From Food Safety To Due Process: Judicial Scrutiny Of Recent FSSAI Raids In Maharashtra

The recent spate of inspections and raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) across Maharashtra has triggered a wider debate on the balance between regulatory enforcement and procedural fairness. Several prominent restaurants, hotels and food establishments found themselves facing suspension orders, stop-business notices and threats of closure allegedly on account of hygiene discrepancies and alleged violations of food safety norms.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

Article Insights

Kaushal Parsekar’s articles from King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Automotive, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Government, Public Sector and Immigration topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives

Introduction

The recent spate of inspections and raids conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) across Maharashtra has triggered a wider debate on the balance between regulatory enforcement and procedural fairness. Several prominent restaurants, hotels and food establishments found themselves facing suspension orders, stop-business notices and threats of closure allegedly on account of hygiene discrepancies and alleged violations of food safety norms. While ensuring public health remains a compelling state interest, the enforcement drive has raised important legal questions regarding the extent of powers available to food regulators and the procedural safeguards that must precede drastic action against businesses.

The controversy gained particular prominence after multiple food establishments approached the Bombay High Court challenging suspension orders and closure directives. In doing so, the petitioners questioned whether regulators could resort to immediate punitive measures without adhering to the statutory framework prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 ("FSS Act"). The Court's observations have brought into focus foundational principles of administrative law, including proportionality, natural justice and equality before law.

Regulatory Framework Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

The FSS Act was enacted with the objective of consolidating food laws and establishing a single reference point for food safety regulation in India. While the legislation confers extensive powers on food safety authorities to protect public health, it simultaneously prescribes procedural safeguards to ensure fairness and accountability in enforcement.

Section 26 of the Act casts a statutory obligation upon Food Business Operators ("FBOs") to ensure that food manufactured, stored, distributed or sold by them complies with food safety requirements. Section 31 mandates licensing or registration of food businesses, thereby creating the statutory basis for regulatory supervision.

More significantly, Section 32 provides a detailed mechanism for enforcement against non-compliant food businesses. The provision authorises the Designated Officer to issue an Improvement Notice where a food business is found violating statutory standards. If the deficiencies are not rectified within the stipulated period, the authority may proceed to suspend the licence and, in continued cases of non-compliance, recommend cancellation. The deliberate sequencing under Section 32 reflects legislative intent that corrective compliance should ordinarily precede punitive action.

Section 38 further empowers Food Safety Officers to inspect establishments, collect samples, seize food articles and conduct investigations. However, such powers are intended to facilitate compliance and evidence gathering rather than permit arbitrary closure of businesses. The enforcement architecture of the Act thus envisages regulated and proportionate intervention rather than immediate business disruption in every case.

Recent Enforcement Action and Emerging Concerns

The enforcement drive initiated across Maharashtra was premised on ensuring hygiene and food safety compliance. Reports indicated that inspections resulted in findings ranging from improper food storage and presence of insects to sanitation-related concerns and alleged documentation irregularities. Based on such findings, several establishments reportedly received suspension or closure directives.

While no one can dispute the importance of maintaining hygienic food preparation standards, concerns arose regarding the consistency and proportionality of enforcement. Critics argued that certain establishments were directed to shut operations even where the alleged deficiencies appeared capable of immediate rectification. Questions also emerged as to whether the regulatory authorities had uniformly applied standards across all food establishments, including government-operated canteens and public institutions.

These concerns ultimately formed the backdrop against which the Bombay High Court was called upon to examine the legality of the enforcement actions.

Bombay High Court and the Doctrine of Proportionality

The proceedings before the Bombay High Court in the matter of Sanjay Baburao Nirbhavne V/s The State of Maharashtra WP 8249 of 2026 marked an important judicial examination of food safety enforcement powers. While considering challenges to closure and suspension orders, the Court reportedly questioned whether immediate punitive action was justified in every case of alleged non-compliance.

