29 April 2025

Enhancing Cybersecurity In Banking: RBI's '.bank.in' Domain Directive

In an era where digital payments are increasingly common, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step to combat fraud and strengthen cybersecurity in the financial sector.
In an era where digital payments are increasingly common, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a significant step to combat fraud and strengthen cybersecurity in the financial sector. On April 22, 2025, the RBI issued a circular directing all banks to migrate their existing domains to the exclusive '.bank.in' domain. This initiative, announced earlier on February 7, 2025, in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, aims to enhance public confidence in digital banking and payment systems by providing a secure and trusted online environment.

The circular emphasizes the need for this migration given the rising instances of fraud in digital payments. By adopting the '.bank.in' domain, banks will be able to establish a more secure presence online, reassuring customers of the authenticity and safety of their digital transactions. The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) has been authorized by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to serve as the exclusive registrar for this domain. Banks are advised to complete the migration by October 31, 2025.

The RBI's move reflects its commitment to ensuring the security and stability of the financial sector in the digital age. By mandating the migration to the '.bank.in' domain, the RBI is not only addressing immediate concerns of fraud but also setting a foundation for a more secure and trustworthy digital financial ecosystem.

