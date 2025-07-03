Reserve Bank Of India Revised PSL Norms For Small Finance Banks (SFBs)

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai
Our Firm is a multi-disciplinary law firm providing a wide range of transactional, regulatory, corporate advisory and dispute resolution services The Firm is committed to finding practical solutions that produce tangible and cost effective results for its clients. The cornerstone of our philosophy is to safeguard and advance the clients’ interest effectively and efficiently.
The Reserve Bank of India, through its June 20, 2025
notification, revised Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines for
SFBs effective FY 2025–26. The overall PSL target has been
reduced from 75% to 60% of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or
Credit Equivalent of OffBalance Sheet Exposures (CEOBE), whichever
is higher. While 40% must still be allocated to standard PSL
categories, the remaining 20% can be deployed across any PSL
sub-sectors based on a bank's strategic focus.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.