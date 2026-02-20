ARTICLE
20 February 2026

RBI Monetary Penalty Report 2024 - State Wise Performance Analysis (Video)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

In this video, we break down the state-wise distribution of monetary penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India—revealing patterns across geographies, sectors, and institution types.
India Finance and Banking
Which states saw the highest regulatory heat in 2024?

In this video, we break down the state-wise distribution of monetary penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India—revealing patterns across geographies, sectors, and institution types. From compliance hotspots to emerging blind spots, the data offers sharp insights into how regulatory enforcement is evolving across India.

This analysis is part of AK & Partners' flagship enforcement report—designed to help compliance leaders, risk officers, and boardroom decision-makers navigate RBI's shifting priorities with precision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