The Court appeared particularly concerned with the issue of proportionality. The doctrine of proportionality requires that administrative action bear a reasonable relationship to the objective sought to be achieved. In the regulatory context, this means that enforcement action should correspond to the severity and nature of the violation identified.

The Court's observations suggested that minor hygiene deficiencies, capable of immediate correction, may not automatically warrant complete shutdown of a business establishment. Such action not only affects the business owner but also employees, suppliers and consumers. Consequently, closure orders issued without examining whether less intrusive alternatives were available could potentially fail the test of proportionality.

In directing inspections of government canteens and public facilities as well, the Court underscored another important principle, namely that regulatory standards must apply uniformly irrespective of whether the regulated entity is public or private.

Constitutional Foundations of Fair Enforcement

The issues emerging from the recent raids extend beyond the Food Safety Act and enter the constitutional domain. Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees equality before law and protection against arbitrary state action. Enforcement decisions that are inconsistent, selective or disproportionate may attract constitutional scrutiny under this provision.

The landmark judgment in Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978) 1 SCC 248 transformed Indian administrative law by holding that any state action affecting rights must be fair, just and reasonable. The decision established that statutory powers cannot be exercised arbitrarily merely because the statute confers discretion.

Applying the principles of Maneka Gandhi to food safety regulation, authorities undoubtedly possess power to inspect, suspend and penalise. However, such powers must be exercised in a manner that is reasonable, transparent and procedurally fair. Any action resulting in closure of a business without adequate adherence to statutory safeguards may be vulnerable to legal challenge.

Supreme Court on Proportionality and Administrative Action

The doctrine of proportionality was authoritatively recognised by the Supreme Court in Om Kumar v. Union of India (2001) 2 SCC 386. The Court held that administrative measures must not impose excessive or disproportionate burdens having regard to the objective sought to be achieved.

The relevance of Om Kumar in the present context is substantial. Food safety authorities undoubtedly have a legitimate objective in protecting public health. However, where a violation involves a remediable hygiene lapse rather than the sale of unsafe or adulterated food causing harm, the question arises whether immediate closure constitutes an excessive response.

The proportionality principle requires regulators to ask whether a less restrictive measure such as an improvement notice, corrective direction or temporary remedial order could adequately address the concern. If the answer is affirmative, complete closure may become difficult to justify.

Equality Before Law and Uniform Regulatory Standards

Perhaps the most significant outcome of the Bombay High Court proceedings has been the emphasis on equal application of food safety laws. Regulatory legitimacy depends not merely upon strict enforcement but also upon uniform enforcement.

If private restaurants are subjected to rigorous inspections and closure orders while similar deficiencies in government-operated kitchens, public institutions or official canteens escape scrutiny, concerns regarding arbitrariness inevitably arise. Article 14 requires that similarly situated entities be treated alike.

The High Court's insistence on extending inspections to public facilities signals judicial recognition that food safety regulation cannot operate selectively. Public confidence in regulatory systems is strengthened when standards are applied consistently across all establishments.

Conclusion

The recent FSSAI and FDA enforcement drive in Maharashtra marks a critical moment in the evolution of food safety regulation in India. While regulators possess both statutory authority and public responsibility to ensure compliance with food safety norms, their powers are not unlimited. The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 itself contemplates a structured compliance framework built around improvement notices, opportunities for rectification and proportionate penalties.

The emerging judicial response of the Bombay High Court reinforces a broader constitutional principle: enforcement cannot come at the cost of due process. As the Supreme Court's decisions in Maneka Gandhi, Om Kumar demonstrate, administrative action must always remain fair, proportionate and non-arbitrary.

The larger lesson from the recent raids is therefore twofold. Food businesses must maintain the highest standards of hygiene and compliance. Equally, regulators must ensure that enforcement actions are legally sustainable, procedurally fair and uniformly applied. In a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, public health and due process are not competing objectives but complementary principles that must advance together.

https://ksandk.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.