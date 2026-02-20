RBI Monetary Penalty Report 2024 - State Wise Performance Analysis (Video)

This author's articles from AK & Partners are most popular:

Which states saw the highest regulatory heat in 2024?

In this video, we break down the state-wise distribution of monetary penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India—revealing patterns across geographies, sectors, and institution types. From compliance hotspots to emerging blind spots, the data offers sharp insights into how regulatory enforcement is evolving across India.

This analysis is part of AK & Partners' flagship enforcement report—designed to help compliance leaders, risk officers, and boardroom decision-makers navigate RBI's shifting priorities with precision.

