtain either a State or Central license.

: Depending on the scale of operations and annual turnover, these entities must obtain either a State or Central license. FSMS and GMP/GHP Compliance : Implementation of FSMS and adherence to GMP and GHP as per regulatory standards.

: Implementation of FSMS and adherence to GMP and GHP as per regulatory standards. Regular Testing and Audits: Frequent quality checks and audits to ensure food safety and hygiene standards are met.

Conclusion

In conclusion, securing an FSSAI licence is more than just a legal formality—it's a vital step towards building a trustworthy and reputable food business. By complying with FSSAI licensing regulations, businesses demonstrate their commitment to maintaining high standards of food safety and quality, which not only protects public health but also fosters consumer confidence. This regulatory compliance can significantly enhance a business's credibility, making it more attractive to customers, investors, and potential partners.

