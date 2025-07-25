16 SEBI's Hackathon, Crypto Red Flags & RBI's Rural Banking Wake-Up Call – July 21, 2025 (Podcast)

self

This week on Lexpresso, RBI pulls up cooperative banks for UPI and cyber lapses, SEBI launches a securities market hackathon and revamps mutual fund schemes, and the Delhi High Court sounds the alarm on crypto-linked fraud. Plus: Jio BlackRock's fund rollout, IFSCA's tightening grip on GIFT City players, and Axis Bank's roadmap to recovery. 10 minutes. Full regulatory spectrum. Always ahead of the curve.

